Al Goodwyn Cartoon: America’s sense of humor on International Joke Day

Support live comedy

One of the best ways to celebrate International Joke Day is to head out to a comedy club in your area, support the club and its comedians, and get a hearty dose of laughter while you’re at it.





During the Covid-19 quarantines check out the comedy routines on YouTube.

Reach back into time to find some of the best. George Carlin was an American stand-up comic, actor, author and social critic. Here Carlin is prophetic in the following bit on Germs and the Immune System. And yes, it is even funnier with the threat of Covid-19 destroying out sense of comfort.

(Language warning)

