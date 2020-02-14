All but dead in the Dem’s Presidential race, Joe Biden, we hardly knew ye

WASHINGTON. Former Vice President Joe Biden is only now discovering the fake-news media are lying, dog-face, pony soldiers. They once said he was certain to be the Democratic Party’s nominee for president. That he was far more electable than, say, socialist Bernie Sanders. They even produced polls showing Biden defeating President Trump in a toe-to-toe Election 2020 contest this November.

They were wrong… again

All these various media polls and notions have turned out to be as accurate as those back in 2016. You remember them, don’t you? The ones that said Hillary Clinton was certain to sit behind the big oak desk in the Oval Office.

For a while, the fake-news media looked past Biden’s profound quirks and his long, odd and pointless tales about leg hairs and confrontations with straight-razor-wielding thugs named Corn Pop.

And as early primary contests saw old Joe finishing behind a Massachusetts Senator who claims Native American ancestry to pad her woke credentials, Biden is getting more and testier when fielding questions from suddenly inquisitive members of the press.





Ukrainian quid pro quo backfires

House Democrats thought they helped their presidential candidates gain traction with Americans by passing two dubious articles of impeachment against President Trump. The “smoking gun” turned out to be Trump’s attempt to uncover Joe Biden’s corrupt dealings in Ukraine. Those on behalf of his ne’er-do-well son Hunter.

When NBC’s Savannah Guthrie asked Biden about his dubious Ukrainian deeds, the testy Biden chimed,

“It’s a good thing that no one’s found anything wrong with his [Hunter’s] dealing with Ukraine except they say it sets a bad image.”

Guthrie uncomfortably reminded Biden that the corrupt Ukrainian oil and gas company on whose board Hunter sat “wanted access to you.”

“That’s not true,” a shocked Biden shot back, “You’re saying things you do not know what you’re talking about. No one has said that – who said that?”

Being on the receiving end of pointed questions isn’t something Biden is accustomed to. After all, he was covered by the same blanket immunity the press once afforded his former boss, President Obama, for eight long years.

While on the Election 2020 campaign trail, Biden was confronted by another reporter about the “conflict of interest” arising from his dealings with Ukraine.

“It’s not a conflict of interest. There’s been no indication of any conflict of interest,” Biden insisted.

But the damage is done. And Trump’s impeachment trial only served to point a spotlight on Biden’s corruption while simultaneously boosting the president’s approval ratings.

Sanders on the rise

As Sen. Bernie Sanders has seen his Election 2020 support surge lately, many traditional liberal commentators have desperately tried to dampen the collectivist enthusiasm among dyspeptic Democratic voters.

MSNBC host Chris Matthews, for instance, has not disguised his support for Biden, saying the former vice president is…

“… trying to rescue us from Trumpism and Trump himself. His emotion is patriotic. It’s not anger. Unfortunately for him, a lot of the Democratic Party is about anger right now.”

He added that Bernie Sanders is “angry at everybody.”

More recently, Matthews engaged in something new for a liberal media commentator; some old-fashioned redbaiting at Sanders’ expense.





“My own views of the word socialist – and I’ll be glad to share them with you in private – they go back to the early 1950s. I have an attitude about them. I remember the Cold War. I have an attitude towards Castro. I believe that if Castro and the Reds had won the Cold War, there’d have been executions in Central Park. And I might have been one of the ones getting executed.”

Days later, MSNBC’s Ari Melber asks a New Hampshire voter why she pulled the lever for Sanders:

“The reason I went for Bernie is, ah, because of MSNBC… The stop Bernie cynicism that I heard from a number of people – I watch MSNBC constantly – so, that made me angry enough, so I said, ‘Bernie’s got my vote.’”

Biden’s fall

The lying, dog-face, pony soldiers of the media, coupled with the bizarre antics of Washington’s Democrats, have boosted President Trump’s popularity with normal Americans while moving angry, erratic Democratic voters down the blind alley of Bernie’s Marxist/Leninism.

So, what explains Biden’s fall and the delicious implosion of the American left? Trump Derangement Syndrome, that’s what. Trump Derangement Syndrome that intensifies every time President Trump refuses to act like a typical Republican politician by rolling over and playing dead.

Their rage boils over with Trump’s every tweet, statement, and action. Their despair deepens with every fall in unemployment, a rise in wages, falling-dead Iranian terrorists, and an overall rise in the average American’s wellbeing.

On that last point, the Centers for Disease Control announced that life expectancy in the US increased for the first time in four years.

According to POLITICO:

“The data confirms fatal drug overdoses dropped in 2018 for the first time in nearly 30 years – a bright spot for President Donald Trump, who has made the opioid crisis a key issue of his presidency.”

It’s very bad news for downer Democrats when a Trump policy less than four years old has such an immediate and dramatic effect. While miserable Democrats ghoulishly romanticize the wanton slaughter of the unborn as a mainstay of their politics, the Trump presidency instills a brightness and positivity of spirit that literally bolsters our very will to live.

A party bereft of ideas

Joe Biden’s fall at the hands of Bernie Sanders is more than an expression of anger and rage. It represents a sad end of ideas for a party that has profited at the expense of national misery.

An Obama-era flunky famously said, “Never let a crisis go to waste.” But Trump has made that world a little bit better. And with no crises, self-important idiots like Joe Biden look ridiculous telling us the sky is falling and how desperately we need them to save us.

And so, millennials buried under mountains of debt – having earned university degrees in useless pursuits like women’s studies, environmental law, and political science – are mesmerized by socialists offering debt forgiveness at taxpayer expense.

Sleepy Joe Biden’s last hurrah, then, is emblematic of the Democratic Party’s slide into the dark night of irrelevance.

Top Images: Vice President Joe Biden campaigning in New Hampshire. NBC News screen capture.

Inset, Sen. Bernie Sanders, NBC News screen capture.