Al Goodwyn Cartoon: Supreme Court rules in favor of LGBTQ rights

WASHINGTON: You are forgiven if you missed Monday’s Supreme Court Ruling. You are also forgiven if you thought that in 2020, protections from discrimination are necessary for any American class. LGBTQ rights advocates are cheering the Supreme Court ruling. The ruling protects LGBTQ employees from being disciplined, fired, or turned down for a job based on their sexual orientation.

Nearly half the states have no legal protection for LGBTQ employees. With the SCOTUS ruling, federal law will protect employees in those states from firing or employment decisions made on the basis of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that the 1964 Civil Rights Act does protect gay, lesbian, and transgender employees from discrimination based on sex. The ruling was 6-3, with Justice Neil Gorsuch writing the majority opinion.

Gorsuch’s opinion was joined by Chief Justice John Roberts and the court’s four liberal justices in the 6-3 decision to increase anti-discrimination protections.





Justice Neil Gorsuch embraced arguments that the 1964 Civil Rights Act’s prohibition on sex discrimination in employment also effectively banned bias based on sexual orientation or gender identity. Gorsuch’s opinion was presented in terms of the text of the 1964 statute and its ban on discrimination because of sex.

“It is impossible to discriminate against a person for being homosexual or transgender without discriminating … based on sex,” the justice wrote. He gave the example of two employees attracted to men — one male, the other female. “If the employer fires the male employee for no reason other than the fact that he is attracted to men,” but not the woman who is attracted to men, that is clearly a firing based on sex, he said. Gorsuch says that the 1964 Congress may not have intended to ban discrimination against LGBTQ individuals. However, the logic of their protection by the statute was inescapable: “Those who adopted the Civil Rights Act might not have anticipated their work would lead to this particular result. Likely, they weren’t thinking about many of the Act’s consequences that have become apparent over the years, including its prohibition against discrimination on the basis of motherhood or its ban on the sexual harassment of male employees,” Gorsuch wrote.