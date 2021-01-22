Home Al Goodwyn Cartoons Al Goodwyn Cartoon: The Swamp Monster returns with Biden inauguration
Al Goodwyn Cartoon: The Swamp Monster returns with Biden inauguration

by Al Goodwyn
We have seen what the Biden/Harris administration will bring us – the return of the swamp monster. His first official act the signing of seventeen Executive Orders to roll back the successful Trump policies and the elimination of thousands of jobs in the US and Canada as a result of shutting down the XL Pipeline.  America has lost, with the swipe of his feeble pen, our energy independence is gone. And with that energy independence not only the thousands of jobs on the pipeline but the thousands of jobs that will be lost to higher gas and energy.

Democrats, led by Nancy Pelosi along with Republican Mitch McConnell have not only conspired to create the riot at the Capitol, but they also called in the National Guard to protect them from American people, only to send them to sleep in the Senate garage:

It is amazing the difference in respect of the troops between President Trump, a true Commander in Chief,  on the left compared to Biden’s treatment on the right.

Fortunately, there are still those in Congress that respect our troops

Biden declared a Swamp Mask Mandate

Then ignored it.  Multiple times.  Including while touring the Lincoln Monument with his maskless family.  Good for thee, not for me.

Other presents from Biden include
  • Ending the Trump administration’s U.S. withdrawal from the World Health Organization.
  • Biden also seeks to end Trump’s anti-immigration policies.
  • Antifascist and racial-justice protesters in Portland, Ore., and in Seattle smashed windows, marched through the streets, burning an American flag, saying that the Biden administration “won’t save us.”  They have lost control of their henchmen.
  • Rescinds the Trump administration’s 1776 Commission, directs agencies to review their actions to ensure racial equity
  • Invites the return of terrorism by reversing President Trump’s restrictions on US entry for passport holders from seven Muslim-majority countries.
  • Allowing illegal aliens, many with COVID-19, by halting construction of the border wall by terminating the national emergency declaration used to fund it

All this within just 24 hours. Going to be a long four years. For Joe Biden. Because President Trump is not going away.

Al Goodwyn's cartoons have appeared in numerous newspapers including the Washington Post, the Washington Times, and the Washington Examiner. Other outlets carrying his cartoons and illustrations include magazines, books, and websites. His editorial cartooning career spans more than 20 years, over which time he's won numerous editorial cartooning awards including the most recent in 2018 and 2019 from the South Carolina Press Association, in 2019 from the DC chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists, and in 2020 he won 2nd place in the 2020 Green Eyeshade Awards for editorial cartooning in the Southeast. You can contact Al at [email protected] and see more of his work at goodwyncartoons.com.

