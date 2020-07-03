Al Goodwyn Cartoon: Celebrating a Capitol 4th – Schedules, livestreams

WASHINGTON: The President and First Lady have a busy day ahead of them. They leave this afternoon for Joint Base Andrews on their way to Ellsworth Air Force Base, where they will surely great the troops before heading to Keystone, SD. It is all to celebrate a Capitol 4th and this year marks two days of celebration from Mt. Rushmore in South Dakota to the National Mall in Washington, DC.

Friday, July 3rd – Celebration at Mount Rushmore, South Dakota

Tonight’s schedule promises lots of background looks and history of Mt. Rushmore, the latest – and grandest – monument in America.

A crowd of 7,500 people will be at Mount Rushmore for the fireworks. For those who want to watch it from home, it’s expected to be broadcast on TV and live-streamed on Travel South Dakota’s Mount Rushmore Fireworks webpage, or you can watch it here:





It’ll be the first fireworks event at the memorial since 2009, when they ceased due to the mountain pine beetle infestation and fear of wildfires. (Mount Rushmore fireworks are back: Here’s why they ever stopped)

President Trump’s visit will be his second visit to South Dakota since becoming president in 2016. Trump is the 16th president to visit South Dakota, President McKinely being the first.

The program begins at 4 p.m. MT Friday and the fireworks are expected to begin at about 9:30-9:45 p.m. MT Friday. Trump is scheduled to arrive in South Dakota at about 6:45 p.m. MT Friday

The President’s schedule for this evening is (All times proposed, not promised. All times Eastern):

9:30 pm – President and FLOTUS arrive at Mt. Rushmore Landing Zone (7:30 pm local time)

9:45 pm – Presidential tour of the Sculptors Studio

10:10 pm- South Dakota’s 2020 Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebration

Saturday, July 4th – A Capitol 4th

A Capitol 4th is the longest-running live national July 4 TV tradition and this year not even COVID-19 or anti-social thugs are going to change that. While millions will watch from home, there will be plenty who brave the heat of the weather and the times to partake in this American celebration.

The July 4th Presidential event on the mall is set to include music, military demonstrations, and flyovers. The Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, the U.S. Army Band (“Pershing’s Own”), the Armed Forces Chorus, the United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Team and are scheduled to be there.

President Trump will honor the five branches of the U.S. military in his remarks. If you missed the President’s remarks at the Launch of Space X, enjoy that patriotic moment here:

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt saying:





“There is no more appropriate place to celebrate the anniversary of American independence than among the Nation’s monuments on the National Mall and the memorials to the service men and women who have defended the United States for the past 243 years,” Bernhardt said in a news release.

“For the first time in many years, the World War II Memorial and areas around the Reflecting Pool will be open for the public to enjoy a stunning fireworks display and an address by our Commander-in-Chief,” he added. “We are excited to open these new areas so that more visitors may experience this year’s Independence Day celebration in our nation’s capital.”

White House Capitol 4th Schedule of Events:

National Independence Day Parade —

Constitution Avenue NW from 7th Street to 17th Street NW

11:45 a.m. — 2 p.m.

Marching bands, fife and drum corps, floats, military units, giant balloons, equestrian, drill teams, and more celebrate Independence Day in this patriotic, flag-waving, red, white, and blue celebration of America’s birthday.

Salute to America — Lincoln Memorial

6:30 p.m. — 7:30 p.m.

President Trump leads a celebration of America’s military with music, military demonstrations, and flyovers. Gates open at 3:30 p.m.

There will be a restricted area closest to the stage that is reserved for special guests, friends, and family, a White House spokesperson told WAMU. The White House is issuing tickets, a Secret Service Spokesman said. The restricted area includes the steps of the Lincoln Memorial to midway down the Reflecting Pool. The rest of the area will be accessible to the public.

A Capitol 4th Concert — West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol

8 p.m. — 9:30 p.m.

Co-sponsored by the National Park Service and the National Symphony Orchestra, A Capital Fourth honors our nation’s 243rd birthday with an all-star salute of the best in American entertainment. Gates open at 3 p.m. Get more info at pbs.org/capitolfourth.

Actor, and conservative, John Stamos will kick off the extravaganza July 4 at 8 p.m. and the event will feature Carole King, Sesame Street, Lindsey Stirling, Vanessa Williams, the cast of Broadway’s “Beautiful,” including Vanessa Carlton, the National Symphony Orchestra and more.

“You can’t get more patriotic than this,” Stamos said on the event’s page. “I’m excited to carry on this July 4th TV tradition for the American people and especially proud to honor our veterans. You don’t want to miss it!“

Scheduled performers include (Compilation courtesy of PBS):

A Capitol 4th Fireworks Display

9:07 p.m. — 9:40 p.m. (approximate; donated fireworks add more time)

Independence Day culminates with a spectacular fireworks display over the National Mall. The fireworks will launch from West Potomac Park and behind the Lincoln Memorial. They will be visible from locations throughout D.C. and Northern Virginia.

You can watch the PBS Live-Stream of the event here:

Otherwise, the July Capitol 4th events will be well broadcast on Cable, including starting at 6:00pm on Fox.

If you plan to go, the U.S. Capitol Police have a big list of what you cannot bring:

Alcoholic beverages

Glass bottles

Animals (other than service animals)

Bicycles

Firearms and ammunitions (either real or simulated)

Explosives of any kind (including fireworks)

Knives, blades or sharp objects (of any length)

Laser pointers, signs, posters

Mace, pepper spray, sticks, poles

Electric stun guns

Martial arts weapons or devices

Umbrellas larger 36 inches in diameter (those smaller than 36 inches are OK)

Pocket or hand tools, such as a “Leatherman”

Sealed packages, large boxes, duffel bags, suitcases

Drones, model rockets, remote or manually controlled model gliders, model airplanes or unmanned aircraft, model boats and/or cars, and other unmanned ground or aircraft systems

Entry gates will be located at the southwest corner of the Capitol grounds and there will be viewing areas for guests with disabilities.

Editorial by editor Jacquie Kubin