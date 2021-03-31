Academia’s woke insanity: Canceling sheet music, results oriented math?

Just where are the limits to cancel culture? When sheet music and math can be considered complicit in ‘White Supremacy’, that’s when. According to Breitbart, Oxford University wants to remove sheet music from its Graduate Humanities curriculum because teaching the Western form of musical notation has roots in “colonialism” and “complicity in white supremacy”.

Oxford described the curriculum that Western Music History is a part of as:

“A globally renowned centre of teaching and research in all aspects of music, it is an exciting and stimulating environment for work and study.”

The students, according to the site will benefit from international experts to “supervise research, access to outstanding libraries, and the stimulus of a committed group of like-minded students and scholars in a range of subjects.”

Just how far will BLM cultural destruction go before America and Europe refuse to “Shut Yo’ Mouth?” and stand up against this woke liberalism?





America is witnessing a full-frontal assault not only on the history of cultural development but also on the criminalization of race shaming via cancel culture. With each BLM Antifa riot that erupted in America, the academic snowflakes in the United Kingdom at Oxford University were motivated to join the movement of reverse racist indoctrination.

In a very strange and equally morbid way, the vicious, destructive tirade of the liberal white youth screaming in America’s streets was music to the woke British academia. They took the avenue of destructive musical pillage. The die was cast and the new symphony of musical arrangement was created.

Then came the calls to remove the musical notation class from the curriculum as woke professors decided to minimize “white European heritage and culture, according to documents seen by The Telegraph,” reported Brietbart.

Wow, how is that even a logical connection to BLM or Antifa American manufactured mayhem and imagined “systematic racism by police?” The answer is clear. Logic, facts, and even such critical connective tissue like BLM rioters burning down black businesses and killing black police officers does not matter. The fanaticism shouted at America is just sit down and shut yo’ mouth while we cancel yet another avenue of learning.

Of course, some Oxford academics postulate that poor black unlearned music students are the latest victims of the new woke academic police, who, like their white American law enforcement police counterparts, shoot bullets of musical competency at the black students:

“[T]eaching the piano or conducting orchestras could cause ‘students of colour great distress’ as the skills involved are closely tied to ‘white European music’.”

What a steaming pile of crock. Right?

So the legions of black singers, songwriters, musical geniuses who created musical history over the centuries, and those in America who built music industries in the hundreds of billions must have just been lucky? Or were they, according to Democrat racists mentioned in the book “Shut Yo’ Mouth,” simply a “credit to their race”?

The foe in this unveiled unbearable wrong is the future children of all races.

The canceling of white sheet music, of cartoons, of Dr. Suess, does not end there. Every single particle that a white person has touched will be open season for elimination because it is a beacon of racism, real or imagined.

Yes, even mathematics can and is now open season for being canceled and stigmatized as a symbol of evil white supremacy. Actually, it’s worse than insulting. It’s demeaning and racist.

None other than the richest most woke race-mongering tool on the planet has taken the white sheet music doctrine to a whole new level. Yes, the ultimate pasty-faced white guy, Bill Gates, along with his wife has poured millions of dollars into a group of activists who believe math is racist. The article Math is racist and suffers from white supremacy, according to Bill Gates-funded course offering a stark look at the logic behind Pi being a product of white supremacy. The Gates created a toolkit called “A Pathway to Equitable Math Instruction,” in which they claim that“Math is racist and wrong answers are white supremacy,” according to My Northwest.

Keeping Black students from achieving the education they need to succeed in tomorrow’s technology workforce.

Instead of teaching that wrong math equals equity, students, Black and White should be learning the names of John Urschel of Penn State. Euphemia Lofton Haynes (1890-1980) the first African-American woman to earn a Ph.D. in mathematics.





Or Katherine Johnson (1918-2020) an expert in the field of orbital mechanics along with Dorothy Vaugh and Mary Jackson, also Black, critical to putting John Glenn into orbit in 1962 and the future of the Space program.

Then there is Annie Easily (193302911) a NASA computer and rocket scientist and mathematician who is know for her work in developing the Centaur rocket, opening space to many of NASA’s most important missions.

Mae Carol Jemison (b. 1965) is a name that every child should know. She is a mathematician, engineer, physician, and astronaut becoming the first African American woman in space when she went into orbit aboard NASA’s space shuttle Endeavor.

How important do you think factual, answers-based mathematics is to Ms. Jemison and the astronauts who have, for decades, relied on the extraordinary skills and abilities of these Black mathematicians to not only send them to space, but safely bring them home?

What woke liberals really want is the canceling of Rev. Martin Luther King’s Dream

It took two decades of people, White, Black, and Brown, to bring Dr. King’s Dream back to the National Mall in Washington, D.C., Sitting upon four acres the centerpiece is the Stone of Hope, a granite statue of Civil Rights Movement leader Martin Luther King Jr. carved by sculptor Lei Yixin. The inspiration for the memorial design is a line from King’s “I Have A Dream” speech:

“Out of the mountain of despair, a stone of hope.”

Today, BLM and woke liberals work to rebuild that mountain of despair even higher. (Why does BLM and ANTIFA want Biden to cancel Black History Month?)

The memorial opened to the public on August 22, 2011, to fanfare and unity among those who participated and watched from afar. Everyone believed in King’s words, that we once believed were immortal but that are now being shredded by the woke BLM movement:

I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character. – Martin Luther King, Jr.

Those words no longer holding the meaning they once had to the liberal, mostly white, class. Or to the class of Black Americans who once embraced Dr. King and his message of peaceful, non-violent protest.

Modern-day, woke, white-sheeted Democrat KKK has taken on a new partner.

According to the Washington Free Beacon, the Gates Foundation gave nearly “$140 million to some of the groups behind this racist-tinged mockery that seeks to marginalize black achievement while destroying America’s race and cultural melting pot.”

This mirrors Marcus Garvey’s “Back to Africa” movement launched by his Universal Negro Improvement Association of nearly a century ago. Garvey’s movement was also backed by the KKK. Garvey actually met and worked with KKK leaders in the 1920’s according to Waverly U.S. History The goal then, as now, was to keep blacks in the economic and educational pit of servitude and academic and economic isolation.

So, do not be shocked or mystified by why Marxist BLM works with reverse racism activists who have infiltrated the Biden administration, academia, entertainment, and Capitol Hill. Academia’s assault on white sheet music is insanity growing by design. It is time that people of all colors stand up. Don’t shut yo’ mouth! Silence is Betrayal.

