Al Goodwyn Cartoon: COVID and TDS. Liberal end justifying the means

by Al Goodwyn
Like the gray-haired church lady, the mainstream media, and our anarchist liberals, favorite game is finding the evil in the crotch of the tree. When Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) with Zinc and azithromycin showed promise, particularly globally where much of the devastation of COVID-19 is passing, the crescendo of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS)  new heights.

In fact, and just offered anecdotally, Africa, is where Hydroxychloroquine is used as an anti-malaria medicine. While India is still covered by a blue dot, making it one of the three leading hotspots along with South Aerica and the United States, India provided Africa, where the instances are more sporadic, with therapeutic HCQ. (India sends hydroxychloroquine to Africa in war on coronavirus)

 


Unfortunately, much more deadly to America may be the inability of our liberal politicians and media to work with the President.  Regardless of whether the Congress – House or Senate – felt about the party in the White House, there was a certain amount of respect and honesty among the thieves of DC.  Not so with President Trump.

Make no mistake, COVID is a problem. And we are at war.  But that war is now with Mother Nature and Father Time.  And to win that war, because as is often said, Mother Nature and Father Time are both a bitch.  You seldom win.

Enjoy more of Al Goodwyn’s cartoons here

However, with the media and liberals doing all they can to increase fear, foster hysteria, and confuse Americans with ever-changing and/or conflicting information, the people are fighting more the a virus.

They are fighting political ideology and the scourge of Trump Derangement System – a disease whose description begins with “and the end will justify the means.”    Now isn’t that special?

Al Goodwyn

Al Goodwyn's cartoons have appeared in numerous newspapers including the Washington Post, the Washington Times, and the Washington Examiner. Other outlets carrying his cartoons and illustrations include magazines, books, and websites. His editorial cartooning career spans more than 20 years, over which time he's won numerous editorial cartooning awards including the most recent in 2018 and 2019 from the South Carolina Press Association, in 2019 from the DC chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists, and in 2020 he won 2nd place in the 2020 Green Eyeshade Awards for editorial cartooning in the Southeast. You can contact Al at [email protected] and see more of his work at goodwyncartoons.com.

