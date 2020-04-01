American’s eternal vigilance over the government is the price of liberty

WASHINGTON: The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world. People from all walks of life are cowering in fear over a microorganism that silently attacks, sickens and, in some cases, kills. It is called the Wuhan Coronavirus. But it is not the virus that is frightening to me, it is the willingness of people to allow their governments to take absolute control of their every move, without a second thought, because of those fears.

In a month’s time, America went from a hot, booming economy, with almost unlimited freedoms of movement and choice, into one of locked down cities, counties, and states, where most freedoms have been suspended. This is the most frightening scenario imaginable, much scarier than influenza.

This unimaginable governmental reach only seems to consummate the wildest fears of those preppers that some made fun of only a few weeks ago.

It is a wake-up call to every freedom-loving American.





We should have no fear that our government, under Trump, will act to harm us. He is pro-America, pro-business, and pro-freedom. His every action, other than those taken to ensure reelection, will be to benefit all of us.

The only transformation of America that he desired was a return to American values and greatness. But he will be gone in 2025, replaced by someone not as committed to our freedom as he.

The precedent set by this crisis will be used by others: not all of whom will want to protect us. We can only hope Vice President Pence will rise to the occasion and continue the Trump agenda. Pence’s handling of the Coronavirus Task Force is a reason for hope.

Just imagine what opportunities this exact crisis could have afforded Obama. His whole presidency was an attempt at the transformation of America from the land of the free, into the home of the oppressed.

Under Obama or Hillary, this crisis would have been a socialist vehicle down the road to ruin.

In the same amount of time this crisis has been underway, they would have seized complete power unto themselves. Gun stores and weapons manufacturers would have been closed, not opened as just happened by Trump. Most likely private guns would be confiscated, churches closed, and freedom of speech denied.

All under the guise of public safety.

As we are at the mercy of our government right now, including everything from medicine to food and water, a president who wants to transform our system of government could do so in months. We would no longer by Republic of which Benjamin Franklin spoke.

History has taught us that allowing a government to control its people because of a crisis is the worst thing that can happen.

In 1933 Germany’s Reichstag, their capital building, was set on fire.

Hitler, only four weeks in office as Chancellor, declared a state of emergency, forced legislators to cede him unlimited power to “stop a communist takeover of Germany,” and he assumed temporary control of all governmental agencies. He became a dictator.

We all know how that went. Do any of us think that Obama, given the same powers, would not have run wild, transforming America into the tyranny he desired?





The mass deaths Obama would have committed to assume total control would have numbered in the millions. Every conservative, journalist who didn’t pander to him, every academic that disagreed with his proclamations on everything from global warming to transgenders would be a target.

In fact, like his hero, Josef Stalin, anyone Obama even suspected might be a threat, would be assassinated. Like Stalin, Obama’s body count would put Hitler’s to shame. Hell, it would put Hillary’s to shame.

A quick look at how Democrat politicians are abusing their power during this China Flu pandemic will highlight the malevolent intent on the left. Democrat governors in Nevada and Michigan have ordered state physicians not to use the malaria drugs, Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, which have been demonstrated as a cure for COVID-19.

Hydroxychloroquine with zinc among preventative treatments for COVID-19

They would rather see their citizens die than admit President Trump was right. For a party who “feels your pain,” they are heartless and couldn’t give a fig whether or not you live or die. Standard Marxist tyranny.

As soon as they could, Democrats in Los Angels, New York, New Jersey, and elsewhere, began shutting down gun stores. As a precursor to confiscating firearms as soon as possible. All it took was a crisis and a Democrat to bring out their inner tyrant.

That tyranny includes shutting churches, synagogues, private businesses, ordering others to produce products government determines should be manufactured, confiscating and redistributing private property as they see fit.

The only exception appears to be Mosques, over fears that Muslims will defy their orders.

This is tyranny in its boldest form.

Yes, most is being done to work through this pandemic; however, it sets a precedent for abuse down the road. And scratch the skin of a Democrat and underneath you will find a dictator. Whatever is done now, will be replicated by a tyrant Democrat down the road, only for a malevolent takeover of our Constitution.

Again, we are lucky to have President Trump leading us during this time of crisis, the consequences otherwise could have been devastating. But the absolute control exerted over the population, in such short order, is terrifying.

It is no wonder that buying guns and ammunition now is very difficult. Because I am not the only one frightened over how quickly our government can move to undue our Constitution.

President Trump was very wise to declare gun shops and manufacturers as essential businesses because it allayed our fears about our government’s intentions. But what about the next time?

As an old white guy, Thomas Jefferson, once wrote, “Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty.”

We will just have to wait and see what happens. If we value our children and grandchildren’s future, we will do everything possible to ensure that a Democrat is never again elected to any office. That will be our only assurance of freedom.

Let’s not give them an opportunity to unleash their inner-tyrant.

About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.

His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.