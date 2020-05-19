American patriots 2020 fight for freedom from Democrat tyranny

WASHINGTON: Today’s Democrat tyrants are forbidding anyone from standing within six feet of each other, leaving our homes, or going to work. All freedom is prohibited. This is a tyranny that must be fought by American Patriots. Allowing this Democrat tyranny is un-American.

Ironically, one of the left’s most iconic symbols, and what they stand for, is the weekend at Woodstock, New York. There they reveled in absolute freedom. It was their vision for the future. The truth is, San Francisco today lives up to that symbol.

What was it like during the Hong Kong Flu pandemic at Woodstock?

At Woodstock, people crawled on top of each other, in extreme mud and filth, for the privilege of hearing the performances of rock legends of the time. There was no food, water, sanitation, or medical staff. No one social distanced, even though we were in the middle of an influenza pandemic. (How a ‘filthy’ Woodstock still went ahead during 1968 Hong Kong flu pandemic that killed 100,000 Americans and infected everyone from President Lyndon Johnson to the Apollo 8 crew – and even Shamu the killer whale)

It was a drug and love frenzy that put Roman orgies to shame. It was me, me, and, I alone that count and everyone else for themselves. No one putting the health and safety of the majority ahead of themselves.





This image of freedom is revered by the left. Yet today these same free love and free drug radicals demand everyone submit to their Machiavellian vision of hell. Freedom no longer exists.

In 1969, as today, we were in the midst of a Chinese influenza pandemic that cost the lives of thousands of Americans. Yet then, no one cared. Why?

A look back at the Hong Kong Flu

The H3N2 Hong Kong influenza that struck between 1968 and 1970 was more deadly, at least so far, than today’s Covid-19 Wuhan coronavirus. The Hong Kong flu killed between 1 to 4 million, according to the CDC, with U.S. deaths exceeding 100,000. As of this writing, COVID-19 has killed more than 295,000 globally and around 83,000 in the United States. By all projections; however, the Wuhan coronavirus will surpass Hong Kong flu deaths, even with the global shutdown.

That is if you believe the projections.

To date, every projection, which are called models, have been very wrong. Yet, Hong Kong flu and Wuhan COVID-19 similarities are striking. Both viruses spread quickly and cause upper respiratory illness, including fever, cough, and shortness of breath. They infect mostly adults over 65, those with underlying medical conditions, but attack people of any age or health condition.

Yet in 1969, “Life continued as normal,” said Jeffrey Tucker, editorial director for the American Institute for Economic Research, “but as with now, no one knew for certain how deadly [the pandemic] would turn out to be. Regardless, people went on with their lives.”

The Hong Kong flu was a worldwide pandemic, just as is the Wuhan Flu today. But no one stopped the war in Vietnam over it, nor did the Soviet Union stop its sponsorship of communist insurrections throughout the world.

The economy continued as normal and the government passed laws, while protesters took to the streets in massive numbers to display their disdain for that very government. The world went on, and we accepted that people live and die, whether by accident, war or illness.

Today’s outlook on life is very different than 1969

What happened to change that practical outlook? Politics happened. In a confluence of events so farfetched that putting the pieces together seems more the stuff of fiction than reality, the world, at least the free world, was sent into an irrational panic.

Governments, the press, and leftist political parties conspired to scare the hell out of otherwise rational people.

Oh, wait, you don’t believe they could pull off that big of a conspiracy. Just look at the unfolding conspiracy against President Trump by those same three to understand that this isn’t an irrational theory.





It can and has happened.

Together they created more fear over a microscopic virus than that of losing everything else we possess. It was irrational hysteria, but hard to see at first. We were all taken in by this fraud. Some still are.

Russia, China, and Iran continue as normal, Covid-19 be damned. Their economies are going as best as they can, because they are not free societies. There is no panic in those nations, nor stay-at-home and social distancing orders. They are continuing as normal. They understand that people are going to die no matter what the government does.

The confluence of events started with the dual rise of globalism.

Dual, because one faction of globalist was economic, while the other communist. Globalism deluded national sovereignty to the point that what was good for one state must be good for all. So if you can convince one state to lock down its population, the rest must follow. That was what happened in Europe.

In America; however, we went into a national lockdown because the 2020 presidential election was fast approaching. President Trump led us into the lockdown to avoid the endless criticism for not doing so. It was an overabundance of caution.

In the process, he destroyed the best economy America has seen in over 50 years.

Realizing that the left’s reason to destroy the economy was to defeat him in the November elections, he has reversed course.

But Democrats are not going to allow that to happen.

The power struggle of the Wuhan Flu response

In a blatant attempt to seize power, Democrat governors and mayors are keeping Americans locked down much longer than necessary. Caution no longer matters to them, only the drive to defeat Donald J. Trump in November.

The sooner our economy is revived the better for everyone. Yes, more will die due to the Chinese flu. They will die whether we are locked down or not. The truth is that people die no matter how hard we try to prevent it. Death is a reality of life. No Democrat can change that reality with their fantasyland rhetoric.

Yet they press on destroying this country in their putrid attempt to seize power.

While unlikely American Patriots, a mother, and hairdresser in Texas, an elderly barber in Michigan, a gym owner in New Jersey all standing up against tyranny

We must stop them. From this day forward, every freedom-loving Americans must protest against unconstitutional orders. Even a walk on the beach, in a park, or a trip to a playground with your children can be an act of protest.

Barbers, Hairdressers and Gym Owners are 2020’s American Patriots

Just like the man standing in front of a line of tanks in Tiananmen Square, Michigan barber, Karl Manke, is a symbol of freedom against a tyrannical government. He is the hero this nation has been looking for ever since the days of Woodstock.

His act of heroism was to defy Michigan’s draconian and capricious business shut down orders. Governor Whitmer, in her deluded radical punishment of Trump supporters, keeps open abortion clinics, marijuana distributors and the like, while prohibiting barber shops, nail salons, and hairdressers from opening. (Texas salon owner jailed for reopening rallying with Owosso barber Karl Manke)

She even prohibits the sale of seeds to those who would grow their own victory garden. His case has become personal to Whitmer and her acts demonstrate the viciousness Democrats use against anyone who would defy them.

There are many forms of protest, yet the best protest we can voice will be on November 3, 2020, when the election’s results will mean the difference between a free or totalitarian America.

What is happening in Democrat states today is a look into what a Democrat President will unleash on us after November 3.

As barber Karl Manke proves by his example: the only thing we have to fear is fear itself. He also shows us that our fate lies in our own hands.

**************

About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.

His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.