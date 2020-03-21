After the China Virus: How COVID-19 will change the world

WASHINGTON: After COVID-19 the world will change. How America leads will be the difference between war and peace. COVID-19, the virus imported from Wuhan China, has changed everything in the world from how we do business, to how we see ourselves as a nation. Borders, the bane of globalists are now seen as a good thing. Along with borders is a renewed pride in one’s country.

This populist notion of national pride comes at the cost of exclusion of those who do not wish to integrate with your national norms.

This is the opposite of globalism.

Make no mistake, the epidemic of worldwide globalism trying to control everyone has seen its day. From this point forward the global economy has changed, and along with it those who were attempting to seize control by any means possible.

That means George Soros and his cabal of international financiers will lose much of their power because nationalism will make a stunningly quick comeback. People throughout the world now realize that the global community is not best for them.





The shortages of almost everything, especially those items made in China, have put people’s lives at risk, demonstrating how a global economy benefits only those in charge of it.

The rest of us suffer, while the international cabal takes in trillions of dollars.

Italy is the showcase of shortages, like those for ventilators, which are primarily made in China. A shortage that caused untold numbers of deaths. People are realizing that if those items could be produced locally they could have saved lives.

Yet, local production only benefits locals, like the workers who produce the items, truck drivers who distribute the merchandise, restaurants that feed workers, managers, and owners. Almost none of those dollars goes to George Soros and his cabal.

Proponents of nationalism saw how the ease of entry from nation to nation spread the Chinese Flu throughout the world in record time. Places as out of the way as Madagascar and the Canary Islands have cases of this novel virus.

This, and other factors, such as a huge underclass of migrants, mostly Muslim, that overburdened the government’s ability to react effectively, created a rebirth of populist nationalism that cannot be stopped.

At least not in democracies where people still vote.

Borderless European Union nations found out the hard way why borders are so important. Controlling one’s borders is not racist, rather it is for the safety of the citizens of that nation. This may cause the swan song for the E.U.

President Trump’s travel bans save lives

Americans saw how effective President Trump’s travel bans were in slowing the spread of Covid-19. In conjunction with the southern border now being (mostly) controlled we are so much better off than Europe in dealing with the spread and infections from Covid-19. Those Americans who now deny the efficacy of national borders are so deluded with anti-American hatred that nothing will get through their brains full of mush.

The United Kingdom can thank Boris Johnson for pulling out of the E.U. when they did.

Closing the border limited the infection rate there, too. Both Great Britain and the United States will come out of the upcoming upheavals better than most of the rest of the world.

The biggest loser will be China.

That is the nation to watch. How they react to these events will determine how the world will move going forward. Companies are going to pull their production facilities out of there as fast as they can. At the same time many of those nations that took loans from China to save their countries economy, will default.

Think of Italy, Spain, and Greece, none of whom will recover soon from the effects of the new coronavirus.





This will place China in a position they have not been in since the days of Mao Zedong, with an economy that isn’t working.

It will cost Xi Jinping his job. – Who replaces him will determine the fate of the world.

If a pure communist retakes the presidency, especially one with militaristic tendencies, it could be the difference between world war or peace. Under any circumstances, expect a cyberwar of huge proportions against our government and industries.

Iran is another flashpoint.

They are just behind Italy in numbers of Covid-19 cases. The difference between the two countries is that Iran doesn’t care how many of its citizens die, but many of its leaders have also contracted the coronavirus. Most of those leaders are old, the age that is most susceptible to dying. If only a few of them die, it could cause chaos there.

Watch for a revolution in Iran. If it is successful the threat from Iran fades. If it fails, they are more dangerous than ever before imagined. Due to economic sanctions placed on them by President Trump, along with the record low price of crude oil, they can no longer fund their proxy forces.

If they move forward with military actions in order to prop up their regime, it will be their army and navy, not Hezbollah, or any other proxy force, that goes head to head in an armed conflict.

Using military force to create a nationalist response from their citizenry is a tried and true tactic employed by them ever since their 1979 revolution.

Europe itself can become a dangerous place.

It has been 75 years of peace there. That has never before happened in recorded history that Europe went that long without turning on one another. That peace was because the United States has been there to protect them from all enemies, even themselves.

Once nationalism takes hold, what’s to stop them from trying to remedy past differences?

The Alsace region of France has always been claimed by Germany. It was one of the reasons Hitler gave for starting World War II. The same is true of Prussia, the historic seat of German militarism. After World War II it was divided between Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Lithuania, Netherlands, Poland, Russia, and Switzerland.

What if someone wanted it all, or they decided to break free?

Spain isn’t happy with Great Britain over its continued occupation of Gibraltar. Ulster is still a touchy subject with Ireland. The point is that old animosities still linger that could break apart the fragile coalition of European nations in this new post-COVID-19 time.

Russia has a desire to expand its influence.

It wants the power it felt when it was the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics while retaining the income it now has since shaking off communism. It wants all of the Arctic Ocean, just as China wants the China Sea, for the hegemony of natural resources beneath the seas. Both are preparing their military to control these areas.

This new post-Covid19 world will be facing us in a few short months. In many ways, it will be better, while in others it will be much more dangerous because of all the new flashpoints to navigate. America, as always, will lead the rest of the world into navigating around these new perils.

Thank God President Trump is that leader. No one does it better.