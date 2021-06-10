American gringo Kamala Harris heads south of the border

WASHINGTON. Of late, Fox News keeps a running count of the number of days Vice President Kamala Harris has not held a news conference. But she doesn’t have to. That’s because she knows the press will print glowing articles recounting her many accomplishments as a Democratic pol she is:

■ She’s African American.

■ She’s Asian American.

■ She’s, well, a she.

■ And she’s the first she to serve as second banana to a virtual banana.

Recently, the virtual banana declared Harris his border-crisis czar.

And so, in her first official junket abroad, Harris flew to Mexico and Guatemala. Was it to arrange border security measures with our southern neighbors?

The short answer is, “No!” As Harris’s immigration advisor Sergio Gonzalez told the Los Angeles Times,

“This is going to be the first time other nations receive a vice president of the United States who is a woman of color.”

CNN chimed in, saying…





“The stakes are high for the first woman of color vice president now entering the international stage and doing so against the backdrop of a growing number of migrants arriving at the US Mexico border.”

In other words, Harris is an affirmative-action envoy representing a Democratic Party with a dismal history on issues of race – from slavery to Jim Crow. And clearly, it’s hard for Democrats to let go of their past.

Biden’s choice of Harris represents condescension at its cynical worst. Having no foreign policy credentials other than pigmentation, the choice of Harris also sends a message to people of color in Mexico and Guatemala:

The white first banana in the White House sees you, like he sees his second banana, as cards to shuffle and play. Race cards.

But the people of color south of our border aren’t anything like the deep thinkers at the Democratic National Committee, LA Times or CNN. Shockingly, they don’t care a whit about Harris’s gender or race as do our fawning media.

In Tijuana, Mexico, anti-American protestors set fire to a piñata of Uncle Sam in Harris’s honor. And TV station KYMA of Yuma, Arizona, reported that Mexican protestors demanded…

“… the US government stop mass deportations at the borders.”

In Guatemala, meanwhile, one protestor met Harris with a sign reading, “Trump Won.” Another carried a banner that was more direct, “Go Home.”

You see, the folks south of the border – from Nogales to the tip of Tierra Del Fuego –don’t give a damn that Harris is a woman, Black, or Asian.

They identify her, whether she likes it or not, with the nation whose history, traditions, and constitutional order she and her party detest. A nation that the white first banana, Joe Biden, and his party’s white leaders, Pelosi and Schumer, say is endemically “racist.”

Oh, and of the media’s Kamala Harris lionizers, the Pew Research Center says:

“More than three-quarters (77%) of newsroom employees – those who work as reporters, editors, photographers and videographers in the newspaper, broadcasting and internet publishing industries – are non-Hispanic whites… Newsroom employees are also more likely than workers overall to be male. About six-in-ten newsroom employees (61%) are men, compared with 53% of all workers.”

Contrary to their claims, neither the Democratic Party nor their media propagandists “look like America.” North or South. They are privileged and very white, white, white. In fact, they are so white, you’d be hard-pressed to point them out against an Alaskan winter landscape.

And, in case you forgot, their party even rejected Harris as a presidential candidate, giving her a mere 3.5 percent favorability rating just before she pulled out of her party’s presidential primary.

And for those souls south of our border, those people of color, they don’t care anymore about Harris’s sex or race than did Democratic primary voters. To Latin Americans, Kamala Harris is just another American gringo.

That’s because they see Americans as one people, living equally under one flag, and as “one nation under God.”

If the dense Kamala Harris was capable of understanding this profound irony, the thought of it might provoke one of her lengthy, signature giggles.

