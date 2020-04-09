America locked down: COVID-19 and the good, the bad and the ugly

WASHINGTON: America is basically in a state of being locked down due to the attempts to stave off the COVID-19 pandemic. While we self-isolate to slow the spread of this aberrant event, it brings out the inner person in all of us. Some demonstrate dignity in the face of these uncharted waters, in others their demons come to the forefront, while some simply get downright nasty.

The Good News from COVID-19 – From President Trump to the environment

The good news is that there are a whole lot of really good people out there, whose goodness raises to the top, like cream does in unpasteurized milk. President Trump has shown his true stripes right from the outset of this pandemic. He truly is smarter than almost anyone else.

When reports first arose about a new and potentially dangerous virus, he acted before anyone even noticed it. (Biden campaign says he backs Trump’s China travel ban)

Within three weeks of its known presence, he implemented travel restrictions from affected countries, both friend and foe. As he did so, lesser intelligent people harassed him, calling his actions overreactions, and racist. This was in the middle of the attempt to impeach and remove him from office.





How anyone could understand and react to the viruses threat while his presidency was on the line will be the story of this century.

The President’s devotion to America

His pure love and devotion to the American people set him apart from everyone else. It also brings out the best in those around him. CEOs, leaders in banking, industry, and trade, all rallied around his leadership, some changing their companies direction in order to meet this challenge to America head-on. (Some criticize President Trump’s COVID-19 efforts, but not these Americans)

General Motors, My Pillow, and a bunch of others began manufacturing ventilators and other personal protection items. The President working with State Governors called on the U.S. Army Corp. to convert buildings into temporary hospitals.

In California, hotels and motels fill empty rooms with the homeless to stop the rampant spread of the virus. Religious organizations set up relief centers, home delivery of food to shut-ins and the poor.

But it wasn’t only large organizations that showed how Americans pull together during a time of national crisis. Every day people around this nation showed their caring in large and small ways. Neighbors checked on neighbors to make sure they were taken care of. Local stores joined delivery services or provide drive-up curbside services to help maintain safe distances.

People’s caring nature came to the forefront even as we watch the earth begin to heal from man’s relentless impact. (The Pandemic Is Turning the Natural World Upside Down)

The Bad of COVID-19- At risk children and gangs

Just like in the aftermath of the attack on America on September 11, 2001, America came together to fight off our newest enemy, COVID-19. However, some Americans are not so good. While crime was generally down at the onset of our states imposing mandatory stay-at-home orders, it is once again rising in the most dangerous parts of the country.

As the streets are mostly void of police, and people in general, gangs have begun to assert control over larger areas. Police are reporting in larger cities, like Los Angels, Chicago, and New York, that murder rates are climbing rapidly. Local gangs are fighting over control of the streets.

It is a predictable consequence of soft on crime leftist mayors and governors coddling criminals while handcuffing police ability to respond. Combine that with fewer patrol officers on the streets due to coronavirus fears, and you create havoc. (California to release 3,500 inmates early as coronavirus spreads inside prisons)

One Louisville high school student stated that he won’t leave his public housing apartment since his school was shut down. He fears the gang members roaming the hallways looking for victims. His family is running out of food because they can’t go to the store to buy more, out of fear of leaving their residence. Sadly his story is not the only one of it’s kind. The worst comes out in some under trying conditions.





But it’s not only in public housing where problems arise.

There are reports of overwhelming liquor sales as people hunker down at home. Alcohol and togetherness don’t always end in hugs and kisses. Police report a rise in domestic disturbances across the country. Also, children living in abusive homes or where there is a food need, children who rely on school-based support, are suffering. (At-risk youth among most vulnerable to school closures)

But criminals and domestic abusers aren’t the only bad people out there, many are simply ignorant of etiquette and interpersonal relations. They are mostly younger people who have not been taught that other people’s emotions count too. You see them flock to beaches, congregate at coffee shops and other unnecessary meeting spots, often in violation of mandatory stay-at-home orders, simply because they have no discipline.

Behavior of this sort will only prolong the pandemic and puts us all at risk of the China Flu.

The Ugly parts of COVID-19 – Crime and Politicians

Worse than criminals and rude know-nothings, are politicians, especially Democrat politicians. As this nation is going through a never before seen crisis, that affects us both physically and financially, instead of coming together for the betterment of everyone, they continue to plot the overthrow of President Trump and to usurp power to themselves.

Both Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff are starting Investigations into President Trump’s handling of this crisis. Even before it has reached its peak. Their hatred for this President, and anyone who supports him, goes beyond reason.

Nasty Nancy already hindered his efforts to work our way through the financial ramifications of the pandemic. She slowed passage of the two trillion dollar aid package, then stuffed it so full of pork that it was impassable. Then she still was able to steal money from the relief package to support her wealthy friends, money that should gone into the hands of working people.

Never giving up on their evil ways, Democrats across the country are imposing draconian rules on citizens. Like Governors Andrew Cuomo, (D-NY) Stephen Sisolak, (D-NV) Gretchen Whitmer, (D-MI) all of whom refused to allow the use of the antimalarial drugs, chloroquine, and hydroxychloroquine, when prescribed by a physician until they entered a hospital, effectively condemning thousands to untold suffering or death.

These drugs are proven safe, are cheap, and in high supply. And they work better than anything else, so far, against COVID-19. The only reason these evil people decided, by executive order, to limit usage, was because President Trump said that they show promise against COVID-19.

The essence of evil simply to stop this President from managing this crisis. These drugs are saving lives, but unreasonable politicians would rather see more people die than work with Trump to save American lives. It is the same with Democrats across the nation, inflicting harm on their constituents in order to gain tyrannical power.

Just like Adolph Hitler, Josef Stalin, Mao Zedong, Fidel Castro or Nicolas Maduro, today’s Democrat leaders don’t mind the death of millions of their citizens to fuel their despotic desires.

Now, that is as ugly as it gets.

