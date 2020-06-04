Al Sharpton attacks Jews, President Trump at George Floyd memorial

LOS ANGELES: The Paul Wellstone funeral is now no longer the least dignified funeral in American history. When the former left-wing Minnesota Senator died in a plane crash, Democrats turned his funeral into a campaign rally. The backlash was so severe that Republican Norm Coleman ended up winning his senate seat in a formerly unwinnable race. George Floyd was initially known to the world as a black man who was cruelly murdered by a white police officer who crossed every line of decency and law.

Liberals and conservatives united in anger at the injustice done to Floyd. A real moment of unity was within our grasp. Peace was possible.

Then came the riots, the looting and the killing of innocent police officers like David Dorn of St. Louis.

Liberal mayors led by Jacob Frey in Minneapolis, Eric Garcetti in Los Angeles, and Bill DeBlasio in New York fanned the flames of a new Civil War. In the name of diversity, inclusion, and tolerance, they allowed white leftist rioters to burn down black-owned businesses.

The liberal media repeating the lie about peaceful protesters, who said and did nothing when the rioting happened.





That was all child’s play compared to the memorial, where a notorious racial arsonist torched any hope of calm. While not mentioning him by name, Al Sharpton blistered President Donald Trump. Then Sharpton did what he always does. He blamed the Jews.

Sharpton’s lengthy screed about roaches is absolutely an attack on Jews.

He has used this language before. Sharpton’s history of violence against Jews is well documented but bears repeating.

In 1991, during the Crown Heights riots, Sharpton referred to “diamond merchants.” He exploited the accidental death of a young black child to whip up a violent mob similar to the rioters of today. The mob back then attacked Jewish businesses and murdered Yankel Rosenbaum, an Australian Chasidic exchange student (Yankel remembered 25 years on)

Sharpton defenders will lie and claim that he did not use an anti-Semitic dog whistle. Liars will lie. Flamethrowers will throw flames, and apologists will remain so.

In a time when America is desperate for healing, Sharpton spread more poison and more violence.

This is a man who defrauded the IRS, defamed Stephen Pagones over the Tawana Brawley hoax, and lined his own pockets by exploiting the misery and pain of thousands of young black men who believed his lies.

If ever there was a time for a president to restore law and order in America, now is the time.

One can demand justice for George Floyd, but it is long past time to demand justice for Yankel Rosenbaum. Al Sharpton has no place in the public square. He is no better than David Duke.

The only difference is that Republicans marginalize their bigots. Democrats embrace and promote theirs.

Only one day after conservatives sent a powerful message by firing Iowa Congressman Steve King, liberals sent a different message.

Days after Trump demanded peace and calm, Al Sharpton called for “burn, baby burn.” We know who he is targeting. He has never stopped targeting them. He has never taken his foot off of our necks.

Al Sharpton is a powerful Jew-hater in a political party that is increasingly full of Jew-haters. We Jews are not roaches. We are human beings. Our lives matter as well.





