Al Goodwyn Cartoon: The Swamp Monster returns with Biden inauguration

We have seen what the Biden/Harris administration will bring us – the return of the swamp monster. His first official act the signing of seventeen Executive Orders to roll back the successful Trump policies and the elimination of thousands of jobs in the US and Canada as a result of shutting down the XL Pipeline. America has lost, with the swipe of his feeble pen, our energy independence is gone. And with that energy independence not only the thousands of jobs on the pipeline but the thousands of jobs that will be lost to higher gas and energy.

Democrats, led by Nancy Pelosi along with Republican Mitch McConnell have not only conspired to create the riot at the Capitol, but they also called in the National Guard to protect them from American people, only to send them to sleep in the Senate garage:

What a difference a year makes pic.twitter.com/6LkKT6Ikdf — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 22, 2021



It is amazing the difference in respect of the troops between President Trump, a true Commander in Chief, on the left compared to Biden’s treatment on the right.

Fortunately, there are still those in Congress that respect our troops

I just visited the solders who have been abandoned & insulted by our leaders. I brought them pizza and told them that they can sleep in my office. No soldier will ever, ever sleep on a garage floor in the US Capitol while I work in Congress Our Troops deserve better. pic.twitter.com/4attFqhRRJ — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) January 22, 2021

Biden declared a Swamp Mask Mandate

Then ignored it. Multiple times. Including while touring the Lincoln Monument with his maskless family. Good for thee, not for me.

Here is Joe Biden breaking his own executive order on masks: https://t.co/Fo2QjDDZEG

— Caleb Hull (I’m With the CCP Don’t Ban Me) (@CalebJHull) January 21, 2021

Other presents from Biden include

Ending the Trump administration’s U.S. withdrawal from the World Health Organization.

Biden also seeks to end Trump’s anti-immigration policies.

Antifascist and racial-justice protesters in Portland, Ore., and in Seattle smashed windows, marched through the streets, burning an American flag, saying that the Biden administration “won’t save us.” They have lost control of their henchmen.

Rescinds the Trump administration’s 1776 Commission, directs agencies to review their actions to ensure racial equity

Invites the return of terrorism by reversing President Trump’s restrictions on US entry for passport holders from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Allowing illegal aliens, many with COVID-19, by halting construction of the border wall by terminating the national emergency declaration used to fund it

All this within just 24 hours. Going to be a long four years. For Joe Biden. Because President Trump is not going away.

