Aesop’s fables, John Locke, and the political thugs riding rough in Texas

Houston Texas and it’s home county Harris has the same problem other states and locals have. They have politicians who are elected as the best of those who are without talent. They ostensibly are in office because the people have always believed that government is better than anarchy. Now we can only call it a coin toss. Socialist mayor Sylvester Turner and socialist Lina Hidalgo, county judge, have been the Chicken Little voices of closing business, locking down and wearing masks in Houston and Harris County.

Of course, these two thugs have not offered to refuse their paychecks while small private businesses don’t receive one due to the lockdowns, social distancing, etc. But then politicians never turn down checks (well, the President does.. but then some say he is not a politician). The businesses don’t have money to pay the taxes to pay these thugs, but they (the businesses and people) must still pay them (the thugs).

Around the rest of the states and various cities, Portland, Seattle, Chicago, New York, Atlanta to name the obvious ones are getting both sides–anarchy and politicians. They have both talentless politicians and anarchy.

Seattle’s Chief of Police finally said to hell with it and quit.





But back to Houston and Harris County. Here, the mayor and the county judge are frequently mentioned on radio talk shows as nothing more than flacks and hacks. The reason these folks get in office is due to the small number of people who vote in the concentrated inner city. Another subject for another day.

These lawless thugs love their power. They especially love it during such overplayed tribulations as the current China virus. They are lawless in that without any authority at all, they decide to tell the populace that they must wear masks. When (many) people ignore these fallacious directives, nothing happens because the police haven’t the time or manpower (and likely not the inclination) to issue tickets. And even if they did the tickets are not a legal issue since they are not against any law.

So, these hapless power-happy politicians, strongarm businesses to do their bidding. Many of the major stores (about all that will remain after this pandemic nonsense is over) have decreed that customers wear masks because, well, it is what the customers should do. Besides the mayor and county judge said so. The businesses get the message. Thugs always give a wink and a nod.

The lessons of Aesop’s Fables

Unfortunately, people today, especially publicly educated people, have not what previous generations had: a good dose of Aesop’s fables. Chicken Little, The Boy Who Cried Wolf, The Mountain in Labor are among those sorely needed in the public memory. Alas, as stated they are not. (Aesop’s Fables: When the Sky is Falling in the Workplace – psychologistmimi)

Instead, they have politicians’ fables about how the public needs to shut up, stay inside unless otherwise directed, and wear a mask all the time, anywhere–even when pursuing sex. This last one will minimize the spread of any virus as well as cut down on the surplus population. Aesop would be proud at the reasoning—so would John Locke (who spoke well of Aesop’s fables). Aesop’s Fables – Wikipedia (See John Lock comments)

So, a large segment of the population, never exposed to Aesop, much less John Locke, timidly submits. Many of them even claim to believe it is righteous. Those are the progressives, liberals, whatever. Not necessarily Democrats because Texas’s governor is a Republican–at least he says he is.

Being a rebel and so aged that I was read or told many of the Aesop fables I decided to pass the “virus time” by a bit of inanity the other day.

A modern-day fable:

I had to go to the grocery store (a major national chain). This chain had turned the leaf and decreed mask must be worn to shop.

So, I took my mask. There was an attendant at the door to issue a stupid, POROUS, germ collecting, mask. That, in case a customer didn’t have a stupid POROUS, germ collecting mask already.

When I walked up, he expressed a bit of shock with a laugh. “I don’t think that will do,” he almost whispered.

“Why not?” I asked.

He paused, just briefly. Then said, “I don’t think it will stop the virus.”

“How do you know,” I asked. “The virus is invisible”

He started smiling, then said, “I’ll have to get my manager.”

I didn’t want to give this kid any grief. So, I just told him to forget it. I could get what I needed at a convenience store. So, I left to drive to the convenience store. I was just hoping they had not gone out of business thanks to the thug mayor and county judge.

Now my Mama and Daddy never read John Locke to me as a child. But they dang sure to read Aesop’s Fables to me and my brother.





The mask I used? It had been hanging around in the attic for quite a few years.

*************

Paul Yarbrough writes novels, short stories, poetry, and essays. His first novel. Mississippi Cotton is a Kindle bestseller.

His author site can be found on Amazon. He writes political commentary for CommDigiNews.