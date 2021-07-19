Al Goodwyn Cartoon: Joe Biden blasting America’s Bill of Rights to shreds

WASHINGTON: Biden regime spokesperson Jen Psaki has said the “quiet part” out loud. She admitted from the White House Press Podium that the administration is working with Big Tech, specifically Democrat donor Jeff Zuckerberg, telling them who they should ban from social media. That administration insiders are literally flagging what she calls are “problematic posts.” This is their latest attempt at blasting the Constitution and America to shreds.

Biden Blasting the First Amendment – Freedom of speech and assembly

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof , or abridging the freedom of speech or of the press , or the right of the people peaceably to assemble and to petition the government for a redress of grievances .

The First Amendment guarantees freedoms concerning religion, expression, assembly, and the right to petition. We are seeing how quickly we are losing this right. It also guarantees the right of citizens to assemble peaceably and to petition their government. The breach on Jan. 6 was not only instigated by Democrats and the FBI, their actions were designed to allow for the restriction of freedom on those arrested. How do I know this? A massive number of MAGA/Trump supporters gather at rallies and protests without violence. This was not a spontaneous assault. It was planned by Democrats seeking to stop the free speech of members of congress who were going to speak out against certification of the 2020 election.

The First Amendments forbids Congress from both promoting one religion over others or restricting an individual’s religious practices. But we see the attacks on judeo-Christian religions daily.

It guarantees freedom of expression by prohibiting Congress from restricting the press or the rights of individuals to speak freely. So now the White House will rule by executive fiat, going around this most basic, and important, Right that the founders provided.

It is hard to believe that the White House Press Secretary is actually admitting that the administration she represents is actively reviewing, and taking steps to censor, the thoughts and comments of Americans.

And Facebook, Twitter, and Google are not enough for these petty tyrants. Biden’s gang knows that where they could not control the printed press, they can with the flip of a switch, control who can and cannot use the Internet, which is a game-changer for tyrants around the world. (The great firewall of China: Xi Jinping’s internet shutdown)

We know, thanks to the Bush-era Patriot Act, that every phone call, email, and text is being captured by the NSA. The difference is that now Big Brother has an office in the White House where he can proactively identify and target Americans who do not genuflect at the progressive altar.

From Psaki Admits Biden Admin Censoring Americans: “We’re Flagging Problematic Posts For Facebook That Spread Disinformation”:

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday casually admitted the federal government is censoring American citizens.

“We’ve increased disinformation research and tracking within the Surgeon General’s office,” Psaki said. “We’re flagging problematic posts for Facebook that spread disinformation.”

This is a clear violation of the First Amendment, but we are living in a lawless banana republic.

Biden Blasting the Second Amendment – the Right to Bear Arms

A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.

Joe Biden was sworn in as president of the United States on Jan. 20, 2021. Seventy-seven days later, on April 7, he announced a series of executive actions that would criminalize formerly lawful behavior. One of these is the Constitutional right to bear arms.

In the 2008 case District of Columbia v. Heller, the Supreme Court held that the “Second Amendment protects an individual right to possess a firearm unconnected with service in a militia, and to use that arm for traditionally lawful purposes, such as self-defense within the home.”

Appointing David Chipman as director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Biden spoke of Chipman’s time as an ATF agent. Describing him as a regular police officer kind of guy. That he would put politics aside to protect the American people. What Biden really did was give Americans a gun-control advocate with the power to target gun owners as criminals.

Biden making it clear he not only does not care about the Constitutional Rights of Americans, but that law-abiding gun owners do not deserve the consideration and respect of other Americans. That gun-owners are the domestic terrorists responsible for socialtal ills. When we all know that it is not the Republican NRA member who are responsible for mass shootings – in our schools or our cities.

Back in 2013, The American Thinker published Liberalism and Mass Shootings showing that the root cause of gun violence in America is not law abiding Americans, but liberalism and its policies:

Clearly, liberalism is far more deeply implicated in the problem of gun crime, including mass shootings, than anyone is willing to admit. There’s no point in sitting around grumbling about this — it’s all of piece with the liberal culture of denial inculcated since preschool. Instead, use this information. Too often 2nd Amendment advocates merely defend gun ownership. The best defense is a good offense. Make them explain why these atrocities always seem to occur in their bailiwicks, under the protection of their rules and laws, and by the hands of their protected classes — lunatics or select social or religious oddities. That will be enough to throw them off their stride before they can erupt into their customary tantrums. They might even forget to mention the mighty AR-15.

Biden Blasting the Fifth Amendment – Right to Due Process and life, liberty or property

No person shall be held to answer for a capital, or otherwise infamous crime, unless on a presentment or indictment of a grand jury, except in cases arising in the land or naval forces, or in the militia, when in actual service in time of war or public danger; nor shall any person be subject for the same offense to be twice put in jeopardy of life or limb; nor shall be compelled in any criminal case to be a witness against himself, nor be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation.

Yet, more than six months later, Biden, and Nancy Pelosi’s Capitol Police, are keeping Americans whose greatest crime is trespassing on the Capitol, jailed in solitary confinement without due process. (Capitol Breach Cases List). Empowered by their ability to not only lie about the events on January 6th, but to unlawfully jail Americans, Pelosi will further erode the Fifth Amendment with the creation of a national US Capitol Police force. (The USCP and the rise of America’s Secret State Police)

Lat-week House Democrats staged a sit-in to demand a vote on a gun control bill that would have denied anyone on the government’s “no-fly” list the right to buy a gun. The problem is that someone can make it on the list “no-fly” based on the slimmest of evidence, mere suspicion, or for no apparent reason at all.

As a result, denying everyone on the no-fly list the right to buy a gun would risk denying them due process, a protection guaranteed by the 5th Amendment. It would erase the right that no one can “be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law.”

Biden Blasting the Tenth Amendment – States Rights

The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the states, are reserved to the states respectively, or to the people.

One of Biden’s first Executive Orders was the eradication of the XL Pipeline. A move devastating Americans who have not only lost their jobs but American’s who are seeing gas prices exponentially increase.

From 23 states now suing Biden over Keystone pipeline shutdown:

“…the Attorneys General in numerous affected states have filed lawsuits against the administration, claiming that this action was a clear breach of previously established agreements and a significant overreach of executive power. This week, two more states joined in the lawsuit parade. From opposite corners of the continent, Alaska and Florida will now throw their weight behind the effort to have the courts rein in Biden’s power grab.

Two more attorneys general have announced their respective states are joining a lawsuit against the Biden administration and its “illegal” cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline.

“The Constitution is clear that presidents do not have the power to regulate foreign and interstate commerce or to unilaterally undo an act of Congress,” said Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, announcing that Alaska and Florida are joining the legal fight.”

Try as they might, Washington, whose sole power is to be to protect the people of America from threats “foreign and domestic” Yet this Biden gang is cozying up to our foreign enemies while helping to fund our domestic enemies as they promote the narrative to Defund the Police and allow ANTIFA and BLM, a relatively small group of anarchists, to destroy our cities.

There are many more Amendments, or your rights, that Biden has yet to attack.

If they get the Civil War they are demanding, will we be forced to allow BLM and ANTIFA to live in our Homes? (Amd. 3 – No soldier shall, in time of peace, be quartered in any house without the consent of the owner, nor in time of war but in a manner to be prescribed by law.).

Will we be subjected to “surprise” SWAT searches for our political views (Amd. 4 The right of the people to be secure in their persons , houses, papers, and effects against unreasonable searches and seizures shall not be violated , and no warrants shall issue but upon probable cause , supported by oath or affirmation , and particularly describing the place to be searched and the persons or things to be seized.)

Will we see our flag rendered to tatters. Our anthem degraded. American history rewritten to fit their false narratives. Our children indoctrinated to hate, not love, each other and their country?

Dear God, we pray these times will quickly pass.

