Adam Schiff: Bypassing American Exceptionalism for lies, and more lies

WASHINGTON: How could it be expected otherwise: this torturous impeachment process that the politically cluttered minds of men (and women) of mediocrity have expounded (mostly Democrats this cycle)? Now, having fully exposed this impeachment charade, this mob-rule mentality: this is not truly what should be called, American Exceptionalism.

Paying nine cents to watch Adam Schiff deliver a closing argument would be a dime more than it is worth. But anyone who watched it in America would be exceptional. At least they would have an exceptional stomach.

After all, American exceptionalism is “The Super Bowl.” Paying $7,000.00 for a ticket to watch it is not. Such expenditure is simply overkilling. How much more does a guy get for his money at seven grand per peek than the guy who watches on the 75″ big screen for no more than a four-hour electric bill?

“As a dog returneth to his vomit, so a fool returneth to his folly”: Proverbs 26:11

But watching the psychologically challenged Adam Schiff babble platitudes, sprinkled with his average number of lies was (is) hardly worth the electric bill.





The “world’s greatest deliberate body” allowed the world’s biggest dolt to come into its chambers. One must pity the tortured souls of Senators (Republicans this cycle). They had to be there.

Democrats were also held captive but they must be loyal and pretend (to not be sick). Nevertheless, this pretense will cost them forever the stigma of this idiotic impeachment scam. They are about to caucus in Iowa. They should do it in a cornfield where cameras can’t find them.

It seems almost every day or night on the news there is some horror story about California: Fires, illegal immigrants, recall petitions, homelessness with its concomitant diseases of typhus caused by filth and waste.

With those problems facing it daily and foursquare, it is possibly a small wonder that a lying madman like Adam Schiff is turning loose on the American landscape. It could well be the case that is elected simply to get him as far away from California as possible-3000 miles.

It simply defies the imagination to come up with an appropriate description (forget analysis) of the worthless, damning, and foolhardy remarks uttered by him.

It is lined with inaccuracies, lies, gibberish and political gobbledygook; not to mention virtually threatening the Senate with an unholy legacy if they fail to convict Donald Trump.

He even reached into the psyche and soul of the president by telling the Senate at least three times of the President’s inability to ever change. Then reminding them of the President’s intention of fixing the next election—possibly by giving Russia Alaska—YES! This moron actually said this.

Perhaps this writer should remind himself of the Proverb above. This fool ain’t worth the folly no more.



