America is falling into a trap of Marxist ideology and Communism

The Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) was the centerpiece of world communism. It was hailed, and still is among American communists, as being that pure bastion of Marxist theory in the world. Communists worldwide hailed the USSR as the shining star of Marxist ideology. Yet, in spite of its exalted position in the minds of Marxist everywhere, it fell, turning those one-time communist countries into capitalism. Why it fell is an important lesson to all Americans, because we are falling into the same trap.

According to an ex-soviet propaganda executive, Dima Vorobiev, there were four reasons for the fall of communism. The first reason was the end of Joseph Stalin’s brutal communist purges. They were also known as the “Great Terror.”

The communist purges were some of the most violent and barbaric in world history.

Once Vladimir Lenin secured power, the purges began. They were to rid themselves of anyone who was not a dedicated communist. Just a hint of criticism of Marxist theory was enough to get one sent into a gulag, never to be seen again, or simply placed against a wall and shot.

Those purges lasted until Stalin’s death. Stalin followed Lenin as Soviet dictator. From 1918 until 1953, many millions of Russian, Ukrainian, Georgian, Belarusian, and others who fell to their orbit after WWII, like Estonian, East German, Hungarian, and etc., disappeared into the Soviet system of ridding itself of complainers.





So many died in the name of Marx, that it made Adolf Hitler’s murderous policies look like child’s play.

No one knows for sure how many died under these despots, but hundreds of millions are not out of the question. As an example, long before Hitler’s rampage, Josef Stalin starved 11 million Ukrainian citizens to death in the 1920s, simply to take possession of their farms. So that he could replace them with Russians on a collective farm.

But try telling that to today’s students who have never been told of this atrocity. Nonetheless, with the end of the mass purges, Soviet citizens showed their human nature. Something that Marxist theory doesn’t consider. Soviet politicians’ upward mobility was stalled, as their superiors were no longer disappearing for poor job performance, a high crime under Stalin.

This created havoc in government. There was no longer one central dictator telling everyone what to do, rather a committee of politicians, each with their own agenda.

The government bogged down into a system of politics where everyone fought to protect their own piece of it. It began to look more like a western government than a Marxist. Chaotic, but without that touch of humanity that makes western-style democracies work.

Which led to reason number two, the built-in inefficiency of the Socialist economy.

The ideal of Marxism is to abolish Capitalist competition. Their belief is that sharing is caring, competition is not. Once the Marxists win, the competition gives way to cooperation, a planned economy, and the scientific distribution of resources.

That is the theory that drives American Marxists to try to destroy our nation. This theory is what fuels Antifa, calling anyone who doesn’t agree with them, fascist. What the Marxists in the USSR, and those in the USA, didn’t expect when abolishing competition was stagnation.

Simply put, given a choice, most people are lazy. As long as fear, hunger, and wars keep changing the metrics, people perform at their best. But take away these factors, and human nature kicks in, throwing a log into the cogs of industry. It is why capitalism works so well. People perform their best when in fear of death or starvation.

Take that fear away, and they sit around waiting for their handouts.

This is exactly what Democrats are doing with all of the social welfare they are handing out.

A perfect example was under Obama. He kept extending unemployment checks for years on end. The result was that unemployment in America was at its highest for the longest period of time. Once those payments were stopped, millions went back to work. What those handouts did to our economy was to cause inflation, huge debt, and underperforming production.

Our GDP under Obama turned us from an export nation into an import nation.





During the Soviet era, this handout mentality went on so long that their economy came to a standstill. It created a crisis of consumer goods, from basics like soap to food, to clothes to stave off their harsh winters. This economy led to the next cause, Demographic burnout.

The recipe of Real Socialism in the 20th century was to force millions of people from low-productive farming jobs, and into the industry. That transfer should multiply the national GDP. While it did obtain some initial success, it faltered and then died.

It happened because Stalin burned out the desire for a family.

Marxism requires the devolution of the central family. As a result, Soviet women stopped making enough babies to man the ever-proliferating industrial workstations. At the same time, Communists bureaucrats failed to understand how to increase productivity. After the Stalin purges ended, they didn’t really try, after all, they no longer feared a one-way ticket to a gulag.

The same can be said of today’s American women, who overwhelmingly reject traditional families, marriage, and motherhood. Our nation does not produce enough babies to fill the needs of the next generation. It is why we are seeing our younger generations not achieving as much as their parents and grandparents.

Our GDP will fall because of a lack of replacements in the workforce after today’s workers retire.

Our nation, founded on God, Family, and nation, has fallen into the Marxist trap of government is god, the family doesn’t matter, only what we want, and our nation is evil and only devotion to Marx can save us from ourselves. Meanwhile, in the Soviet Union, the GDP crashed when gas prices collapsed in the 1980s.

Within a few years, the USSR went bankrupt.

As a point of interest, Joe Biden has written several executive orders that are hindering our fuel production.

Gas prices are already rising at the pumps and it will create inflation as consumer goods prices rise to compensate for his shortsighted thinking. While Joe, or those who pull his strings, are centered on an ecological crisis that may, or may not, exist, gasoline fuels the economies of the world.

By creating roadblocks to crude oil in America, Biden ensures economic hardships within the next few years…maybe as soon as 2022.

However, the Soviet Union collapse was directly tied to its inability to produce consumer needs. Which caused the final condition that crashed the communist government; disillusionment.

In the article, Yuri Bezmenov, a chilling agenda: Four steps to create a Marxist police state this writer explained the four steps necessary to create a Marxist police state in America. The second step in that process was destabilization.

“Bezmenov describes that [destabilization] as a rapid decline in the structure of a society — its economy, its military, its international relations. Think about the rapid decline in the most vibrant economy this nation has seen in over 50 years. All made possible due to a Chinese flu, COVID-19. A year later, with a new vaccine, death rates falling, and hospitals more knowledgeable about treatment, we are still facing draconian lockdowns, double masking requirements, and business closures at governmental fiat. With no end in sight.”

It is the same as disillusion, in that one creates the other. In the Soviet case, her people, which Vorobiev called the outer party, became disillusioned with Communism. Can anything be more destabilizing?

Communism had been transformed into the state religion.

Any apostate was summarily executed. The soviet citizenry was required to worship at the feet of Marx. No exceptions and no deviation from the party line were acceptable. Just as American Marxists in Antifa and BLM allow no deviation from their worship of Marx, their Soviet counterparts a generation or two before them demanded strict compliance to Marxism. And when their economy bottomed out, it was at the very same time that world images of full shelves in American, British, and German stores were penetrating the Iron Curtain.

While their ministers of communist propaganda were trying to convince them that they needed to sacrifice more under the alter of Marx, they were seeing everyone in the free world prosper, without pain, shortages and deprivation. It disillusioned them, causing most to turn away from the teachings of Marx. From mid and low-level bureaucrats to everyday citizens, the Soviet people realized that it was better to be lower to middle-class in the West than upper crust in the USSR.

With a loss of its citizens, its bureaucrats, and its economy, the Soviet Union collapsed.

Today it is as much of a capitalist nation as is any other western European nation. It even has a somewhat democratically elected government. Not a perfect democracy, but no other nation has one either. Not even America. The results of the 2020 presidential election prove that.

However, the importance of understanding the collapse of the Soviet Union is that right now, America is following down its path.

While we have not faced deadly purges, today’s Democrat Party is trying to do just that. From the sham impeachments of Trump to purging patriots, in the military, in the police, and citizens of all kinds, the purges are firmly underway. A simple look at the persecution of every patriot involved in the Capitol takeover, as compared to the Marxists in Oregon, will chill the very soul of every patriot in the land.

And that is exactly why this type of persecution is being undertaken.

American Marxists, commonly called Democrats, want America to collapse, just like the USSR fell. They want that to happen so that they can install a communist government, one every bit as brutal as that which happened under Lenin and Stalin.

That is why the fall of the Soviet Union is important to know; because those who forget history are doomed to relive it.

