WASHINGTON — It is hard to actually understand the arrogance of Nancy Pelosi. She is the embodiment of the “Karen” phase in Policitcs. Karen being those liberal, white, screechy women who attack over their misguided belief they determine your life. That due to her being white and affluent, she can determine where you go. That she will be believed no matter how insane her ramblings.

But then the arrogance of the speaker is understandable as the Democrat / Liberal media approves of everything thing she does. From her tone-deaf display of $25,000 freezers packed with $94 a pint ice cream, costing more than most Americans make in six-months:

We all have found our ways to keep our spirits up during these trying times. Mine just happens to fill up my freezer. #LateLateShow pic.twitter.com/dqA32d5lU1

— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 14, 2020

To her visiting a hair salon, when Democrats have closed down small businesses across California.

Mask-Less Nancy Pelosi Visits Hair Salon, Joins Long List Of Democrats Blowing Off Lockdownshttps://t.co/xgEXtZw0Hn — The Federalist (@FDRLST) September 2, 2020

To Democrats keeping private ownership gyms shuttered while opening government gyms for use by politicos. (San Francisco Government Buildings Keep Gyms Open, Crush Private Gym Owners)

Pelosi Labor Day tweet completes her tone-deaf liberal trifecta

“Over generations, working people across America built the middle class and secured progress for hard-working families. House Democrats are unified in our commitment to America’s working families. Happy #LaborDay!” Pelosi tweeted.

Over generations, working people across America built the middle class and secured progress for hard-working families. House Democrats are unified in our commitment to America’s working families. Happy #LaborDay! https://t.co/kO7jykYDkm pic.twitter.com/HsCYyzVNIr

— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) September 7, 2020

In response, Pelosi channels Marie Antoinette’s (misquoted through history) “Let them eat cake” obsequiousness claiming that a) she did not know the laws in San Francisco and b) that the salon owner set her up. Let’s be clear, the owner did not set her up. But in reviewing the tapes, she realized the hypocrisy of the women, and political party, hell bent on destory small businesses in California.

“It was clearly a setup,” she fumed. “I take responsibility for falling for a setup by a neighborhood salon that I’ve gone to for years. And that’s really what it is — I think that this salon owes me an apology for setting me up.”

Think for a moment. “It was a set-up”. This is infantile “code” for I knew it was wrong, but I did it anyway. Anyone who has raised children knows this. The ole’ “Yes, I ate the cookie, but Tommy dared me to.”

Pelosi has let loose a team of lawyers on Erica Kious, the owner of eSalon.

Because destroying a California small business owner is not enough, she must destroy her life and family completely. Kious, a single mother of two, has said she is pretty much done after the controversy.

Having been shut down for months, the owner said she’s been inundated with death threats and threats to burn her business to the ground. Has Pelosi spoken out against this violence? No. Kious is a conservative Trump supporter and as we all know, the Democrats last, the best, plan is to kill them off — a business or person at a time.

But those who died from Liberal violence – from the children to David Dorn. From the coasts to the mid-west, get little liberal media coverage. It is never more than a local story. The hypocrisy of vaulting career criminals into modern-day “social justice warriors” while ignoring the children is heartbreaking to patriot Americans.

From The false narrative of BLM – why black lives do not matter to them

If you are a civilized human one cannot argue with the premise that black lives matter. In fact, if one is a civilized human being, you cannot argue with the statement that all lives matter: until you realize that not all black lives matter any more than all lives matter. There are exceptions to everything, ones that simplistic statements do not envision.

To our progressive friends, does Justice Clarence Thomas’ life matter to the Black Lives Matter movement as much as 18-year-old Deon Kay’s? What about the lives of the children killed in the BLM riots? Can you say their names? It is doubtful that any BLM rioter can recite Secoria Turner, Royta De’Marco, Davon McNeal, Natalia Wallace.

But these precious children were all killed by the BLM riots.

From Milwaukee police search for killer – and motive – in slaying of well-known Black Trump supporter

MILWAUKEE — A well-known Black businessman and supporter of President Trump was gunned down in broad daylight last week outside his Milwaukee shop. Police are now asking for the public’s help in catching his killer. Bernell “Ras” Trammell, 60, was shot and killed just after 12:30 p.m. July 23 in the 900 block of East Wright Street, according to police. A neighbor told WTMJ in Milwaukee that they heard several gunshots. Trammell was sitting in a lawn chair outside his shop when he was killed, said the neighbor, who declined to be identified. What about David Dorn, a double win for liberals killing off conservatives – a black man and police officer defending a St. Louis business:

Pelosi is the perfect leader for a party that has so little real compassion or caring for the American people. She is only able to pander to Americans in her quest for power. Pelosi is a false prophet. She is a disingenuous leader. She is a career politician who has made millions, if not billions, for her self and her family by selling America to the highest bidder – because Democrats must have power. Even if it the cost is the lives of Americans – young and old.

Shame on you Nancy Pelosi. Shame

The Political Cartoon is all Al Goodwyn, a Creators Syndicate Cartoonist.

The editorial commentary is all Jacquie Kubin, Editor/Writer – CDN