Home PoliticsCommentary Al Goodwyn Cartoon: America’s sense of humor on International Joke Day
CommentaryFeaturedPhoto Galleries and VideosPoliticsUncategorized

Al Goodwyn Cartoon: America’s sense of humor on International Joke Day

by Al Goodwyn
written by Al Goodwyn
International Joke Day, Joke, Humor, Al Goodwyn Cartoon

Tomorrow, July 1, 2020,  is International Joke Day and boy could we use a good laugh.   The riots, the hate, the anti-white sentiment has grown exponentially over the last month.  We see Black Lives Matter and ANTIFA antagonists destroying, burning, attacking people who are doing no more than going about their daily lives.

But we can find a laugh by participating in International Joke Day Activities

  1. Support live comedy

    One of the best ways to celebrate International Joke Day is to head out to a comedy club in your area, support the club and its comedians, and get a hearty dose of laughter while you’re at it.


    During the Covid-19 quarantines check out the comedy routines on YouTube.

    Reach back into time to find some of the best. George Carlin was an American stand-up comic, actor, author and social critic.  Here Carlin is prophetic in the following bit on Germs and the Immune System. And yes, it is even funnier with the threat of Covid-19 destroying out sense of comfort.

    (Language warning)

    .

  2. Learn a joke

    Telling a good joke is a lot harder than memorizing a few words. It takes timing, reading your audience, delivery, articulation, and experience. So, why not take this holiday as an opportunity to learn – and practice – a joke? Consider the context in which you might use it, practice the delivery, and test it out with your friends. If it floats, you’ve got a joke in your back pocket you can pull out at any awkward dinner party.

    Read more cartoons and commentary from Al Goodwyn here

    From What Is The Funniest Joke In The World?

    Many might say the Democrats and / or Joe Biden.  However, What is the funniest joke in the world, according to humor researcher Richard Wiseman the funniest joke in the world is:

    Two hunters are out in the woods when one of them collapses. He doesn’t seem to be breathing and his eyes are glazed. The other guy whips out his phone and calls the emergency services. He gasps, “My friend is dead! What can I do?”. The operator says “Calm down. I can help. First, let’s make sure he’s dead.” There is a silence, then a shot is heard. Back on the phone, the guys says “OK, now what?”
  3. Take a break from the news

    In today’s 24-hour news cycle, it’s sometimes overwhelming to try to keep up. For one day on July 1, perhaps try avoiding the news, and instead, read humor pieces in any of the country’s leading newspapers. Or, you can, of course, find the internet’s best comedy on satirical news sites like The Onion, the Babylon Bee, or any of your preferred sources.

    For example, why 50% of American are getting ready to celebrate our Independence Day, the Babylon Bee reports that Democrats Prepare To Celebrate Dependence Day (Remember, its satire.  Which means humor.)


    Who knows what could be accomplished if we all shared a good sidesplitting laugh, even if just for a day.

     

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Al Goodwyn

Al Goodwyn's cartoons have appeared in numerous newspapers including the Washington Post, the Washington Times, and the Washington Examiner. Other outlets carrying his cartoons and illustrations include magazines, books, and websites. His editorial cartooning career spans more than 20 years, over which time he's won numerous awards including the most recent in 2018 and 2019 for best editorial cartoons from the South Carolina Press Association. Contact Al at [email protected]?

You may also like

Slavery is a great evil with a long...

Celebrating the Fourth of July: What does freedom...

Battered Boeing boosts the Dow, stocks mount impressive...

It’s time to re-start the Trump 2020 economic...

Dixie Chickens afraid of Mississippi flags, crosses, and...

President Trump should take control and send the...

Will cancel culture drop America’s moon landing down...

America Hits the Road: The Car Coach summer...

Hyundai 2020 Sonata – Limited and Hybrid –...

Toyota’s 2020 Camry TRD offers sporty looks and...