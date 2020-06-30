Al Goodwyn Cartoon: America’s sense of humor on International Joke Day

Tomorrow, July 1, 2020, is International Joke Day and boy could we use a good laugh. The riots, the hate, the anti-white sentiment has grown exponentially over the last month. We see Black Lives Matter and ANTIFA antagonists destroying, burning, attacking people who are doing no more than going about their daily lives.
But we can find a laugh by participating in International Joke Day Activities
Support live comedy
One of the best ways to celebrate International Joke Day is to head out to a comedy club in your area, support the club and its comedians, and get a hearty dose of laughter while you’re at it.
During the Covid-19 quarantines check out the comedy routines on YouTube.
Reach back into time to find some of the best. George Carlin was an American stand-up comic, actor, author and social critic. Here Carlin is prophetic in the following bit on Germs and the Immune System. And yes, it is even funnier with the threat of Covid-19 destroying out sense of comfort.
(Language warning)
Learn a joke
Telling a good joke is a lot harder than memorizing a few words. It takes timing, reading your audience, delivery, articulation, and experience. So, why not take this holiday as an opportunity to learn – and practice – a joke? Consider the context in which you might use it, practice the delivery, and test it out with your friends. If it floats, you’ve got a joke in your back pocket you can pull out at any awkward dinner party.
From What Is The Funniest Joke In The World?
Many might say the Democrats and / or Joe Biden. However, What is the funniest joke in the world, according to humor researcher Richard Wiseman the funniest joke in the world is:
Two hunters are out in the woods when one of them collapses. He doesn’t seem to be breathing and his eyes are glazed. The other guy whips out his phone and calls the emergency services. He gasps, “My friend is dead! What can I do?”. The operator says “Calm down. I can help. First, let’s make sure he’s dead.” There is a silence, then a shot is heard. Back on the phone, the guys says “OK, now what?”
Take a break from the news
In today’s 24-hour news cycle, it’s sometimes overwhelming to try to keep up. For one day on July 1, perhaps try avoiding the news, and instead, read humor pieces in any of the country’s leading newspapers. Or, you can, of course, find the internet’s best comedy on satirical news sites like The Onion, the Babylon Bee, or any of your preferred sources.
For example, why 50% of American are getting ready to celebrate our Independence Day, the Babylon Bee reports that Democrats Prepare To Celebrate Dependence Day (Remember, its satire. Which means humor.)
Who knows what could be accomplished if we all shared a good sidesplitting laugh, even if just for a day.