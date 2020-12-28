Al Goodwyn Cartoon: Hurrying 2020 out the door not a second too soon

From COVID-19 and tyrannical governors to politics and Democrats out of control, most Americans cannot wait for 2020 to end. This is a shame as there were many good things that happened.

Two of this writer’s favorite 2020 accomplishments being peace in the Middle East continuing to expand.

And that President Trump took action to sign three bills to benefit Native people. One gives compensation to the Spokane tribe for loss of their lands in the mid-1900s, one funds Native language programs, and the third gives federal recognition to the Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians in Montana.

Before COVID struck, we had the best economy in history in January 2020.

We were enjoying the 2.1 million new jobs created, 1.5 for women. And the January 2020 unemployment rate is 3.5%, a 50-year low. December 2020 marked the 22nd consecutive month that the unemployment rate has been at or below 4%.





For 22 consecutive months, wage growth was near 3% with record low unemployment for women, African Americans, Latino Americans, and Asian Americans. In December of 2019, The African American unemployment rate was at 5.9%. The Hispanic American unemployment rate remained at a near-record low of 4.2%. The Asian American unemployment rate was 2.5%, near a historic low. The adult women’s unemployment rate hit 3.2%, the lowest since 1953.

Under President Trump, 7 million people had come off food stamps by January 2020.

Then COVID hit and nothing that the President has done for America and the world mattered anymore.

Governors are shutting down restaurants and small businesses, destroying lives while promoting big box stores as the salvation of the American economy. The Democrats bail out airlines that pack their planes while refusing to let Christians and Jews attend services.

Democrats continue to demonize, attempting to steal the 2020 Election.

January 2020 held so much promise for the future of America. Let’s hope we get it back on Jan. 6th.

An Al Goodwyn cartoon. Commentary by Jacquie Kubin

Ella Wheeler Wilcox, “The Year” (1910)

If there is a New Year’s Eve poem worth putting to memory, it is Ella Wheeler Wilcox’s “The Year.” This short and rhythmical poem sums up everything we experience with the passing of each year and it rolls off the tongue when recited.

What can be said in New Year rhymes,

That’s not been said a thousand times?

The new years come, the old years go,

We know we dream, we dream we know.

We rise up laughing with the light,

We lie down weeping with the night.

We hug the world until it stings,

We curse it then and sigh for wings.

We live, we love, we woo, we wed,

We wreathe our brides, we sheet our dead.

We laugh, we weep, we hope, we fear,

And that’s the burden of the year.

Political Cartoons by Al Goodwyn for Creators Syndicate