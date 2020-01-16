Alec Baldwin lectures on the evils Trump, demands we do as he says

WASHINGTON: Alec Baldwin offered his thoughts on the moral decay in America. Hollywood-types speaking on the moral decay of anything is akin to Jeffrey Dahmer speaking on exotic cuisine. Nevertheless, Baldwin has a mouth geared in some fashion to a brain stem, so he lectures.

My god, this thespian thinker is a wordsmith extraordinaire!

His academic acumen is thrown out for the Trump supporters and voters with an actor’s brilliance that would make Shakespeare proud.

“American democracy has always been a struggle between the misaligned protections of specific freedoms and a raging, at times intoxicating, 12 cylinder economy…

It demanded vigilant/consistent regulation, compassion for the disenfranchised, and the periodic display of a necessary sacrifice that allowed for the long term health of our society at the expense of short term whims,”

The desecration of those ideals and the near moral collapse of this country falls squarely in the lap of Trump’s supporters, as opposed to Trump himself, who is merely what psychology labels the ‘objective negative function…

Like fire, floods, and earthquakes, it destroys and only destroys, by its very nature. Without prejudice,” – Alex Baldwin

And, like a strutting player, whose conceit

Lies in his hamstring, and doth think it rich

To hear the wooden dialogue and sound

‘Twixt his stretch’d footing and the scaffoldage. – William Shakespeare

Alec Baldwin – A man of opinions

Baldwin, like many, loves to reach out with opinions that seemingly are always directed at Trump or Trump supporters. These opinions often include lectures on the ignorance and prejudice of their Trump targets. They stand before microphones as if the entire continent stands at attention with a hand cupped at the ear; standing, waiting to hear some magnificent personality of the stage and screen echo God’s message to them.





Baldwin demands America, or at least the 50% that supports President Trump, ignore his behavior and do as he says. However, Baldwin is hardly paramount of virtue and tolerance. If they only knew how ridiculous they are perceived. If they only knew how few fans (fanatics) they have.

As often as not one or more, or many, of these “actors” will threaten to “leave the country.” To the great dismay of many, they never do.

Apparently, this means they do not believe their targeted bigots can live without them, their opinions or their artless movies. They need to think about that. Find one person that would suffer if never another Baldwin feature was aired.

Bloviating Actors demanding we do as they say, not as they do

So, they stay for another day, and from time to time take time off from retakes of some mediocre R-rated movie to bloviate in some pseudo-academic tirade about the fools to whom they are trying to sell tickets to their mediocre, artless R-rated movie. Often Baldwin et amicus offer speeches (often diatribes) as a rejection of money, or private jets or ill-use of land. Of course, the speaker has no intention of giving up money or jets or any of their vast estates. (Alec Baldwin: ‘Near moral collapse of this country falls squarely in the lap of Trump’s supporters’ – Washington Times)

These people are not simply sinners with different opinions as are Trump supporters or conservatives who are not Trump supporters. These Baldwin people are narcissists. They see themselves and only themselves. The camera is always on them. And it should be, they believe. Whether or not they worship God, only they know. But He comes in second to them. That is narcissism. That is Hollywood. (Morality, Hollywood Style – The Christian Post)

There are still many alive today who can recall going to Roy Rogers movies (the picture show) and thinking that Roy was my friend. As well, John Wayne or Charlton Heston, or Gregory Peck…so many more. And, they as well, from time to time, would express an opinion. But they never saw the evils of the world caused by their friends.

Today, narcissists like Alec Baldwin stand before us in typical Shakespearian fashion.

“A poor player that struts and frets his hour upon the stage, and then is heard no more:

it is a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.” – Macbeth



