America is at peril from Communism: We must first know the enemy

WASHINGTON: Right versus wrong. An eternal battle happening before our very eyes today. The days of conservative versus liberal ideology has long passed. Now we are either pro-American or pro-communist. There is no other choice. Even though some like to obfuscate this fact with euphemisms like anti-fascist (ANTIFA) or Black Lives Matter (BLM), the reality is that their foundation is communism.

The passage from our founding father’s republic to the threat of communism has taken over 60 years. By blurring lines, the so-called ‘grey area,’ we find ourselves backed into a corner. A corner where we have to defend freedom from those who would steal it from us. To do so we must first identify our opposition who has manipulated our social, and now our government, ideals.

They only exist because they are hidden from view. Until now. Joe Biden has come out to empathetically express that he will finish the job – the transformation of America. But will Biden finish our turn to Communism?

We’re going to beat Donald Trump. And when we do, we won’t just rebuild this nation — we’ll transform it.

— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 6, 2020

A prime example of blurring lines is the recent passage of polygamy in Massachusetts.

The City of Somerville has passed a law that allows Polyamorous (one man + two women or one woman + two men) relationships. The city skirts Massachusetts laws prohibiting polygamy by substituting the words. They do cede that it must be a civil relationship rather than a state or church-sanctioned relationship.

The effect is the same, polygamy now has a legal precedent for other state courts to follow. This follows on the heels of the State of Utah decriminalizing their polygamy laws. The very same laws passed by Utah to be eligible to become a state in the first place.

Proponents of polygamy were solidly behind gay marriage. Why? Once gay marriage blurred the societal lines of the family structure (two parents + children), polygamy was sure to follow. Today there is no legal definition of the family due to gay marriage. Family is legally defined as people who share either blood or legal bonds.

What does polygamy have in common with communism?

The road to gay marriage was accomplished by first accepting gay behavior. That road took many twists and turns, but once an inroad was found through constant media promotion of gay behavior, the passage of gay laws came quickly.

Only in order to be able to accept gay behavior we first had to delegitimize religion. All religions prohibit homosexuality. The way to delegitimize religion was through a campaign by the mass media to embarrass it by finding priests and clergymen who were hypocrites. You know, gay priests and philandering clergy.

The well-orchestrated, constant, and daily headlines about the Church sex abuse scandals, turned a real problem with some clergy, into distrust of all clergy. Through this, religion fell in disfavor, especially with those who considered themselves enlightened.

Enlightened enough to overlook that this is one of the Principals of Communism.

Principal 23 – What will be its attitude to existing religions?

All religions so far have been the expression of historical stages of development of individual peoples or groups of peoples. But communism is the stage of historical development which makes all existing religions superfluous and brings about their disappearance





Destroying the Federal Government to make way for communism

In order to completely relegate the church from our family, there had to be a discrediting of our basic structure. To do that the most basic structure of America had to be tarnished. Of course, that would be the federal government.

To create distrust of our most basic foundation, our democratically elected government, the mass media painted our government as the evil boogeyman. Books, television, movies, all used our government as the bad guy.

If our form of government is bad it must be replaced.

The genesis of Communism in America

It all started when President John Kennedy was assassinated by a communist, in the name of communism.

Lee Harvey Oswald is introduced to Marxist philosophy while in the Marines. Becoming a communist, he first renounces his American citizenship. Oswald moves to Russia for two-and-a-half years. His behavior, once he returned to American shores, was openly supporting communist Cuba against American interest. No one could deny he killed our President in the name of communism, though there are many that feel he was a “patsy” in a communist plot. Just one of the many plots surrounding the assassination of President Kennedy.

Oswald’s role in the killing had to be hidden in order to promote communism in America. Even though he traveled freely to Cuba through the Cuban embassy in Mexico, there to train and get his marching orders, those facts had to be discredited. American communists moved swiftly to change the narrative.

Starting with Jack Ruby’s silencing of the “assassin.”

(Violence warning)

Our press corps referred to as ‘useful idiots’ by Josef Stalin, were able to convince enough people that Oswald was duped by the CIA. They killed two birds with one stone. They set in motion distrust for our government and at the same time covered up the communist involvement in killing our President. It worked perfectly. To this day people debate Kennedy’s assassination.

The Media: A communist peril to America

Communism is a plague going back to the turn of the century, but by 1963 it had firmly planted itself into the mass media. The Kennedy assassination proved exactly how powerful communism had become, as did the reach of our mass media. Turning a communist murder into a conspiracy by our governmental agencies was no easy task.

This successful deception was followed by the media’s open support of communism in Vietnam. The press’s power was most evident during Tet, in 1968. In what sane world could the overwhelming victory by American and South Vietnamese forces against Viet Cong and North Vietnamese during the Tet offensive of 1968 turn into a defeat? Yet our press corps did.

I’m sure that even the most ardent communist must have been surprised that they got away with that deception. Even today it is portrayed as an American defeat. As was every other American success there, while the overwhelming communist atrocities committed were hidden. Some just coming to light now, and others still are hidden.

The Media following Vietnam

After Vietnam, our legacy media continued with the deception that communism was a better life until the fall of the Soviet Union. Then the dedicated communist in America had to scramble to turn this country into the next seat of communism.

In the opinion article Media Ignored the Truth About Communism, Cal Thomas writes:

On Nov. 9, 1989, the Berlin Wall was pulled down to the consternation of leftists, who still had faith socialism could work with the right leaders, and to the delight of conservatives, who believed that socialism and communism guaranteed mutually shared poverty.

Two years later, the Soviet Union crumbled. Soviet communism might not have endured for 70 years had it not been for enablers in academia, religion and journalism.

It was slow going until the leftists’ superhero, Barack Obama, came to the forefront. Which is why in 2008, when it was “her turn”, the media abandoned Hillary and circled the wagons around our first black President.

Communist deception worked its magic when Barack Hussein Obama was running and after he was elected President. To this day his communist mother, grandparents, and mentor, Frank Marshall Davis, have been hidden by the legacy press. (The Manchurian President: Barack Obama’s Ties to Communists, Socialists and Other Anti-American Extremists)

Only a few well-informed know about Obama’s communist past. The only mention of his communist beliefs are in conservative press reports.

When Obama said that he wanted to be the transformative president, every communist in this nation knew that he wanted to transform us into communism. That is why no one ever asked what he meant; they knew.

Biden is ready to continue in the footsteps of Obama

In the article The Fallacy of Biden as a return to normal Steve Hecht concludes:

Trump’s efforts have resulted in nearly 450,000 pounds of drugs being seized before reaching the United States, and he has reduced illegal immigration. Trump will not allow our cities to fall into the hands of communists. He will reignite the economy by reducing regulations, increasing competition, and making symmetrical trade deals.

A Biden presidency, driven by identity politics, would foment chaos in US cities. He would exacerbate drug trafficking and illegal migration from Latin America by re-embracing the socialists that were funded and trained by Castro.

In his lifetime, Castro dreamed of annihilating the United States. The most he could manage was to pull at Uncle Sam’s beard. Today, however, forces for US destruction are inside our own country, and their leaders fly Castro’s banner.

While this may be oversimplified, the common denominator here is a communist media pushing communism upon an unsuspecting public. And that is exactly what we have today. A communist propaganda machine, posing as our mainstream media, pushing communism upon us.

The battles in the streets of our major cities are for the communist rule as opposed to American democracy. It is as simple as that.

If Biden wins in November, communism wins. If Trump wins, freedom follows.

It is up to all of us to decide what life we want for our children and grandchildren. First, we must understand exactly what all the protests and riots are about. They are about America’s future.

