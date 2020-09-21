LOS ANGELES — Just before Jews began celebrating Rosh Hashanah, America’s first Jewish female Supreme Court justice died. SCOTUS Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg finally gave in to complications from cancer at age 87. Within moments of her Friday afternoon death, Democrats demanded that her seat on the High Court remain vacant until after the next president is sworn in. On Friday evening, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced that her replacement would be confirmed before the election. On Saturday, President Donald Trump reiterated that sentiment.

While McConnell successfully blocked President Obama’s nominee Merrick Garland, this time the Kentucky Senator was ready to move full speed ahead. Trump said that the nominee will be a woman. Judge Amy Coney Barrett is the favorite to be chosen. The President has said that out of respect for the departed justice, he will wait until after her services to announce her replacement.

Republicans must immediately confirm Ginsburg’s replacement before the election.

It is long past time to punish Democrat violence rather than reward it.

Americans have a long tradition of settling our internal disputes with ballots, not bullets. Most Americans abhor the thought of another hot Civil War. Unfortunately, the American left in 2016 went from a noble political opposition to an Intifada. The “resistance,” borrowed straight from Yasir Arafat, means seizing power by any means necessary.





Donald Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton led to a wave of leftist violence against conservatives. Congressman Steve Scalise was shot. Senator Rand Paul was beaten by a neighbor, collapsing his lung. North Carolina GOP headquarters were firebombed. The Duval County, Florida GOP tent was rammed into by a vehicle. Other Republicans including Sarah Huckabee Sanders were chased out of restaurants.

Congresswoman Maxine Waters encouraged her supporters to get in the faces of political opponents.

Reasonable people can disagree over the ethics of replacing Ginsburg right before an election.

There is zero question that Republicans have the legal right to fill the vacant seat on the SCOTUS. Rather than concede that America is a society of laws, the professional violent left began fomenting violence moments after Ginsburg died. Chuck Schumer going to politics before platitudes.

First tweeting:

The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 18, 2020

Then remembering:

Tonight, we mourn the passing of a giant in American history, a champion for justice, a trailblazer for women. She would want us all to fight as hard as we can to preserve her legacy. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 18, 2020



In Portland, a rally to honor her led to windows being smashed and stores being robbed.

Rioters showed up outside of McConnell’s home in Kentucky. Police arrested at least one person. Twitter has lit up with threats of physical violence if Republicans proceed.

This threat of physical violence is precisely why Republicans must proceed. This violence is terrorism, and the purpose of terrorism is to force people to alter their own behavior. When a church or synagogue is bombed, the appropriate response is for people to flood their churches and synagogues. When Palestinian suicide bombers blow up Israeli Jews to advance their agenda, the Israeli Defense Force cracks down hard to suppress that agenda.

Terrorism must never be rewarded, anywhere, ever. Terrorists are bullies, and the only thing bullies understand is force.

The more the left resorts to criminal behavior, the more Republicans must be emboldened to restore law and order.

A great way to do that is to appoint judges who will ensure that those trying to destabilize the American way of life are severely punished.

Many Democrats do not resort to violence, but “mostly peaceful” is a cop-out.

Just like the Palestinians, peaceful Democrats who do nothing to stop the violence are just as complicit. They benefit from anarchist violence. Until the cost of political violence outweighs the benefits, the violence will continue.

By standing up to the violent left and ramming through a law and order judge, the left will eventually be forced to conclude that violence is the wrong approach.

Philadelphia: #Antifa black bloc militants smash up a car that has a dog in the back. Far-left rioters gathered today to oppose a right-wing event at Clark Park. Video by @ElijahSchaffer: pic.twitter.com/glB4RNNTBk — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 19, 2020

It is long past time to stop Democrat-led confirmation bloodbaths.

SCOTUS confirmation hearings used to be boring even by C-Span standards. Senator Bob Dole once remarked that the toughest part of a confirmation hearing was for the Senate committee chairman to be able to “stare straight ahead at the witness while sleeping.”

Presidents of both parties were given broad latitude to appoint whoever they liked to the courts and to their cabinet. Unless a nominee had been guilty of serious malfeasance, they were easily confirmed. Ideology was never a factor since it was expected that nominees shared the ideology of the president who nominated them. This all changed in 1987.

Judge Robert Bork would have been the fifth vote to overturn the Roe vs. Wade decision that legalized abortion.

Democrats decided that the ends justified the means. Bork had to be personally destroyed. Leading the charge against Bork were Senators Ted Kennedy and Joe Biden. Ideology alone became grounds for disqualification. Democrats declared every liberal nominee to be mainstream and every conservative nominee to be extreme. After torpedoing Bork, Democrats almost derailed Clarence Thomas. He survived their “high-tech lynching.” (The Sad Legacy of Robert Bork – The late judge didn’t have a chance to move Supreme Court jurisprudence. But his failure to be confirmed had a profound and regrettable effect on how we nominate justices today.)

Republicans tried to restore comity by approving Ginsburg by a vote of 96-3. Their civility was not rewarded.

Democrats continued to wage war against Sam Alito and Brett Kavanaugh.

Democrats subject most conservative nominees to brutal, and often stupid, questioning. Senator Kamala Harris peppered CIA Director nominee Mike Pompeo over his views on climate change. Harris mugged for the cameras as Pompeo supporters wondered what the CIA has to do with climate change.

Harris may not know what the CIA does, but any conservative had to be opposed solely because they were conservative.

These confirmation bloodbaths are terrible for the Republic and must be stopped.

The policies of personal destruction need to end. The only way to do his is too, just like political violence, make the costs outweigh the benefits. As long as personally destroying political nominees has a benefit, the destroyers will keep doing it. The backlash to such spectacles must be severe.

As an example, the Democrats were on pace to win the Senate in 2018 until they abused Kavanaugh. The backlash allowed Republicans to increase their Senate majority in a year they were expected to lose.

When Democrats try to personally attack the next nominee, the tactic must again boomerang on them. At some point they will either stop touching the hot stove or completely burn their own hands-off.

It is long past time for Democrats to stop trying to change the rules when they lose.

Americans had a long tradition of accepting election results. Ever since the 2000 elections, Democrats have spent more time attacking our institutions rather than improving themselves. Every time Democrats lose an election, they seek to change the rules. When they lose the Electoral College, they move to abolish it. When they are defeated by a filibuster, they seek to abolish that.

Democrats are now openly discussing packing the Supreme Court with extra judges.

Republicans are all about rules. The conservative guide is the law. Democrats are about fairness, often referred to as justice. The problem with this is that the law is objective. Fairness is a subjective standard. Many Democrats, especially those on the left, believe it is perfectly acceptable to disobey unjust laws. The problem is they define an unfair rule or law as anything they disagree with. The American left still has not come to terms with the fact that reasonable people can disagree with them.

The more Democrats talk about abolishing institutions, the more Republicans must be committed to confirming judges who will uphold those institutions.

The danger of abolishing the filibuster

By threatening to abolish the filibuster, Democrats are attempting to substitute longstanding traditions with raw power one-party rule. (What is the Senate filibuster, and what would it take to eliminate it?)

Whether leftist or Islamist, the only thing zealots understand is hard power shoved down their throats. During the Obama years, Democrats unilaterally changed the rules to abolish the filibuster for certain judicial nominees. That allowed Obama to get some judges confirmed, but at a high cost. When Republicans took power, they were able to run roughshod over Democrats. McConnell is the epitome of an institutionalist, but he does not let sentimentality get in the way of power.

Remember, former Majority Leader Harry Reid rammed through Democrat judges for no other reason than because he could. And retaliation was severe. McConnell blocked Garland because he could. Now he will ram through Ginsburg’s replacement because he can.

That is hard power. That is what Democrats understand.

Democrat political violence did not stop Kavanaugh from being confirmed.

Turning his confirmation hearing into a circus did not stop him from being confirmed. Trying to change the rules did not stop him from being confirmed.

Democrats are now ready to double down and be twice as destructive. Republicans must be thrice as tough as they were with Kavanaugh.

The Democrat violent temper tantrums need to stop.

Trump and McConnell are in a unique position to devastate the professional violent left for a generation. Placing a Constitutional Justice on the bench may be the most important political issue, even more than the election.

By ramming through another conservative judge, it will do more than just advance conservatism. It will force the left to question whether their own abominable behavior should change. Expecting them to change is asking a lot, but at least forcing them to look inside themselves would be a good start.

At the very least, the left might do the right thing for the wrong reasons. Throwing Molotov Cocktails and destroying store windows loses its luster when conservative judges are doling out tough prison sentences.