Home Cartoons An Al Goodwyn Cartoon: Combating CoronaVirus pestilence of the media
CartoonsFeaturedNewsPhoto Galleries and VideosPolitics

An Al Goodwyn Cartoon: Combating CoronaVirus pestilence of the media

by Al Goodwyn
written by Al Goodwyn
Coronavirus, media, viral, pestilence

WASHINGTON: Life during the coronavirus can be tedious, dull and anxiety-provoking.  The cause, of course, is our new COVID-19 stay-at-home holiday and forced family time.  A holiday, by the way, without turkey, football, or tryptophan.  Luckily if you missed your emergency grocery shopping window, there’s still an endless supply of congealed cranberry-sauce-in-a-can.

Despite our new sequestered lifestyle, we should take smart actions to stop the vile pestilence known as the mainstream media.  Remember their motto.

If it bleeds, it leads.  If it sneezes, it teases.  If it swells, it sells.

To counter the pervasive hype, the world needs complete eradication of any illness that drives headlines.

To accomplish this here’s a handy list of do’s and don’ts when confronted with a communicable disease battle and accompanying hysteria.


  • Take a cue from Antifa’s foresight; masks can be effective at concealing your identity from Covid-19. That won’t protect you from the virus, but it might keep you from touching your face.
  • Unlike Antifa’s other strategy, we don’t recommend battering people to ensure they get a preventive hospital stay.
  • Finger sucking in public is discouraged. Joe Biden, I’m talking to you.
  • The grocery store’s cleaning aisle is NOT a pharmacy.
  • For proactive social distancing try these tips:
  • Begin writing the book, “1001 uses for Toilet Paper.” It won’t stop a virus, but the book profits will overcome any 401K losses.
  • Pretend to see invisible children in your home and encourage your kids to become their friend.
  • Develop your own invisible friends.
  • How about a game night? Here are some suggestions:
    • Shoots and Daggers, Apocalypse Edition
    • Hide and Seek Solitaire
    • Hungry Hungry Microbes
    • Brandy Land
    • Risk, Pandemic Version
  • And finally, WASH YOUR HANDS.

1984 author George Orwell was wrong. The government doesn’t need frequent victories in endless wars to control its people. It just needs the media to find our perpetual enemies. This news cycle it is CoronaVirus.

Enjoy more Al Goodwyn Cartoons here

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Al Goodwyn

Al Goodwyn's cartoons have appeared in numerous newspapers including the Washington Post, the Washington Times, and the Washington Examiner. Other outlets carrying his cartoons and illustrations include magazines, books, and websites. His editorial cartooning career spans more than 20 years, over which time he's won numerous awards including the most recent in 2018 and 2019 for best editorial cartoons from the South Carolina Press Association. Contact Al at [email protected]?

You may also like

The blessings of living with ALS while avoiding...

Wuhan virus: The virus by any other name...

Jantar Mantar, India: Sundials and astronomical instruments keeping...

National Day of Prayer: Because COVID-19 is nothing...

Andrew Gillum’s naked meth party: Is there police...

Friday the 13th: Trump ignites YUGE bullish afternoon...

Newsom’s AB5 kills healthcare workers assisting homeless with...

MSM hypes coronavirus fears to cover Democrats opposing...

Only game in town: Showtime Boxing delivers in...

The coronavirus – yellow peril panic in the...