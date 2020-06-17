Al Goodwyn Cartoon: Supreme Court rules in favor of LGBTQ rights

WASHINGTON: You are forgiven if you missed Monday’s Supreme Court Ruling. You are also forgiven if you thought that in 2020, protections from discrimination are necessary for any American class. LGBTQ rights advocates are cheering the Supreme Court ruling. The ruling protects LGBTQ employees from being disciplined, fired, or turned down for a job based on their sexual orientation.
Nearly half the states have no legal protection for LGBTQ employees. With the SCOTUS ruling, federal law will protect employees in those states from firing or employment decisions made on the basis of their sexual orientation or gender identity.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that the 1964 Civil Rights Act does protect gay, lesbian, and transgender employees from discrimination based on sex. The ruling was 6-3, with Justice Neil Gorsuch writing the majority opinion.
Gorsuch’s opinion was joined by Chief Justice John Roberts and the court’s four liberal justices in the 6-3 decision to increase anti-discrimination protections.
Justice Neil Gorsuch embraced arguments that the 1964 Civil Rights Act’s prohibition on sex discrimination in employment also effectively banned bias based on sexual orientation or gender identity. Gorsuch’s opinion was presented in terms of the text of the 1964 statute and its ban on discrimination because of sex.
“It is impossible to discriminate against a person for being homosexual or transgender without discriminating … based on sex,” the justice wrote. He gave the example of two employees attracted to men — one male, the other female. “If the employer fires the male employee for no reason other than the fact that he is attracted to men,” but not the woman who is attracted to men, that is clearly a firing based on sex, he said.
Gorsuch says that the 1964 Congress may not have intended to ban discrimination against LGBTQ individuals. However, the logic of their protection by the statute was inescapable:
“Those who adopted the Civil Rights Act might not have anticipated their work would lead to this particular result. Likely, they weren’t thinking about many of the Act’s consequences that have become apparent over the years, including its prohibition against discrimination on the basis of motherhood or its ban on the sexual harassment of male employees,” Gorsuch wrote.
Because everything in Washington becomes politically partisan, the decision is seen as a victory for the LGBTQ community and a loss for the Trump administration.
Previous cases regarding gender discrimination include employees who sued after contending they had been fired because they were gay. One of them, Gerald Bostock, won awards for his work as a child welfare coordinator for Clayton County, Ga. Bostock says he was fired after he joined a gay recreational softball league. His case was elevated to the Supreme Court in BOSTOCK v. CLAYTON COUNTY, GEORGIA
“Within months, I was fired for being gay. I lost my livelihood. I lost my medical insurance, and I was recovering from prostate cancer at the time. It was devastating.” – NPR interview
The second case involved Donald Zarda, a skydiving instructor. Zarda telling a woman he was “tandem jumping” with – a process where the jumper is strapped to the front of the instructor – that he was gay, led to his dismissal. At the time, Zarda said he thought it would make the woman more comfortable with the close contact.
Zarda died in an extreme sports accident in Switzerland. Mom of late gay Supreme Court plaintiff: ‘He would be delighted’
The third case was brought by Aimee Stephens, of Redford, Michigan. Stephens worked for six years as a male funeral director in Livonia, Mich. After presenting her colleagues with a letter stating her intentions of living openly as a female, she was fired. Stephens died of medical complications (kidney failure) earlier this year. (Aimee Stephens, Plaintiff in Transgender Case, Dies at 59)
President Trump said of the ruling that it is powerful: