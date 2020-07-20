America’s leftists vs. Chinese Communism: Two cultural revolutions

WASHINGTON: The Cultural Revolution in China lasted from 1966 to 1976. Its goal was to purge China of any remaining capitalism and the traditional elements of their society. Those elements were people who believed in the traditional Chinese ways of family, religion, respect for their elders, as well as their leaders. After all, China was never a nation whose people experienced individual freedom, or property ownership. China’s surfs have always been under the control of warlords.

Going back to before written history, China was controlled by a feudal system where it’s people always submitted to their overlords. Yet, that system still allowed and even encouraged free thought. In essence, the cultural revolution was brought about to stymie free thought, not individual action.

Mao Zedong was terrified of independent thinkers. After all, the Chinese are intelligent people, and free thought might make people see the truth, not what was said to be the truth. If free thought is allowed, the people might rebel against communism; because anyone who can reason will see that it is a system designed to keep the masses in abject poverty while allowing its selected few leaders massive power and wealth.

Mao’s Cultural Revolution

In order to facilitate this purge of independent thought, Mao launched the cultural revolution in May 1966. He told mobs of young people, called red guards, to bomb the headquarters of his opponents, and that rebellion is justified. His exact words were, “Revisionists should be removed through violent class struggle.”





Mao was already the leader of communist China, but over the years other political leaders were challenging his supremacy. Some were even suggesting a return to some form of capitalism in order to boost their economy. An idea that would become reality after the collapse of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics.

In order to wrest total control from the free thinkers, he unleashed unruly mobs of red guards upon the entire population. In order for them to succeed, he first ordered the military and police to stand down, and not to enforce laws against riot, mayhem, and murder. Only those who opposed the red guards were arrested and imprisoned.

Leftist presidential nominee Joe Biden, known to quote Mao should be a hint as to the future planned for America:

Leftists Democrats in control of America’s failing cities

The exact same thing is happening today in New York City, Minneapolis, Chicago, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angels, and other Democrat-controlled cities and states. This is where the mind control police, ANTIFA and Black Lives Matter, are given free reign to loot, harass, burn, and murder in the name of our own cultural revolution, called black lives matter.

Anyone who opposes this cleansing of American free thought is punished, arrested, and imprisoned. Even if it is their own who go astray, like the McCloskey’s of St. Louis. They are dyed in the wool Democrats. True believers in everything radical. That is until the mob stands to confront them personally.

Then they invoke their Second Amendment rights, which oppose the mob’s imposed thought. Today they are being harassed by a left-wing prosecutor whom they helped obtain that office. No one is exempt from the mob’s imposed control.

China’s mob-run cultural revolution

Looking back on China’s mob-run cultural revolution, once the mobs whetted their appetite by burning, looting and murder, they destroyed historical relics, statues, artifacts, and ransacked cultural and religious sites. (The Cost of the Cultural Revolution, Fifty Years Later)

Today we see ANTIFA and BLM mindlessly destroy any statue, even one of an elk, and churches across the nation set afire. In Portland, the federal courthouse has been under siege for over 50 straight days.

In China’s cultural revolution, libraries were burned, religion was considered a tool of capitalists, so churches were destroyed. Red guards even destroyed the Temple of Confucius. Once it became evident that there was no restraint on red guards, those who did not agree with their radical ideas were openly and publicly murdered.





As the murders rose, the national police chief pardoned all red guards for their crimes. Today we see local mayors, and police release rioters, looters, and criminals of all types, without being charged, only to return to riot and loot again.

Eventually, the red guards moved on to openly killing people who did not think as they did. Where were the police? The cops were told not to intervene in red guard activities, and if they did, the national police chief pardoned the guards for any crimes. We are not there yet, but close if Democrats are empowered in November.

In fact, in deeply communist enclaves, like Portland, as Homeland Security officers sweep up criminals, both Portland’s mayor and Oregon’s governor protest federal ‘interference’ in local matters, and demand those evildoers be released and federal officers leave. Just a glimpse of what Democrats intend once ensconced in power.

Eradicating Deplorables

Looking back at China, their red guards having been likewise empowered, began the systematic reeducation of their version of deplorables. Those not outright killed were tormented into admitting their guilt at having committed the crimes of oppressing the ‘people’ for over 4,000 years. Made to kiss the feet of those oppressed, they were not again allowed into Chinese society.

Those crimes were thinking opposite those of the red guards. Some punished for their cultural crimes were teachers, who taught non-revised history, policemen, who enforced the laws prior to this new thought, politicians who supported those laws, and the common citizen who opposed the new way.

Some might recall the Project Veritas video of Bernie workers bragging that after they take control reeducation camps will open. They admitted that there would be deaths. They envisioned it on the scale of the Russian Revolution or the cultural revolution. During both an estimated 20 million people were killed, probably more as accurate records were not kept.

To this modern cancel culture, the cancellation of 20 million Americans is not something they would shy away from.

In fact, it would fit very nicely into their green agenda. After all, overpopulation is a real problem to them. Greens see mankind as the enemy to mother earth. Greens make up a substantial number of the cancel culture.

The majority; however, are dyed in the wool communist, who will rid themselves of those pesky greens as soon as they take power. Just as they will rid themselves of Black Lives Matter types. Blacks are not reliable partners in the communist movement. Besides, they are too much of a burden, always demanding and producing nothing in return.

Now before some go ballistic at that last statement, a look at America over the past 60 years, ever since Johnson passed huge social welfare geared toward blacks, their productivity declined in proportion to the amount of welfare provided. Those blacks who fell into the Democrat trap of single parenthood and living solely on the public dole turned into a black hole of neverending public funding.

This is a condition that the American communists will not tolerate.

In this new cleansed America everyone will pull their own weight or be purged. Basing this assessment on history, both Lenin and Mao purged their citizens of the unproductive, malingers, and malcontents as soon as more urgent threats, like unbelievers in communism, were dealt with.

They would be among the unaccounted dead, in the name of communism. Returning to China’s cultural revolution, after ten years of cleansing by angry young mobs, the result was a destroyed economy, 20 million dead, and a nation who had no idea who they were. They had become more tribal than in 2,000 years, each local warlord controlling his own domain. Crime is out of control unless you were part of the mob.

After Mao’s death in 1976, the military took control, and the people, tired of uncontrolled crime, cheered. The military shut down the cultural revolution in mere days. However, they took absolute control of every aspect of life, installing their own leaders, who were subordinate to the military. Today’s Chairman of China, Xi Jinping, the son of a politician who was purged during the cultural revolution, worked his way to power through the worker, peasant-solider college program.

He is beholding to the military but has gained more political power than any other leader since Mao. During his childhood, he and his family lived in a cave as a result of his father’s purge. Due to this, he has embraced capitalism in order to place China in a position to rival America financially. Yet, he is an absolute despot.

While still calling themselves communist, today’s China is more on the order of a dictatorship than an idealistic political system.

Yet American communists in ANTIFA and black lives matter, are waging a cultural war akin to China’s under Mao. Is there any doubt that the results of today’s thought police in America will be any different if they succeed? And if they do, our founding ideals will disappear. America will be lost as the harbinger of freedom to the world.

The survival of our founding ideals is facing us on the streets of Portland today. Let it continue and America will not survive as the home of the brave and land of the free. It is imperative that the revolt in our cities is destroyed and that Democrats lose all power.

Because Democrats support this cultural revolution, we must defeat them on the streets, in the courts, and at the ballot box in November.

