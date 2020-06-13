A tale of two protestors: How our politically fueled media fails America

WASHINGTON: Throughout modern history, the media has held a special position of power in society. However, today’s politically fueled media is destroying America via our cell phones, laptops, and cable news.

Civil Rights leader Malcolm X declared

“The media’s the most powerful entity on Earth…because they control the minds of the masses”.

Known as the Fourth Estate, the first three being monarchical Europe’s clergy, nobility, and the commoner, media influence, and reach, has never been stronger. This can be attributed to the blossoming of communication and accessibility of knowledge that has arisen thanks to the Internet. Almost every person is a mere Google search away from unveiling the happenstances of the planet. The mainstream media is at the forefront of this gluttony of information.

The media abusing their power at a crucial time

Detailing recent mass media from both sides, news anchors no longer serve as messengers to the public, informing on what is important. They simply repeat the same headlines in an effort to churn views on social media and websites.





While the news has been overwhelmed with COVID-19, the killing of George Floyd, and the resulting protests and riots, a lot of important news has been ignored. COVID and George Floyd are both important stories about two vastly different, but similar issues.

But we are missing stories that are important. Last week, Russia spilled over twenty thousand tons of oil in the Arctic Circle in a crisis that has been compared to the infamous Exxon Valdez spill of 1989.

Did you know that Burundi’s 55-year-old president died? (Burundi’s outgoing president dies, possibly of COVID-19). Or that his wife has tested positive for the coronavirus? He repeatedly belittled COVID-19 for the final weeks of his life, holding an election and expelling health officials in spite of the virus. You can hardly find an article on CNN or Fox News discussing the event.

A person seeking to be informed about the news often finds themselves turning to the BBC or The Guardian, two British news sources. Why do readers have to go to foreign news sites to hear relevant news- both domestic and international?

Homebound America

Due to the coronavirus, Americans have been essentially housebound for the past three months. This means America, with little to do besides stay at home and consume mostly mainly mainstream media. During these stressful times, the mainstream media could have made the choice to use their voice to help calm and protect the American people.

Unfortunately, they have taken this time to abuse their position of influence. Americans have been watching as the media’s levels of manipulation seemingly rise every day.

The mainstream media, during multiple national crises occurring simultaneously, chooses to not release accurate news. Their choice instead was to shine a spotlight on and further propel conflicts in our nation. It is the hypocritical backtracking on their claims of reaching higher moral grounds a few news cycles past.

The media as political spokespersons are abusing their positions

The media’s purpose is to educate viewers, providing a credible breakdown of world and national events. All while speaking in an unbiased, educated way. The main mission of the media is to take complicated matters and condense information into a digestible format. The journalist’s role is not to influence the news, but report the news in a truthful fashion.

All of which facilitates free-thinking and the development of the individual viewer’s opinion.

CNN and Fox News, as two members of the mainstream media reporting from both sides of the political spectrum, have completely and utterly failed in this regard.





Their inadequacy is not due to incompetence. Instead, it is due to intentional instigation and mudslinging, adding fuel to the fire of issues in American society for higher ratings, a pinch of recognition and trading website views for cash.

The Mainstream media only cares about clicks and views, not the issues at hand.

If only the media cared

If the national media actually had a backbone, they would explain in working man’s terms the current events of the times. They would be candid, providing facts, and staying neutral for the sake of being purely informative. If you look back to past media personalities, like Walter Cronkite, do you know what his political views were? No. Because they did not matter when he simply reported the facts.

For the past few months, COVID-19 has held the country hostage. The worst pandemic in over a century has completely shut down daily life, caused 30+ million Americans to lose their jobs, and put the nation on house arrest.

As weeks turned to months of pandemic-induced quarantine in the United States, protesters across the country marched on their state capitals to question the government’s involvement in their daily lives. They angrily demanded their states reopen, so that they may return to work and save their personal economies – food, transportation, health care, and child care.

Of course, the mainstream media only mentions health concerns over COVID-19 when it aligns with their arguments. When their viewers will agree with them and retweet what they’re saying. An April CNN article demeaned these “Open it Up” protests as “dangerous” at a time where “health experts say we are weeks, if not months, away from ending social-distancing restrictions”.

During the same time, Fox News published a flurry of articles where prominent conservative voices stated their desire for President Trump to reopen the economy. Members of the right got #ReopenMN, among other hashtags, trending on Twitter after President Trump tweeted pleas to “liberate” the states where protestors marched to reopen the economy.

The news cycles of farce outrage and support are never-ending

Fast forward to May 25, which was somehow only two weeks ago. The murder of George Floyd rightfully sparked outrage. Particularly so when compiled with the residual anger from the murders of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. Thousands took to the streets across the country, with looting and rioting occurring in numerous major cities.

This time, it was Fox News’ turn to be outraged: a trending article on Fox News details Jesse Watters claiming that “If there’s a second wave, it’s on the left” for protesting.

CNN, backtracking on the stance they held a month prior, praised the protestors, encouraging Americans to take to the streets in outrage. As it was CNN’s constituents who wanted to take to the streets, the fears of killing grandma with COVID ceased.

It was also CNN’s viewership that damaged their offices in Atlanta, Georgia, along with burning down 70 testing sites in metropolitan areas across the nation.

In just six weeks, we have seen the hypocrisy of the grandest measure from the media.

CNN went from spewing hatred at the economic protestors to encouraging protesting in the name of justice for George, Breonna, and Ahmaud. Fox News went from supporting the Open it Up movement to questioning how the Black Lives Matter protests were allowed during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, neither side focuses on what is the true issue: COVID-19 is still very much a threat, and is ready to begin a Phase 2 assault. While Democratic and Republican leaders alike are declaring victory, the virus will persist and kill more Americans. The impact on the number who die as a result of protesting is only now developing.

An article that was hidden on the CNN Health page discusses how 22 states are experiencing large increases in positive COVID-19 cases. Here, they justify the protests by stating that “the situation would have been much worse had states not shut down”.

Yes, that is true. But what would have been best for the situation? Not protesting at all. Not encouraging thousands of people to gather when hundreds of thousands across the world may die from a lack of social distancing?

Additionally, the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) released an article discussing the alarming possibility of a huge body of protest-related coronavirus cases.

On June 4, CNN posted How to make good decisions when you’re paralyzed by the stress of protests and the pandemic to guide its readers through the stress of daily life during a pandemic.

The writers were asking hard-hitting questions such as,

Are people wearing masks at the grocery and keeping their carts at a proper distance of 6 feet? Did you bring gloves or hand sanitizer for the gas pump? Will the restaurant have outdoor socially distant seating? Just how does one eat with a mask?”.

The key question that CNN fails to address is the catastrophic effect that thousands of people marching in the streets will have on an already frail public health and strengthening the power of COVID-19 resurgence.

Shouldn’t that be the main question on one’s mind?

Protesting to Open Up America or Shut It Down?

It is without a doubt that the two protests – those demanding freedom from COVID and those demanding American’s bow to down to class warfare – have entirely different values towards society.

The protests following the deaths of George Floyd have already begun to pay off, as local governments across the country aim to reform their police departments. Racism in law enforcement is being addressed, and legitimate progress is being made.

The protests to reopen the economy, however, did little besides being a beautiful display of angry libertarians showcasing the First Amendment.

Nevertheless, this does not distract from the fact that members of both protests are in the wrong for accumulating in massive groups during a pandemic, a pandemic which we were just starting to successfully subdue.

Any person that appears in a public setting is posing a health risk for themselves, every other person in attendance, and every other person they will interact with during the next fourteen plus days- yet nobody is mentioning that.

Americans are living in a massive country where social distancing has been largely ignored by huge sections of the population and the amount of tests has been comically low. When compiled with the fact that up to eighty percent of people with the virus can be asymptomatic, not even aware of their infection, this makes public gatherings with strangers extremely reckless and ill-advised.

Americans have to abandon the Mainstream Media

Former Congressman Curt Weldon (R-PA) is famously quoted as saying,

“The mainstream media has its own agenda. They do not want to print the facts. They have an agenda, they have a slant, they have a bias. It is outrageous to me”.

The Congressman’s harsh criticism rings true to this day. Mainstream media no longer does what it is supposed to do. Educating its consumers about the local, national, and international news of the day.

Today, such issues consist of repeated, varied articles on how to stay safe during a pandemic, or stamping out the evil that is racism-fueled police brutality.

Instead, the mainstream media has chosen to instigate and incite its viewers during a global crisis. Mainstream media aims to add fuel to the fire of social media-based, emotion-driven political campaigning. A large portion of which is based on clicks and clout instead of making a legitimate impact on society.

The national news is full of misaligned hypocrites. Talking heads who probably do not care about the words on their teleprompters. The goal is no longer to be a newsperson but to be an empty suit happy for the checks that appear in their mailbox every two weeks.

A picture tells a thousand words or proof of the media-political bias

CNN is quick to get outraged over President Trump posing with a Bible in front of a church.

Then the media praises the elites of the Democratic establishment taking a knee in Emancipation Hall. The Democrats led by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, practicing some cultural appropriation by donning traditional African garb (kente cloth).

The President chose the backdrop of a historical church that had been set ablaze by BLM and/or ANTIFA rioters. He held up a bible as if to say :

“Here I stand in protection of this church, this book, and America.”

The Democrats chose Emancipation Hall for similar reasons. Emancipation Hall is named to recognize the contributions of the enslaved laborers who helped build the U.S. Capitol. It is the central gathering place for visitors coming to see the Capitol.

By choosing this background for their photo op, the Democrats are similarly expressing their solidarity with the Open Society / George Soros funded BLM and ANTIFA.

Both the President and the Democrats were only criticized by the mainstream media that misaligned with their views.

Talk to us about what matters

Why does mainstream media insist on simply pandering to the close-minded beliefs of their constituents? It is the obvious greed for green. On line advertising only pays when a headline is clicked on. Ergo, the establishment media, both left and right share one thing, and it is that their morality is for sale.

We have heard enough puff pieces that bemoan or praise the protests or the President. Tell us about what really matters in the world. Stop yelling in order to appease the hunger for anger from your base. Inform your viewers about current events.

Help them understand why they need to stay home. Keep them informed and educated.

In order to get the full picture, Americans have to read more than just the headlines. We must look beyond the first one, two, even three pages of the Google search response. It is now easy to truly delve into the facts and statistics of what is going on. A good start is seeking news from mixed sources.

Read from news outlets that represent both sides of the political spectrum. Then seek to find reports from local, state, and national reporters. A local paper from Washington state has already discussed how there is an established link between protesting and rising coronavirus cases in communities.

Obtaining information from multiple levels of journalism allows the reader different perspectives and details about a story. The accumulation of sources helps the individual form their own opinion. Moving the rhetoric, hyperbole, and falsified news outrage to the side.