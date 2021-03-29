North Korea and Kim Jong-un are not a real threat to America. It is rather a thorn in our side. A thorn that President Trump pulled out of the festering wound that has festered since the end of hostilities, way back in 1953. Ever since then, that nation subsisted on handouts from the Soviet Union. When the Soviet Union collapsed South Korea began its blackmailing of the United States to subsist.

President Trump was the very first to stop them in their tracks. Now, with a weak Democrat at the helm of our ship of state, they are back to their old tricks.



This includes starting some “crisis” in order to back off only when America pays them tribute to do so. It was a tradition begun by Bubba Bill Clinton. He could not be bothered by statecraft, after all, he had more women to harass now that he was in the Oval Office, so when Kim Jong-il, the Supreme Leader of that forbidding nation, threatened nuclear mischief, Bubba simply paid him off to make him go away.



When Kim Jong-il passed away in December 2011, his party-going son, Kim Jong-un, took control and simply continued the family business of blackmailing weak-kneed American Democrat Presidents. It didn’t take much of a threat to get Marxist president Obama to pay off Kim to just be quiet while he “transformed” America.



To be fair, President Bush did stop shipping oil to North Korea, which Bubba sent as part of his blackmail package, but the payments continued. Only under President Trump did the payments stop. Trump would have gotten a treaty with the younger Kim if he had four more years and a supportive Congress. Sadly that is not to be.

Enter Biden. He is not now paying tribute to Kim, but will shortly.

Why? Because Kim is back to his old tricks of starting a crisis so that another weak-kneed Democratic President will pay him to go away for a few years.



And, right on cue, only a month into Biden’s term, comes a provocative incident. North Korea tested two new solid-fuel ballistic missiles to prompt a reply. And sure enough, weak Joe replied with a half-hearted statement.



Biden said that the United States would “respond” if North Korea escalates after it launched two ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan. Respond? Was that even a veiled threat?



Contrast that to 2017 when North Korea sent two ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan.

Trump threatened to “totally destroy” the country. Now, that is a real threat. While it was met with more counter threats by Kim, it led to the very first face-to-face negotiations since the end of the Korean War between the two nations.



While those negotiations did not end in a treaty, it demonstrated to Kim that he wasn’t playing with a Democrat who doesn’t have a clue as to how to deal with a spoiled brat. During Trump’s tenure, no more crises were developed by Kim. And they received no American money to continue their domestic tyranny.



Senior North Korean official, Ri Pyong Chol on Biden

, said that Biden’s comments were a provocation and encroachment on the North’s right to self-defense and vowing to continuously expand its “most thoroughgoing and overwhelming military power.”



To prove his weakness, and lack of resolve, Biden responded to Ri’s criticism of him by stating that he would “consult with his allies and partners about his next steps.



Yes, Joe showed them, just like he did the notorious gang member, “pop-corn” when he was a lifeguard. You can’t make this stuff up. Joe really said that.





In the world of statesmanship, Joe comes to the game without a clue.

His 47 years as a congressman in both the House and Senate, even as vice-president, have not prepared him to be a statesman.



North Korea is going to make mincemeat out of Joe and will profit handsomely in the process; at yours and my expense.



The only good thing to come out of this latest round of North Korean nuclear blackmail is that it will not lead to war: unless Joe forgets what he is doing. Oh, maybe we are in trouble after all.





About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.



His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

