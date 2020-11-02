A Trump Landslide with a Republican majority is coming

WASHINGTON, DC: President Donald Trump is headed for a landslide re-election victory on November 3rd, bringing with him a Republican majority in the House of Representatives. Defeating Joe Biden will not only be a loss for the Biden Crime Family and the Democrat Party. It will be a body blow for the lying propaganda fake news media machine and the censoring tech Nazis at Twitter, Facebook, and Google.

It will a devastating loss for Nancy Pelosi and the Marxist radical Soros wing of the Democrat Party. But it will be a giant win for America and Constitutional government.

Trump holding five rallies a day

Turnout in early voting for Biden has been abysmal in Florida and Pennsylvania. Biden’s campaign gaffes and geriatric appearances have become the fodder of a recurring video clip at Trump rallies. Yesterday he stumbled through an embarrassing performance with Barack Obama, hysterically missing his entrance cue, mangling the English language when discussing healthcare, and forgetting his mask was in his pocket.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump held five rallies on Sunday and is holding five rallies today. Each attracting crowds of 30 and 40,000 people. Last night he finished a rally in Miami at almost 1 in the morning. He was in North Carolina for the first of five rallies today at 11 AM. Trump supporters line the highways and byways of America, just waiting for the Beast, the car and the President, to drive by.





Black and Hispanic voters are moving to Trump

Black and Hispanic early voting are far below where it needs to be for Democrats to win. In Miami, Dade County, Florida Democrat officials are panicking. Democrats need to rack up huge margins in Miami Dade to win the state. Which is simply not happening.

What is happening is that Donald Trump is winning black votes, especially young black males, at an astonishing level. He was endorsed by rappers Lil Wayne, Ice Cube, and 50 Cent, who famously said that under Biden’s tax plan he’d “just be 20 Cent”.

Young white voters are not coming out to vote for Biden. But they will come out for Trump.

Trump got 8% of the Black vote in 2016. He is expected to get at least 16% – 20% on November 3rd. If general black voter turnout is down, the proportion of Trump support among black voters could reach 30%. That is a cataclysmic blow to the Democrat Party. At the very least Trump will double his black vote, to 16%, and that will be decisive from one state after the next.

Hispanic voters will swing Florida and Arizona for Trump

Similarly, Trump was supported by 30% of Hispanic voters in 2016. He is expected to get upwards of 45% on Election Day. In some states, like Florida, Trump leads Biden with Hispanic voters. 90% of Cuban voters in Florida support Trump.

Just as with the black vote, early voting for Hispanics has been less than expected. But Trump’s support among Hispanics is growing. On the issues, one after another, Hispanic voters track very close to White voters in their sentiment. In Florida and Arizona, the surge in support for Trump will be decisive. But it will also influence Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota where there are significant numbers of Hispanic voters.

Young voters and independents are moving towards Trump

Young voters in swing states are increasingly breaking towards Trump. The Trafalgar polling group found that the lockdowns and bleak Covid19 messaging from Democrats were the principal reason. The same group found that the closing of schools and continued lockdowns were resonating with all voters, especially independents.

Suburban women uniformly want their schools and their economies open. They are horrified by the violence and looting. Independents and blacks feel the same.

Biden has run a pathetic campaign

His public appearances are a sad spectacle. He has no ground game. There is no enthusiasm for him. The Hunter Biden expose has percolated through the voting public despite big tech and mainstream media efforts to censor it.

Their actions may have made the story that much bigger, and combined corruption with censorship as glaring last minutes issues in the campaign. The Hunter Biden scandal won’t go away if Biden is somehow elected President. Neither will the controversy around censorship.





Biden has no Ground Game.

Donald Trump has 2 1/2 million volunteers and a level of enthusiasm that has never been seen for a candidate in my lifetime. 30% of the people at Trump rallies are Democrats. 30% don’t usually vote.

On Election Day Trump voters will crawl across broken glass to make sure their vote is counted. New Voters. Voters who don’t usually vote. Republicans out registered Democrats in the swing states by 2 to 1. By tens of thousands and in some states hundreds of thousands of new Trump voters.

The American people are not stupid. They see the threat to our freedoms. Americans see a radical Marxist Antifa BLM taking over your father’s Democrat party. The stinking corrupt cadaver of a corpse of a candidate being propped up by a fake news media-inspired more by North Korea than by the 1st amendment.

A Trump landslide will bring the Senate and House with it

Trump will win Florida, Arizona, North Carolina, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Pennsylvania. The margin will not be close. I expect 53% – 47% and 52% – 48% in most of the swing states.

He will bring with him the Republican Senate Candidates in most of these contests. Martha McSally in Arizona. Joni Ernst in Iowa. John Cornyn in Texas and Lindsay Graham were never in trouble. Thom Tillis in North Carolina.

Republicans will pick up Senate seats in Alabama, Michigan, and Minnesota. With Tommy Tuberville beating Democrat incumbent Doug Jones. John James poised to defeat incumbent Democrat Gary Peters in Michigan, and Jason Lewis set to upset Democrat Tina Smith in Minnesota.

Susan Collins may well squeak out a victory, although Cory Gardner in Colorado is pretty much a goner. That would leave Republicans with 54 or 55 seats in the Senate, a net gain of 1 or 2 seats.

So much for Democrats taking over the Senate. Not gonna happen.

Nancy Pelosi will be dethroned by a Republican majority

Likewise in the House, we can expect a Trump victory to bring with it a wave of 30 – 40 House seats that were lost in the 2018 midterm elections. Republicans only need 17 seats to take over the house.

They will pick up a number of teams in California in Orange County and San Diego now that Republicans can ballot harvest with the best of them. It’s how they won back the Simi Valley seat when Thrupple Democrat Katie Hill resigned in a sex scandal.

Turnout will swamp the levels at the midterms. 70% of Trump voters are expected to vote in 2020. Only an estimated 40% of voters voted in the 2018 midterms. Trump is on the ballot this time. That will make all the difference. Expect a Republican majority of at least 20 seats in the new House of Representatives on January 1st.

From Florida to Michigan, a repeat of 2016 on steroids

We will know fairly early when the landslide starts in Florida at 8 pm. Watch for elevated levels of black and Hispanic votes for Trump. Followed by Georgia, where a Trump victory has never been in doubt, and North Carolina, which is crucial.

At that point expect the wailing to begin on CNN and in Democrat party circles. When Michigan comes in hard for Trump and he wins Minnesota and Wisconsin, it is all over.

Pennsylvania can take a month to count their vote and it won’t make a difference. Trump will win the electoral college without it. When all the votes are counted, Pennsylvania will vote Trump, but Biden and the Democrats will make every effort to stretch it out. It won’t work

Donald Trump will be your president until 2025

The last Democrat to run for President while promising to raise your taxes was Walter Mondale in 1984. He lost in a landslide to Ronald Reagan.

In 48 hours Donald Trump is going to stage the most remarkable political victory in our nation’s history. First, he will make stops in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and back to Michigan again. Sometime at around 2 AM on Nov 3rd, Donald Trump will finish his last rally of the election in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The next day he will sweep to a landslide victory. Bet on it.