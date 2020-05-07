A tale of many cities: Lightfoot, Moye, Cuomo and an absent free press

WASHINGTON: It is amazing how pitifully low caliber the government and its hirelings are. On the other hand, like rats in a sewer, who else would live in the world they have created? The list is like a who’s who of malefactors and miscreants posing as servants—and it is a pose. For these people, such as Lightfoot, Moye, and Cuomo, they are no more than people who cannot earn a living or create any semblance of commerce or wealth.

Like the rats, they survive by living in darkness, dirt, and dishonesty.

Their one opportunity for treasure is to live from the tax flesh of the families of the multiple communities throughout the land. And like all mediocre men and women, they pretend to be of great authority.

The pretense is their shield. Lying is their sword. And they exist and thrive due to what once was a free press, but is now no more than the storm drain feeding the sewer.





Only a tip of an iceberg, but hardly atypical examples of these scoundrels come from Chicago, Dallas, and New York.

The Land of Lightfoot

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot threatens, despite there being no supporting law, her constituents with jail if they leave their homes. But she leaves home herself to get a haircut or go on TV. (Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot defends hairstylist visit amid coronavirus outbreak)

Really? She is under no obligation to look good on national TV. She is under no obligation to book national interviews. But she is under an obligation to follow and promote social distancing in order to save lives. This is a bad example for our city. — Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa🌹 (@CDRosa) April 6, 2020

After all, a rat must look the part. Besides, in Lightfoot land, the government rules, not represent, the people. She is the queen. They are unemployed worker bees. She will pretty-up for her subjects to bow to.

Judge Eric Moye – a two-bit political hack

Judge Andrew Napolitano called Dallas judge, Eric Moye a “two-bit political hack.” Moye while preening for the cameras, demands (without lawful authority) Shelley Luther, owner of a Salon A La Mode in Dallas, admits she has been selfish for feeding her children. Tucker Carlson saying that Judge Moye’s tastes are for fine wines and good cigars.

A rat with fleas needs more than a mask to prevent the disease of Moye and un-Constitutional prosecutions.

Luther’s release came hours after Abbott removed jail as a punishment for defying virus safeguards. Abbott made the announcement in a statement just before meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House.





“We should not be taking these people and put them behind bars, these people who have spent their life building up a business,” Abbott told reporters in the Oval Office. When Trump asked if that included the beauty salon owner he had read about, Abbott said she was being released.

“Good,” Trump said.

But like all of the current crop of governmental oligarchs, he must hide as all dirty rats do. So, from behind his mask, he fines the mom $7,000.00 and chucks her into jail exposing her to the Wuhan virus germs. Another nice guy whom taxpayers are funding.

A New York State of Mindless

In New York, the Empire State’s imperial oligarch Andrew Cuomo yaks it up with untalented brother Chris Cuomo like royalty on a holiday. With all of his directions and orders, the governor not once admonished (let alone fined or jailed) his brother for breaking quarantine while infected with the universe-ending virus. Nor has either surrendered his paycheck.

Who will stop the Liberal lawlessness

Once a reasonably free press was supposedly the bulwark against the devouring wolves of the public office seekers and holders.

But that free press has been whittled down to a small brigade of defenders of law and decency.

Most of those who pretend to be of that oft knighted group formerly called the Fourth Estate lives by the lie. Nothing more than a gang of cutthroats, comrades of the public pork feasters; T.V. personalities, overfed and underread. Fat and stupid. NBC,MSNBC,CNN, ABC,CBS, the nausea of “news.”

So is it a small wonder that these infected souls of chicanery and villainy in government (an oxymoron) run amok with damnable and illegal orders? That the dark denizens of authoritarian decay live for their moments of self-importance. They preen before cameras and issue orders for others to lock themselves in.

All the way claiming that Donald Trump is what is wrong with all that is right.

Donald Trump, representing We the People

The fact is, Donald Trump, is a target put together as a conglomeration of “we the people.” That, after all, is what this decadence Fourth Estate hates–the people. Just as their government coadjutors

The majority of T.V. and former newspapers like the New York Times are made up for the most part by entertainers. Like Hollywood, most of T.V. News has untutored, unread, readers of copy written by some arbiter of a mostly (entirely?) false liberal narrative

Their deterministic skills mostly are an absence (or perhaps abandonment) of gray matter.

Finding the truth among the Independent Press

Perhaps the truth lies with the independent, mostly unpaid, journalists, and bloggers. Those who watch the news, read the articles, seek out the truth. Record the podcasts. That find and repeat the truth.

It is they who can ultimately chase this overpaid bunch of T.V. personalities away.

The newspapers will die of starvation. Their red ink is malnutrition which will kill them.

What to do with this authoritarian ilk of human dung if the volunteers fail?

America’s history of Patriotic Resistance

Once this sort of scum was chased at places like Concord, Saratoga, Bunker Hill, and Yorktown. And men with pen in hand (the pen is mightier than the sword) stood up to the governmental thugs with encouragement. Benjamin Franklin, recognized as the Great Grandfather of printed media publishing the Pennsylvania Gazette at the age of 23 and then Poor Richard’s Almanack, which he authored under the pseudonym “Richard Saunders“.

Franklin is credited with the first political cartoon, a statement on the colonies. In 1754, during the French and Indian War, Franklin published his famous woodcut of a snake cut into eight sections. The cartoon depicts the need for the colonies to combine their forces.

The snake is drawn with New England as the head and South Carolina as the tail, following their order along the coast. Under the snake was the message “Join, or Die”.

But now, a once strong press is fighting for its last breath with almost no reputable newspapers left. Its T.V. presence is a single, family cable news channel and one international cable carrying but a handful of quality news reporters.

What to do with a lawless government and dishonest journalists

Once the American colonies had removed themselves from English authority, they established their own governments. The first two amendments to their federal constitution, paraphrased, were in order:

A God-given right to a free press A God-given right to bear arms

They may have enumerated them in the above order for reason; that being that a free and diligent press is potentially a greater force than gunpowder.

But if the press becomes as corrupt as the government, then guys like Sean Hannity need to hide in the basement. There is work to be done for the men.

The Cross of Saint Andrew ain’t a Swastika. (That Dangerous St. Andrew’s Cross – LewRockwell)