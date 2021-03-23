An Al Goodwyn Cartoon: The lid in place, Biden is “In Dispensable Joe”

Democrats want you to believe that In Dispensable Joe Biden is doing a great job. That after four years of action and progress for America with President Trump, that Biden is far superior to the man who slept, it is said, four hours a night. Worked all day, dealing with foreign leaders demanding they recognize America’s sovereignty. A man who was not afraid of strongmen leaders like Putin or Xi Jing Ping. Who boldly walked into North Korea to shake a dictator’s hand. A president saying that America is here to help, once we help ourselves.

And who stopped the border incursions of drugs, trafficking, human smuggling, disease, and illegal aliens. All so Joe Biden could, with a stroke of his shaky pen, destroy.

In Dispensible Joe has created such a massive crisis at the border putting more than 15,000 children, children alone without parents at risk for the aforementioned sex trafficking, human smuggling, and disease.

Psaki stands before her adoring press to share the good news

Illegals will be housed in hotels at the cost of nearly ninety million dollars. Oh those homeless vets, American children living on the street without clean water or food, pshaw. Not a concern to In Dispensible Joe. Democrats do not care on iota about them. If they did, they would do something.





Putting the American taxpayer last and the non-citizens first is what’s happening. Democrats are importing voters.

President Trump got Americans back to work. Reducing the welfare roles, giving more money for social net programs necessary for those who still need them. In Dispensible Joe reduced the workforce by tens of thousands, putting more Americans on the street.

American children without even a space blanket to keep them warm. Who are on the streets, families newly homeless, dads and moms without jobs, doing what they can. Not even able to go to school to get a meal, off the streets, and out of danger.

It has not been since the early 1900s when children worked 10-12 hour days in the factories, coal mines, canneries, farms, and sweatshops, that children have been so abused by the government and greedy industrial oligarchs. The only way to save the children is to save the family. Biden’s democrat policies are destroying the family – both from the Southern climes and right here in our back yard. And they have been doing so for a very long time, with just a brief interruption during the Trump presidency. Remember this is a man who embraced his son of dubious character marrying the widow of his other son.

In the article “The Democratic Party Is Working To Destroy The American Way Of Life” (November 2018) the writer Rachel Stoltzfoos reports:

“Two years into Donald Trump’s presidency, there is no question the Democratic Party is on the side of those working to undermine the American system of government and the American way of life.”

The American Way of life begins with the Nuclear Family whose parents’ goal was first and foremost that their children achieve more than they ever could. In the article Middle-class young ‘will fare worse than their parents’, the writer says of children in the UK that:

Today’s middle-class children are on track to be the first in more than a century to be materially less well off in adulthood than their parents, a government commission is expected to warn this week.

Leaked findings reveal the existence of a national trend not experienced since the early 20th century, with children from families with above-average incomes, as well as the most deprived, set to enjoy a worse standard of living when they grow up than their mothers and fathers.

The same is true of children in the US.

Why Joe puts the lid on for a nap in the Dispensible, America’s promise of a better tomorrow, which has been made to children for centuries no longer rings true for far too many children. Maybe Joe should wake up, instead of being so damn woke?



