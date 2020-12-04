Home Al Goodwyn Cartoons Al Goodwyn Cartoon: The Democrat Parties new face?
Al Goodwyn CartoonsAl Goodwyn Political CartoonsPhoto Galleries and VideosPolitics

Al Goodwyn Cartoon: The Democrat Parties new face?

by Al Goodwyn
written by Al Goodwyn
Al Goodwyn Cartoon: The Democrat Parties new face?

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Al Goodwyn

Al Goodwyn's cartoons have appeared in numerous newspapers including the Washington Post, the Washington Times, and the Washington Examiner. Other outlets carrying his cartoons and illustrations include magazines, books, and websites. His editorial cartooning career spans more than 20 years, over which time he's won numerous editorial cartooning awards including the most recent in 2018 and 2019 from the South Carolina Press Association, in 2019 from the DC chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists, and in 2020 he won 2nd place in the 2020 Green Eyeshade Awards for editorial cartooning in the Southeast. You can contact Al at [email protected] and see more of his work at goodwyncartoons.com.

You may also like

Democrats, be warned. Be Careful What You Wish...

Democrats behavior over the past 4 years makes...

Hubris in Georgia makes Democrats think they are...

Is it time for Joe Biden and Kamala...

Mark Dice and Bill Still: Conservative YouTube channels...

Which spark will ignite a 2021 civil war...

Contesting the 2020 Election: It is all about...

Revenge of the Nerds: Statistical experts prove Biden...

The men, women of America’s new Untouchables clawing...

Revealing the ghost in Dominion’s vote tabulation machines