Al Goodwyn Cartoon: President Trump left Biden shoes to big for him to fill

Joe Biden’s flurry of executive orders has one, and only one purpose. To eradicate the pages of accomplishment made by President Trump during a very short four-year term. A four-year term that was overwhelmed with the angry vindictive vitriol of Speak Pelosi and her ilk.

While President Trump spent nearly fifty months in office, Biden has spent nearly fifty years in political office during which time there is little to be said for him on either the domestic or international stage.

Biden Domestically

Thomas vs. Hill – 1994

As a senator, he held the 1994 Justice Clarence Thomas vs. Anita Hill 1994 sexual harassment trial. Senators Biden and Orrin Hatch oversaw a disastrous testimony in which Biden called no independent experts and forced Hill to defend herself alone against an avalanche of immensely powerful white men. Apology Joe has said he wished he would have done more. Been fairer to Ms. Hill. This is an ongoing theme with Uncle Joe, where he royally screwed up in the past, defended himself in the past, and then apologized in the future. For anyone over the age of 40, this is getting old and tired. Just think of the apologies forthcoming.

Joe Biden and Plagiarism

When Biden utters a comprehensible statement, you can bet he heard it somewhere else. While at Syracuse, which he lied about his standing in the class and scholarships earned, Biden was caught plagiarizing. He failed the class but in a lifetime of second chances, he was able to retake the class.





But that was not the end of Joe’s healthy borrowing of other people’s thoughts and words. Biden ultimately had to drop out of the 1988 presidential race after it became clear that this didn’t stop in law school, as he stole excerpts of speeches from John F. Kennedy and other famous politicians. Including his most notable, taking the words of British Labor Party leader Neil Kinnock as his own at the 1997 Iowa State Fair.

Biden and Race

Joe Biden championed the 1994 Crime Bill that unfairly targeted Blacks and minorities for minor crimes, sending many to prison for long incarcerations for misdemeanors. (Joe Biden Admits 1994 Crime Bill Was a ‘Mistake’ During Town Hall). In addition to Biden’s destruction of the Black family due to his 1994 Crime Bill, he also voted against integrating schools in the 1970s.

During his Senate campaign in 1972 he voiced support for integration, but once elected realized that white constituents opposed the method. In 1973 and 1974, Biden began voting for many of the Senate’s anti-busing bills, claiming that he favored school desegregation, but just objected to “forced busing.” His present V.P., Kamala Harris basically called Biden a racist, though qualifying her statement with “I don’t believe you’re a racist.” (But I do) during the 2020 Democrat Debates.

The freshman senator’s position had everything to do with his friendship and admiration for former KKK Grand Wizard Strom Thurmon. Thurmond staged the longest filibuster in American history, speaking for 24 hours and 18 minutes against the 1957 Civil Rights Act. During his run for the presidency in 1948, Governor Thurmond said “There is not enough troops in the army, to force the southern people to break down segregation and admit the n******* race into our theaters, into our swimming pools, into our homes, and into our churches.”

Hillary Clinton and Biden were among Thurmond’s closest friends, Biden delivering Thurmond’s eulogy.

Biden also made the quip that “you can’t go into a 7-11 without having an Indian accent.” And then there was the unbelievable statement about Barack Obama, “I mean, you got the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy.”

Biden voted for the Iraq War

Joe Biden voted for the Iraq War. Clinton lost in 2008 because of her vote for the Iraq War. Barack Obama used the Iraq War to win the 2008 Presidential nomination. It was a move by all three Democrats that altered the course, for the worse, in the Middle East.

In the end, Joe Biden’s entire political career is proof that he has wrong of ineffective with every single stop. With less than two full weeks in the White House, he has provided through a flurry of Executive Orders wiping our medical protections for Americans, destroying thousands of jobs not only along the border wall but on the XL pipeline.

He has supported his son Hunter’s illegal actions – from money laundering for Russia, to stealing from Ukraine, to his drug use with, allegedly, younger girls, including Biden’s niece. But Joe is proud of his son, as he was of Beau, who died from Cancer, becoming a political pawn for his father. Biden telling reporter Maureen Doud that his dying son, whose face was paralyzed made his father promise to run for President because America needs “Biden values.”





Values we do not want or need in America, much less in the White House

Biden lied to Georgia to win Senate seats for Democrats

Democrats Jon Ossof and Rev. Warnock on the campaign trail promised “$2,000 stimulus checks” during the final stages of the Senate runoffs. but only after President Trump threatened to veto the most recent stimulus package, in part, over a professed belief that the $600 payments were not generous enough. An election-eve rally in Atlanta for Warnock and Ossoff ran with the following headline: “Biden says electing Georgia’s Ossoff and Warnock would lead to $2,000 stimulus checks.” During Biden’s last-minute pitch to Peach State voters, the incoming president promised that “$2,000 checks will go out the door” in the event that his fellow Democrats defeated their GOP rivals. Video of that apparently-flexible promise has since gone viral. The hashtag #BidenLied began trending as the Americans who supposedly voted for him – the citizens of Georgia, the XL Pipeline workers Unions and more realized they were not sold a solid President, but a swamp cabal bent on destroying American capitalism and exceptionalism.

Biden on the International Stage

Robert Gates, the 22nd United States secretary of defense (2006 to 201) writing in Exercise of Power: American Failures, Successes, and a New Path Forward in the Post-Cold War World Gates says:

“I think he has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.”

Others have made similar comments:

Former George W. Bush Deputy Chief of Staff Karl Rove in 2010:

“Since his election to the U.S. Senate in the early 70s, Joe Biden has been on the wrong end of virtually every foreign policy dispute since then.”

Conservative columnist Charles Krauthammer in 2012:

The vice president over the last 30 years “holds the American record for [being] wrong on the most issues in foreign affairs ever. … He is the Herbert Hoover of American foreign policy.”

Marc Thiessen, speechwriter to Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld and President Bush, in 2012:

“The fact is Biden has a near-perfect record of being wrong about almost every major foreign policy question that the United States has faced in the past three decades.”

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., in 2012: “Biden has – has been consistently wrong on every national security issue that I’ve been involved in in the last 20 years or so.”

Unprecedented Economic Boom Before the China Virus invaded our shores, we built the world’s most prosperous economy.

Tax Relief for the Middle Class Passed $3.2 trillion in historic tax relief and reformed the tax code.

Massive Deregulation Ended the regulatory assault on American Businesses and Workers.

Fair and Reciprocal Trade Secured historic trade deals to defend American workers.

American Energy Independence Unleashed America’s oil and natural gas potential.

Investing in America’s Workers and Families Affordable and high-quality Child Care for American workers and their families.

Life-Saving Response to the China Virus Restricted travel to the United States from infected regions of the world.

Great Healthcare for Americans Empowered American patients by greatly expanding healthcare choice, transparency, and affordability.

Remaking the Federal Judiciary Appointed a historic number of Federal judges who will interpret the Constitution as written.

Achieving a Secure Border Secured the Southern Border of the United States.

Restoring American Leadership Abroad Restored America’s leadership in the world and successfully negotiated to ensure our allies pay their fair share for our military protection.

Colossal Rebuilding of the Military Rebuilt the military and created the Sixth Branch, the United States Space Force.

Serving and Protecting Our Veterans Reformed the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to improve care, choice, and employee accountability.

Making Communities Safer Signed into law landmark criminal justice reform.

Cherishing Life and Religious Liberty Steadfastly supported the sanctity of every human life and worked tirelessly to prevent government funding of abortion.

Safeguarding the Environment Took strong action to protect the environment and ensure clean air and clean water.

Expanding Educational Opportunity Fought tirelessly to give every American access to the best possible education.

Combatting the Opioid Crisis Brought unprecedented attention and support to combat the opioid crisis.

During his term in the Senate from 1973 – 2000, Joe Biden accomplished little that makes him stand out. Or makes him qualified to be President. He did his job, serving on committees, and enacting legislation to further harm the African American communities. As vice president for 8 years, he did little other than enrich his family through his political office. Joe Biden’s accomplishments read not like a fifty-year career politician, but a political operative resume. Joe Biden accomplishments

Biden is just being manipulated by DNC shadow puppet masters Susan Rice, Hillary Clinton, and Barack Obama, who lied to America about Benghazi, the IRS scandal for illegally targeting conservatives, spying on the Trump Campaign, Presidency, and pushing the Russia Hoax, impeachments, Supreme Court hearings and a constant, daily barrage of hate from Pelosi, Schumer, Schiff, and the sycophants in their party.

Biden is not qualified to be president any more than Kamala Harris will be when she finally pushes him aside, as she is anticipated to do. President Trump, who won the 2020 election only to have it stolen by the dishonest Biden and the DNC Cabal, left big shoes to fill.

And Biden is stuffing them full of the swamp water filled with unspeakable things. Things that creep and crawl through our freedoms in an effort to destroy the America President Donald J. Trump made great, again.

