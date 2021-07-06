America’s Democrat run cities, like Lightfoot’s Chicago, are killing fields

AMERICA: This past July 4th Independence Day holiday weekend saw signs of a true epidemic. Not an Anthony Fauci virus-related epidemic. An epidemic of gun violence related to gangbangers in America’s cities, like Chicago. While some of these are gang-related shootings are relative to turf and gang warfare, many more are related to something law enforcement and the mainstream media do not want to talk about: Gang initiation rituals.

“Want to be in our gang? Go prove it with one of our boys as a witness and shoot somebody right now!”

This Fourth of July weekend at least 150 people were killed in more than 400 shootings that occurred across the country, according to crime data compiled throughout the weekend. In Chicago alone, 100 people were struck by gunfire. Of those 100, 18 died according to the Chicago Police. In almost every case no suspects were apprehended. In almost every instance, like Chicago, these American cities have been politically held and controlled by elected Democrats.

Democrats like Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot who last month called on Joe Biden for more Federal gun control in response to the rising gun violence in her city this year. Lightfoot has a reputation for passing the blame onto others while accepting none herself. Many feel that she and her administration are in over their heads as problems of the city spiral downward out of control.





Lightfoot condemns illegal guns, pushes for federal strategies to combat Chicago crime – WGN

Lightfoot sings the Democrat party line song of misinformation

When Lightfoot says many of the shooting cases in Chicago are due to illegal guns, a problem not unique to Chicago, she is not telling the whole truth. She would be more truthful if she would report; The guns are not the problem in a state that boasts one of the strictest un-Constitutional gun owner registration processes known in the land (the Illinois FOID Card System).

The problem is criminals being in possession of ofttimes stolen guns without an Illinois FOID card.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot proves, once again, the only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.

Lightfoot recently said in a press conference,

“What we will likely learn as the details become clearer is that illegal guns continue to plague us. Gun violence continues to have a deep and painful history in our city. Unfortunately, Chicago is not unique. We are part of a club of cities for which no one wants to belong, cities with mass shootings.”

People, not guns, are the problem

Again, Lightfoot is distorting reality with a phony party-line narrative. What she (and other Democrat mayors around the country) should have learned a long time ago is this is not a gun problem but a people problem. People who do not value the lives of others and are mentally incompetent to ever possess a gun (or any other weapon) are the problem.

From Candace Owens “ A one-month-old girl was among 32 people shot Thursday alone in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago) (7/2/2021) “The Chicago Sun-Times notes that four people were killed in the shootings, 28 wounded. ABC 7 described the attack that left the one-month-old in critical condition, noting that it occurred before 8:15 p.m., when three gunmen opened fire on a group of people “in the 6500-block of South Halsted Street.” Seven people were wounded in the incident, including the one-month-old girl, who was shot in the head. She was transported to a hospital in critical condition. An 8-year-old girl was shot in the head in a separate incident and a nine-year-old girl was wounded in another shooting. The Sun-Times points out there were over 1,892 shootings in Chicago January 1, 2021, through June 28, 2021, a 12 percent increase over the same time frame last year. Moreover, over 330 people were killed in Chicago during the first six months of 2021. “

Normal people do not shoot an unarmed innocent person as normal people recognize this is not fair and just. It is considered an act of cowardice. It becomes dangerous for Mayor Lightfoot to use a “club” reference for her problem since some 90% of Chicago crimes are black-on-black.

None of these “club members” of hers are National Rifle Association (NRA) members which infuriate actual NRA members. It seems every time the name of the NRA gets brought up it is used as a cover for Democrat incompetence.

Lightfoot has said,

“Cities individually cannot tackle this problem. We just cannot. In Chicago, we’ve done absolutely everything possible, and we need help from the federal government. When guns are so porous that they can come across our borders as we see every single day in Chicago, we know that we have to have a multi-jurisdictional, national solution to this horrible plague of gun violence.”

By borders, she actually means state lines. Many Illinois criminals go to Gary, Indiana, to buy their guns.

Lightfoot makes a valid point while she also shows her ignorance of Chicago and its criminal history. It was not a gun law that took down Chicago mobster Al Capone. It arose from the FBI’s involvement in his reluctance to appear before a federal grand jury on March 12, 1929, in response to a subpoena. Al Capone and many of his associates always said Al Capone never shot a man in his life.

He would have his hired help do it.

The crimes of today are all the more reason for Lightfoot to demand the help of the FBI to enforce racketeering laws.

The jurisdiction of the FBI in the 1920s – early 1930s was more limited than it is now. Back then, gang warfare and damages of the period were not within the Bureau’s investigative authority.

These days it is easy for Democrats to label patriot groups as “domestic terrorists” without evidence. Maybe their time would be better spent labeling those shooting up their cities while illegally in possession of firearms as domestic terrorists. People were never walking around in fear for their lives at Trump rallies or gatherings.

These days, people fear for their lives in our major metropolitan cities every day. Innocent people are getting gunned down on the sidewalks and in their cars. But also through the windows and walls of their own homes. (Marine shot in Times Square; relative removes bullet and hands it to police)

This is not a gun problem. This is a failure to correctly identify and resolve the problem, problem.

Guns should never be allowed as a hazing ritual to gain membership into a “club”.

For those who think it is wrong to blame people over guns; In America’s prisons, we now have gang members and former gang members showing off their gunshot wounds. That is a testament to the real problem.

Thank God some Democrats are starting to see the problem for what it is…

########

About the author:

Mark Schwendau is a Christian conservative patriot and retired technology professor (CAD-CAM and web development) who prides himself on his critical thinking ability. Schwendau has had a long sideline of newspaper editorial writing where he used the byline, “- bringing little known facts to people who simply want to know the truth.”

Mark is on alternative free speech social media platforms after lifetime bans from Facebook and Twitter and shadow bans from Instagram and Fox News commenting. His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech

Follow Mark on:

MeWe

LinkedIn

Gab