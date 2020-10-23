America in Peril: Tony Bobulinski connects the Bidens to the CCP

Tony Bobulinski, who will be a guest of the President’s at tonight debate, was the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings. Bobulinski is quoted as describing the relationship as “a partnership between the Chinese operating through CEFC/Chairman Ye and the Biden family.” This story first reported on by this writer on October 20 in Do emails link Hunter Biden to the Chinese Energy Fund Committee?

Bobulinski was invited to partner with the Bidens and the CEFC. Hunter Biden and James Gilliar, offering the former decorated Navy veteran the CEO position of the venture.

“Hunter Biden called his dad ‘the Big Guy’ or ‘my Chairman,’ and frequently referenced asking him for his sign-off or advice on various potential deals that we were discussing,” Bobulinski says. “I’ve seen Vice President Biden saying he never talked to Hunter about his business. I’ve seen firsthand that that’s not true, because it wasn’t just Hunter’s business, they said they were putting the Biden family name and its legacy on the line,.”

Bobulinski verifies the Bidens were participants in a scheme to personally make millions by partnering with a “shady Chinese Communist firm,” reports New York Post.





A four-year Navy veteran, Bobulinski “insists he has voluminous evidence to back up his explosive charges, reportedly including documents, emails, messages and other proof.” It is being reported on Fox News that he will turning over additional electronic, and other, communications to the FBI. Possibly as early as tomorrow.

In a now-famous email from May 13, 2017, sent by James Gilliar, Bobulinski confirms he was a recipient. The email came from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop that is now in FBI hands. It “laid out cash and equity positions and mysteriously included a 10 percent set-aside for “the big guy,” says the Post and in the following excerpts:

“Bobulinski states that the “email is genuine” and that the former vice president and the man leading in the 2020 race is indeed “the big guy.”

Sens. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) released reports on Biden’s overseas business dealings last month referencing a company called Hudson West III. The Company, partially owned by Hunter Biden’s law firm, Owasco PC opened a line of credit in September 2017.

Credit cards issued against the account were used by Hunter, his uncle James Biden and James’ wife, Sara Biden, to purchase more than $100,000 “worth of extravagant items, including airline tickets and multiple items at Apple Inc. stores, pharmacies, hotels, and restaurants.” (Johnson, Grassley Release Report on Conflicts-of-Interest Investigation)

The company has since been dissolved. As is CEFC, declared bankrupt in March 2020, along with its subsidiaries CEFC Shanghai International and CEFC Hainan International.[

Joe Biden’s big lie regarding Hunter.

“I’ve seen Vice President Biden saying he never talked to Hunter about his business,” says Bobulinski. [As CEO of SinoHawk] ”I’ve seen firsthand that that’s not true, because it wasn’t just Hunter’s business, they said they were putting the Biden family name and its legacy on the line.”

The National Review also reports the Bobulinski admitted Hunter Biden frequently asked for his father’s sign-off and advice on business deals.

“The Biden family aggressively leveraged the Biden family name to make millions of dollars from foreign entities even though some were from communist controlled China.”

In the NY Post, Bobulinksi is quoted as saying,





“I could no longer allow my family’s name to be associated or tied to Russian disinformation or implied lies and false narratives dominating the media right now,”

As previously reported in Do emails link Hunter Biden to the Chinese Energy Fund Committee?, it’s a mystery as to how far Biden’s ties to China go. Recovered emails allude to the former Vice President and son Hunter on a treacherous trail of financial gain from CEFC’s role in the Belt and Road initiative (BRI) march to world dominance. Generally going against the interests and security of the United States.

Bidens join with Communist Party ‘princelings’ set to amass power, wealth.

Offspring of the founding fathers of the People’s Republic of China are given the name of ‘princeling.’ Many princelings serve top positions in state-owned enterprises (SOEs). CEFC’s Chairman was Ye Jianming. It’s theorized that Ye Jianming’s grandfather (Ye Jianying) was a high-ranking Communist Party official.

“Ye Jianming had a simple job in a forest, or so his story goes. Twenty years later, he sat atop a $44 billion business empire,” CNN begins in a comprehensive investigative report in 2018.

“A biography of the younger Ye in a 2012 financial report seemed to support claims of high-level [People’s Liberation Army] PLA ties. It states that from 2003 until 2005 he was the deputy secretary-general of the China Association for International Friendly Contact (CAIFC). That group is a purported political arm of the Chinese military, according to a report by the Project 2049 Institute, a US-based organization that researches Asia security issues,” adds CNN.

The CEFC billionaire’s meteoric rise came crashing down on November 18, 2017, when Ye was caught trying with China National Petroleum (CNPC) to illegally enter the oil market in Chad under the guise of a United Nations NGO.

“FBI agents arrested Patrick Ho Chi-ping, the man Ye had employed to lead his NGO. Ho was charged with money laundering and violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.” He is accused of offering $3 million in bribes to the President of Chad and Ugandan president of the United Nations General Assembly. “The alleged bribes were made on behalf of a Shanghai-based energy company, ” says CNN (CEFC not explicitly named in the court documents).

Hunter Biden losing his laptop reveals the Biden’s China entanglements.

The news of Biden’s involvement with the CCP and the CEFC mushroomed when the owner of a computer repair shop in Delaware recovered data from a MacBook Pro laptop dropped off and abandoned in April 2019.

Contained on that laptop were hundreds of emails, documents, and photos, professional and personal, from Hunter Biden’s life. Biden constructively abandoned the computer. Repair shop owner John Isaac taking possession for non-payment. Reviewing the hard drive, Isaac recognized the explosive nature of the contents providing the computer to the FBI, but first copying the hard drive. When the FBI did not respond, a copy was sent to Senate Republicans and then, later, to Rudy Giuliani who has released this information.