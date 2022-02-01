Affirmative Action vs. a Color Blind Society: A decision for SCOTUS

The Supreme Court will once again review the question of whether universities may consider the race of applicants in determining admission. The court said it would examine the admissions policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Lower courts found that both schools complied with Supreme Court precedents that said race may be used as one-factor universities can consider in an evaluation of applicants.

The slim Supreme Court majorities that decided in Grutter v. Bollinger in 2003 and reaffirmed it in 2016 are gone, replaced by a much more conservative bloc. Edward Blum, president of Students for Fair Admissions, the group that spearheaded the affirmative action challenges, said polls show that Americans strongly oppose race-conscious admissions.

“In a multi-racial, multi-ethnic nation like ours, the college admissions bar cannot be raised for some races and ethnic groups but lowered for others,” Blum said. “Our nation cannot remedy past discrimination and racial preferences with new discrimination and different racial preferences.”

Some states, including California, Michigan, and Florida, have banned the consideration of race in admissions to public universities. Such measures enjoy substantial political support. In 2020, California voters decisively rejected a proposal to repeal the state’s affirmative action ban.

The lawsuit against Harvard argues that the university allowed racism against Asian Americans to skew its review of their applications. It cites data that shows a tendency for Harvard to give strong ratings to Asian American applicants for academic performance but penalize them in ratings of personal qualities such as “leadership” and “compassion.”





The suit also revealed an internal Harvard review that suggested Asian Americans would be admitted in greater numbers if academic performance were the only criterion for admission—- a study which the plaintiff contended Harvard buried.

In the North Carolina case, the plaintiff contended that the state’s flagship public university discriminated against white and Asian American students. “the University of North Carolina uses race mechanically to ensure the admission of the vast majority of underrepresented minorities,” the lawsuit alleges.

Race-based affirmative action programs, critics argue, lead to the admission of students from preferred groups with academic records which are inferior to those of students who are rejected.

Asian Americans, it is pointed out in this lawsuit, are particularly victimized.

Consider the case of Michael Wang. This applicant had a perfect ACT score and a near-perfect SAT score of 2300, which placed him in the 99th percentile. He had a 4.67-grade point average. He was a salutatorian of his San Francisco high school class and had an outstanding extracurricular record. He played piano, founded his high school math club, was on the debate team, and sang at President Obama’s first inauguration as part of the San Francisco Boys Chorus.

Michael Wang applied to 7 Ivy League universities, including Harvard, and Stanford. He was rejected by all except the University of Pennsylvania. He was wait-listed by Harvard and Columbia but eventually rejected by both. He was accepted by the University of California at Berkeley and Williams College, which he decided to attend.

Wang’s complaint against the U.S. Department of Education charges that he was rejected because of his race.

He was not alone. In 2016, a coalition of 132 Asian American organizations filed complaints with the U.S. Department of Education against Yale, Dartmouth, and Brown University alleging that these institutions have informal racial quotas which cap the number of Asian American students.

In 2015, these groups targeted Harvard. In an unusual state of affairs, Asian Americans seem to be paying a price for being the ethnic group with the highest educational outcomes. And the highest median income of any American racial or ethnic group.

There is clearly something offensive about judging applicants for college admission on the basis of race rather than on individual merit.

The Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. called for the creation of a “color-blind” society.

A society in which “his children” would be judged on “the content of their character” rather than “the color of their skin.”

The admission policies of Harvard and the University of North Carolina, which are now before the Supreme Court, are certainly the opposite of this.

In 1980, I was a member of President Ronald Reagan’s transition team at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), which was headed by my good friend and colleague J.A. Parker, a respected black author and commentator. Our report called for an end to race-based affirmative action programs and called for judging each individual on his or her merits, exactly the standard Dr. King had urged.

It is important to remember the critiques of affirmative action which have been presented over the years by many leading black academics and others. Professor Shelby Steele, a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University, for example, declares that

“Good intentions can blind us to the effects they generate when implemented. In our society, affirmative action has shown itself to be more bad than good and that blacks…now stand to lose more from it than they gain…The 1964 civil rights bill was passed on the understanding that equal opportunity would not mean racial preference. But in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s, affirmative action underwent a remarkable escalation of its mission from simple anti-discrimination enforcement to social engineering by means of quotas, goals, timetables, set-asides, and other forms of preferential treatment.”

Dr. Steele laments that this has all turned into a new form of racism, only in reverse:

“By making black the color of preference, these mandates have a re-burdened society with the very marriage of color and preference (in reverse) that we set out to eradicate…I think one of the most troubling effects of racial preferences for blacks is a kind of demoralization. Under affirmative action, the quality that earns us preferential treatment is implied inferiority…The effect of preferential treatment—-the lowering of normal standards to increase black representation—-puts blacks at war with an expanding realm of debilitating doubt so that the doubt itself becomes an unrecognized preoccupation that undermines their ability to perform.”

William Bradford Reynolds, head of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division during the Reagan administration, once said that while U.S. officials are understandably loath to admit that there is discrimination against qualified Asian American college applicants, “it appears to be driven by university affirmative action programs in behalf of other, preferred racial minorities.”

It is ironic that a program meant to make up for discrimination in the past would ignore the history of discrimination met by Asian Americans.

They have long been considered a threat to a nation that promoted a whites-only immigration policy. They were called a “yellow peril,” unfit for citizenship. The Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 was the first law in the U.S. that barred immigration solely on the basis of race. On February 19, 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066 to incarcerate Japanese-Americans under suspicion as enemies to inland internment camps. Many were 2nd and 3rd generation American citizens. More recently, when President Donald Trump called Covid-19 the “Chinese virus,” anti-Asian attacks became widespread——often more than one hundred a day were being reported.

The cases before the Supreme Court will provide a chance to once again consider the equity, and legality, of race-based affirmative action programs. That there are victims of such programs, such as Asian Americans, is not a new concern. Yet, until now, such concerns have not been properly addressed.

