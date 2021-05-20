WASHINGTON: It is hard to debate the foresight of the founders. At this time in history, we are in danger of losing our Constitutional Republic, as Benjamin Franklin once prophesized. But those founders also gave Americans the wherewithal to be able to fight against a tyrannical federal government. The States as in The Unites States of America. And those states are taking back power after the Democrat party conspired to not only steal the 2020 Presidential election but to enact tyranny over the states and people therein. Including reducing First (freedom of speech), Second (right to bear arms), and Tenth (state power) amendments.

Simply put, America is not a monolith or single stone.

We are instead polylithic, or made of many stones, or states. Fifty of them, plus our territories of Guam and Puerto Rico. And the District of Columbia, which is not a state but a federal district set apart as the seat of the central government of a federation. We became the United States or states united in a cause against the tyranny of King George’s England. We are not a singular gathering but a collection of states united under a free Republic system of government of the people.

Our Constitution guarantees rights and liberties to each individual citizen in this union of states. Each state also has their own Constitution and laws. Conversely, ‘one monolith state’ has been the goal of the Democrat party and the globalists wishing to destroy the sovereignty of the individual stones.

The concept of sovereignty is controversial as it questions the concepts of state and federal government and of independence vs. a democratic one state. Derived from the Latin superanus through the French souveraineté, the term was originally understood to mean the equivalent of supreme power. When applied to an individual country, it means the supreme power of that country over that same country. But not another. The sovereignty of a country can only be altered through war and occupation. Right now, we are watching the fight for the sovereignty of country between Israel and Palestine. Or a coup. As is happening in America today.





The goal of the Democrat coup of the Federal Government is the destruction of States Rights

The Constitution clearly states that the document is for “We the People” a phrase often used but little understood by politicians and the media. The Preamble states;

We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence [sic], promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.

In Order to form a more perfect Union is upfront and clear in this document. Article 1 further states that All legislative Powers herein granted shall be vested in a Congress of the United States, which shall consist of a Senate and House of Representatives. That the states will have power over the states is clearly defined in the very first article of the Constitution, highlighting its importance to the founders.

Article II speaks of the executive power “invested in a President of the United States of America.”

The role of the President is Commander in Chief of the Army and Navy of the United States. The President has limited power over the states, except as mandated by law. One example of this is how state taxes, include sale, excise, license, income, property, estate, and inheritance taxes are applied to their citizens.

However, Democrats are seeking to increase soft taxes that will greatly impact Americans from a federal level. One sample is how Biden ending the XL Pipline in January ends energy independence, becoming a soft tax at the gas pump. In the chart below it is apparent that after the Biden inauguration, gas prices have escalated prior to the recent Colonial Pipeline hack. From April of 2019 at $1.74 a gallon to May of 2021 at $3.04 a gallon, there is a soft tax increase of $1.34 a gallon, or $26 for every twenty gallons purchased.

In February of 2020, and according to GasBuddy.com the national average price of gasoline fell to $2.42 per gallon. Today, it is 18 cents higher per gallon, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering nearly 151,150 gas stations across the country. The cost of diesel has similarly increased.

These increases not only affect the consumer vehicles but also the cost of everything consumers buy as the cost of shipping increases. Think of costs to local businesses that rely on delivery services, or businesses doing door to door service. The examples are many.

The election of the President sends the power back to the states:

Each State shall appoint, in such Manner as the Legislature thereof may direct, a Number of Electors, equal to the whole Number of Senators and Representatives to which the State may be entitled in the Congress: but no Senator or Representative, or Person holding an Office of Trust or Profit under the United States, shall be appointed an Elector.

The Tenth Amendment of the Constitution clearly defines the rights of the states and the people therein:

The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.

And therein lies the power of the People to push back against the socialist, woke, and draconian edicts of the Democrat party.

The states began fighting back days after Biden’s inauguration. Biden issued a number of crippling executive orders within his first days in office, his overreach mimicking Marxist ‘one state’ communism. However, the stones are rolling out their independence.





Transgender women in sports.

Biden’s Executive Orders (EO) include banning gender identity discrimination. This equates to allowing males who claim to be “women” the ability to use female bathrooms and participate in female sports. As well as create a flurry of crazy edicts on the local, state and federal level about how we can address people. (Ohio Court Orders Christian Professor To Use Trans Pronouns Or Lose His Job)

Montana House of Representatives leaders passed the Save Women’s Sports Act. Other states, including Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Mississippi, and others are following suit. Governor Noem of South Dakota unveils the Defend Title IX Now coalition. This is an effort to build a super squad of states opposed to transgender athletes competing in collegiate women’s sports. Based on the theory that the NCAA may be able to steamroll one or two states but not an entire roster. Noem is concerned that the NCAA, a proponent of biological men in women’s sports, will be hard to defeat in court on this issue. (The NCAA says it supports transgender student-athletes as some states enact sports bans)

XL Pipeline.

Republican State Attorney Generals are fighting back against Biden’s Job-Killing cancellation of the Keystone Pipeline.

Montana’s AG Knudsen and Texas AG Paxton are leading a group of 21 State Attorney Generals that are suing Biden for revoking the 2019 Presidential Permit for the Keystone XL Pipeline. Those states include Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming.

“Since his first day in office, President Biden has made it his mission to undo all the progress of the previous administration, with complete disregard for the Constitutional limits on his power. His decision to revoke the pipeline permit is not only unlawful but will also devastate the livelihoods of thousands of workers, their families, and their communities,” Attorney General Paxton said. “This administration continues to tout imaginary green-energy jobs, without any recognition that their actions in the real world will make it impossible for hard-working Americans to put food on the table.”

“This is another example of Joe Biden overstepping his constitutional role to the detriment of Montanans,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “There is not even a perceived environmental benefit to his actions. His attempt to cancel the Keystone XL Pipeline is an empty virtue signal to his wealthy coastal elite donors. It shows Biden’s contempt for rural communities in Montana and other states along the pipeline’s path that would benefit from and support the project.”

a. Declare that Defendants lack the legal authority to prohibit TC Energy from constructing and operating the Keystone XL cross-border facilities other than through the lawful exercise of statutory authority;

b. Declare that the President’s decision in Section 6 of Executive Order 13990, “Revoking the March 2019 Permit for the Keystone XL Pipeline,” is unconstitutional and unlawful, and lacks legal effect;

c. Declare that Defendants have no lawful basis to take any action to enforce or implement the decision purporting to revoke TC Energy’s permit to construct and operate Keystone XL cross-border facilities;

d. Preliminarily and permanently enjoin Defendants from taking any action to enforce, implement, or otherwise put into effect the decision revoking TC Energy’s permit to construct and operate Keystone XL cross-border facilities;

In the meantime, Americans eat it at the gas pump, struggle to heat and cool their homes, having ‘green energy costing taxpayers trillions’ shoved down their throats as a failed solution. Windmills will never replace oil and gas. Perhaps we can power cars and country with the wind from Democrats who are after our dollars more than preserving this earth.

Critical Race Theory (CRT).

Joe Biden’s reversal of last year’s executive order by President Donald Trump banning federal agencies, contractors, subcontractors, and grantees from instructing their employees to follow CRT tenets seeks to redefine American history. And vilify white people of any age, sex, or religion. It is an EO that promotes fanning the hate flames of BLM and ANTIFA terrorists. Seen inflicting violence against the police, towns, and businesses – and white people. Including the killing of white babies. (Black Lives Matter supporter seen kneeling on white baby’s neck in viral photo jailed)

DTLA: BLM protestors for #DaunteWright are spray painting buildings and marching in the streets. One of the spray painting tags says “no more white babies” pic.twitter.com/L5zJRgu7sY — Tomas Morales (@TomasMorales_iv) April 15, 2021

Republican leaders are banning the teaching of the quasi-Marxist critical race theory (CRT) with the increased ‘wholesale violence’. Not only against Whites but also Asians. The measures range from banning government agencies from conducting training based on the theory to prohibiting the incorporation of the concepts into school curricula. (A Growing Number of Parents and States are Rising Up to Oppose Critical Race Theory)

States fighting back against critical race theory include Arkansas, Texas, and Tennessee. Idaho was the first to ban CRT in public schools, and they were quickly followed by Oklahoma.

One of the under reported stories from last night in Texas. Conservatives ousted city councilmen and school board members that pushed Critical Race Theory https://t.co/oYqt2w90CA — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) May 2, 2021

The Southern Border Crisis

The Attorney Generals of Texas, Arizona, and Montana are suing the Biden Administration. The AGs say Biden is allowing criminals and human traffickers into the U.S. by ignoring immigration and administrative law. And by opening the border for unfettered illegal immigration. In addition, the AGs claim that the release of current detainees will put lawful residents in danger of increased crime while simultaneously placing additional burdens on state social services.

Stating that the Biden policy will result in the release of “dangerous drug traffickers, violent offenders, and other serious criminals into Florida and the nation’s communities to wreak havoc and victimize anew,” Attorney General of Florida Ashley Moody filed a similar lawsuit.

The three complaints allege that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has disregarded its responsibilities, enacting policy changes putting people in Arizona, Montana and Florida at risk. Arizona AG Mark Brnovich also claims that each migrant crosser “leaves approximately six to eight pounds of trash in the desert.”

Brnovich went on:

“When I look at what is happening in our desert when I look at the record amount of people crossing illegally into our country, I can’t help but know that this is having a devastating impact on our community. But it’s also having a devastating impact on the environment.”

In addition to the suits filed by the State Attorney Generals, Governors of 20 states, led by South Dakota’s Gov. Kristi Noem, sent a letter to Biden and Harris demanding them to take immediate action on the crisis. “The cause of the border crisis is entirely due to reckless federal policy reversals executed within your first 100 days in office. Governors are also pushing back against the Biden plan to ship illegal immigrants to the states where they would add stress to social networks and could lead to increases in crime.

The letter to Biden and Harris emphasized the governor’s perspective:

“We have neither the resources nor the obligation to solve the federal government’s problem and foot the bill for the consequences of this Administration’s misguided actions.”

As the states rise up to unfair, unwarranted government overreach the Biden monolith crumbles and the Republic weathers the storms of unlawful tyranny.

#######

About the Author: Jacquie Kubin is the founder of CommDigiNews and a multiple award-winning writer. In addition to the Constitution, her passions include travel and food writing.

Read more from Jacquie Kubin