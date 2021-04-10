A tale of two deaths: Ashli Babbitt a homicide, what about Officer Sicknick?

Finally, after almost three months, the coroner in the Ashli Babbitt death has announced their findings, that Ashli Babbitt’s death was ruled a homicide. However, Officer Brian Sicknick’s death has still not been determined. We have to ask why and what happens next?

Sicknick and Babbitt were not the only deaths on January 6th. Autopsy reports indicate that two deaths, Kevin Greeson, 55, and Benjamin Phillips, 50, were heart attacks and the form of death was natural. The fourth death, Roseanne Boyland, 34, was caused by a drug overdose, and her death was ruled accidental.

The last of the deaths, that of Ashli Babbit and Officer Sicknick, seems to be trapped by a nightmare. With Ashli, one can almost believe the killing was planned to show just how out of control the Capitol breachers were. Or to incite gunfire, despite the fact that not one gun was taken from any Trump supporters.

Nonetheless, there had to be gunshots so it could be called an insurrection.





It was Ms. Babbit, an unarmed, Air Force veteran who was not a threat to anyone, that was shot. And, allegedly, by a Capitol Policeman. The officer’s name has not been released, and there is little hope that it will be. What we do know about that officer is that he is a black male, who stood guard inside the Senate chambers, dressed in civilian clothing.

Conveniently firing from an alcove that effectively hid his identity.

The Capitol Police have been less than transparent in dealing with Ms. Babbitt’s shooting.

Just as they were closed-mouthed on the cause of death of Officer Brian Sicknick.

Officer Sicknick quickly became a martyr to Democrat’s narrative of out-of-control MAGA supporters. It was immediately reported that the officer was killed after a Trump supporter struck him with a fire extinguisher. Only his death by fire-extinguisher, or head trauma, was found to be untrue.



Leading to the MSM speculating that he died as a result of a reaction to bear spray. The FBI arresting two people for assault with bear spray in order to enflame that narrative. Only the officer’s family has said that he died from pre-existing conditions. (Family of fallen Capitol police officer says cause of death unknown-stop making it political).

But yet we still do not know what caused Officer Sicknick, who collapsed in his office, not at the Capitol, to later die in the hospital. We do not know the results of the corners report on Sicknick. Though the cause is known, it has been hidden from the public. The body was quickly cremated and the officer given the honor of lying in state in the Capitol Rotunda. If the COD was head trauma, it would be known. Bear spray or an allergic reaction to a substance would have been easily seen in an autopsy. If he, as others do every day, suffered a health episode, it would be known. So why aren’t they telling us?

All the better to justify Pelosi’s fence and armed-insurrection false narrative, maybe?

No murder charges in either Sicknick or Babbitt’s death have been brought and the cases remain buried in a fog of secrecy. Could it be that the rash judgment by Democrat Leaders Pelosi, Schumer, and Biden that the Capitol breach was equivalent to an armed insurrection against our Government is being exposed for the false flag that it is? Or is it simply more Democrat embarrassment for falsely accusing Americans of a crime they did not commit? For blaming a President that did not inflame the crowd? Or was it their sanctimonious behavior in turning Officer Sicknick’s death, by any means, into a political freakshow?

Now, with Babbitt’s case finally being declared a homicide, we can move forward to determine if it was a criminal act or not.

Wait, some may be thinking, isn’t a homicide automatically a criminal act? Well, it is not.



Kyle Rittenhouse killed two people in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and the corner found the death of his victims to be a homicide. Yet, his defense attorney is arguing that those homicides were justified for self-defense reasons. You see, homicide isn’t always criminal. If it were, every police shooting would be considered a criminal act.



To determine if Babbitt’s death was a crime, we must start by learning if the use of deadly force was justified by the Capitol Police Department.

The law covering the use of deadly force that governs all federal law enforcement is covered under 10 CFR § 1047.7 It specifies exactly when a federal police officer may use deadly force.

These times include:

In cases of self-defense

To defend the life of another

In the prevention of the theft or use of nuclear weapons or nuclear explosive devices

To prevent the theft of special nuclear material

When deadly force reasonably appears to be necessary to apprehend or prevent the escape of a person reasonably believed to:

“(i) have committed an offense of the nature specified in paragraphs (a)(1) through (a)(4) 1 of this section; or (ii) be escaping by use of a weapon or explosive or who otherwise indicates that he or she poses a significant threat of death or serious bodily harm to the protective force officer or others unless apprehended without delay

There is an additional consideration, in section (b), which states that prior to using deadly force against another that a verbal warning should be given, when possible, but not a warning shot.”

None of these rules seem to have been met with the shooting of Ashli Babbitt

However, there may be additional considerations that were unseen in the videos available of her death. We all know how deceptive videos can be. After all, almost everyone condemned Derek Chauvin for his part in the death of George Floyd after seeing the video.



However, testimony in his trial is showing that videos can be deceptive. It now appears that the knee hold Chauvin applied was to the side or back of Floyd’s neck, and therefore could not have choked Floyd to death, as it appears to do in the video.



Just as the video of Babbitt being shot looks as if there was little reason to shoot her, more information needs to surface to determine if there was justification.





The only damning thing about the death of Ashli Babbitt is that there is a huge cover-up being undertaken by the MSM, Democrat politicians, and the Capitol Police Department.

This reporter has made several attempts to obtain any information, over several days, on the progress made in the investigation into her death, but has not received even a courtesy reply from their media Public Relations Office. There is a complete blackout on information dealing with the death of Ashli Babbitt.



That is because Babbitt’s case does not fit nicely into the left’s carefully scripted assertion that Trump supporters are the violent ones, and that Democrats only want justice. If that is the fact, then there would be a cacophony of Democrats standing alongside CDN trying to learn the facts in Babbitt’s death. Yet all we get is silence. It makes one wonder what they are hiding.



What we don’t know relating to Ashli Babbitt’s shooting is much more than we know. Soon; however, the truth will surface, and when that happens it will end the Democrat’s love affair with the Capitol Police.



Ashli Babbitt’s death was ruled a homicide, now we need to know whether it was a crime. Officer Sicknick’s death is still a mystery because it does not meet Democrats needs.

This reporter will continue trying to learn the truth.





