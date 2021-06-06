A return to election integrity demands due process goes forward

ILLINOIS: Within United States Constitutional law, the right of Due Process is found in both the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments to the Constitution. Due process prohibits arbitrary deprivation of life, liberty, or property by the government except as authorized by law.

Donald Trump was denied Due Process when law enforcement and the justice department refused to circumvent systematic voting fraud during the election and investigate the same matter after the election.

Where were the election watchers?

President Trump’s newly formed Space Force should have been monitoring Internet connections the night of the election.

The FBI should have been involved immediately after the election.





The thousands of people who came forward as witnesses about voter irregularities and fraud will not be satisfied until they are recognized and heard by both the justice system and mainstream media. Until the due process is met.

I consider myself a witness to the election fraud

That night of the election I, like millions of others, was watching the election results when several states announced they were shutting down vote counting for the evening. They were going home to get some sleep before returning the next morning. And I knew the fix was coming! I said to my wife,

“This has never happened before. Normally they keep going all night. I bet this is where the Democrats are going to steal the election somehow!”

I was right.

The FBI holds,

“Fair elections are the foundation of our democracy, and the FBI is committed to protecting the rights of all Americans to vote.”

They go on,

“The U.S. government only works when legal votes are counted and when campaigns follow the law. When the legitimacy of elections is corrupted, our democracy is threatened. While individual states run elections, the FBI plays an important role in protecting federal interests and preventing violations of your constitutional rights.”

Attorney General William Barr told the Associated Press that U.S. attorneys and FBI agents have been working to follow up specific complaints and information they’ve received, but, “to date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election.”

The Big Lie is not President Trump’s claims that widespread and systematic voter fraud stole the election. The BIG LIE is that Joe Biden won the presidency. All while sitting in his basement doing absolutely no campaigning as Trump circled the country like the Energizer Bunny!

Below is a summary of where the different state election fraud hot spots are at currently. Keep in mind this is a very fluid situation changing by the day now.

Arizona Audit

Arizona’s Senate has had to defeat all kinds of obstruction and interference by Democrats on the Elections Board trying to stop the audit. The Senate just recently announced over a million of the 2.1 million ballots have now been counted and tallied in Maricopa County, according to the Arizona GOP. Two interesting developments from the lefties of the mainstream media as well as those on the critical thinking right:

The Left

The fake journalists were mocking Trump and his voters after seeing poll workers using forensic black lights to examine ballots. They were mocking them saying those perpetuating “The Big Lie” were looking for Chinese bamboo in the paper of the ballots or watermarks Trump had put into the ballots, both of which were proven by experts as, “Not true.”

The Right

A significant number of mail-in ballots lacking Chain of Custody were also found to lack folds caused by being put into envelopes. They were overwhelmingly for Joe Biden. Further inspection found their ballot bubbles were all blacked out perfectly as if printed by a machine. Or identical as if copied by machine. The forensic lights are rumored to have confirmed numerous cast mail-in ballots were never touched by human hands.

Most recently an announcement on the Arizona Secretary of State’s website noted the State Senate audit liaison, Ken Bennett, confirmed on May 24 copies of voting system data were sent to a lab in Montana. Speculation is the data provided by Dominion Voting Services under subpoena may have been sent to CyTech in Montana for reasons that are yet unclear.

A poll auditor made a claim that some files had been deleted from the servers but later recanted that claim.

A combination of taxpayer dollars and private donations are being used to fund both the audit and necessary security.

Senate President Karen Fann signed a contract in late March that outlines the steps of the audit plan. Some of that plan, and the way in which it is being done, has changed. Fann and the audit team have had to respond to court orders and inquiries from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The audit is rumored to be concluded this summer and will be the first of the dominoes to fall in exposing systematic and widespread election fraud in the 2020 Election. Companies involved with the audit are working to confirm or deny Dominion voting machines may have been hacked during the election process.

Georgia

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger completed a Risk Limited Audit and said he is confident in the 2020 election results. His office completed an audit that included a hand count of the state’s 5 million ballots. Raffensperger says he supports citizen’s in Fulton County to do an audit, saying the ballot inspection would “provide another layer of transparency.”

It was Fulton County where a closed-circuit security camera exposed Democrat poll workers in the State Farm Arena producing containers of ballots from underneath a draped table after sending Republican poll observers home for the evening. They had told them they were stopping vote counting for the night. This will become problematic for Joe Biden and the Democrats if a significant number of mail-in ballots are also lacking a chain of custody. What they did was illegal and video proof caught them at it.

Michigan

A statewide audit of the election confirmed the results were accurate. However, activist Trump supporters in several counties of Michigan are calling for a third-party audit of the state’s Dominion voting machines similar to the Maricopa County audit in Arizona. Some naysayers are saying these outside audits would be illegal in Michigan.

Dominion voting systems and Michigan Democrats have argued that such an audit could expose the proprietary information of their software.

Nevada

Nevada GOP chair Michael McDonald was interviewed by One America’s News Network where he said,

“We had 122,000 complaints returned to the Secretary of State. She asked for it and we intend to keep bringing those complaints forward. We have an audit we want to take part in.”

He said Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske only went on to investigate 4% of those 122,000 complaints.

As an interesting aside, Internet talk show sensation Steven Crowder of the show Louder With Crowder was banned for one month from YouTube. Crowder’s social media crime was exposing voter fraud in Nevada when his staff researched voter addresses and found some of them to be such places as street medians.

Many addresses of voters were not verifiable as residences.

It was further reported that some people who were reported as having voted for Joe Biden said they never even voted.

New Hampshire Audit

A small sample of New Hampshire has discovered that fold lines in ballots caused vote tallies to favor some Democrat candidates. The audit was conducted after Democratic State House candidate Kristi St. Laurent was short by 24 votes of winning one of the four seats up for grabs in Windham, a town of 10,000.

“Something we strongly suspect at this juncture, based on a variety of evidence, is that in some cases, fold lines are being interpreted by the scanners as valid votes,” said Mark Lindeman of Verified Voting.

Mark Lindeman is the acting co-director of Verified Voting.

At the conclusion of this small audit of one small city of New Hampshire, he said,

“We found no evidence of fraud or political bias.”

Mail-in absentee ballots appeared to be the culprit as more Democrat votes were counted over Republican candidate’s counts due to their position on the ballots and where fold lines would logically occur allowing them to fit in envelopes. Experts believe what happened in Windham may have also occurred statewide throughout New Hampshire. It is not certain whether this vote tally irregularity would have always favored Democrats over Republicans, however.

Pennsylvania

Three Republican state lawmakers toured the Arizona Senate’s audit with two of those three saying the same thing should be done in Pennsylvania. A key member of Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives is flatly rejecting any talk of an Arizona-type audit of the 2020 presidential election. Rep. Seth Grove, who chairs the committee that handles election matters, said that the chamber “will not be authorizing any further audits on any previous election.”

His concern is for a Democrat governor who will never go along with any audit.

However, two of those visiting lawmakers, Sens. Cris Dush and Doug Mastriano, say they want something similar carried out in Pennsylvania. Mastriano said,

“I’m a bit disconcerted that someone has come out on our side, not even leaving open the idea of an audit, I don’t know how we can get around it, but the people overwhelmingly want an audit. I think just a county or two would do. My preference would be a Democrat and a Republican county and let the chips fall where they may.”

Previously, Grove and 63 other Republican lawmakers urged members of Congress to block Pennsylvania’s electoral votes from being cast for Biden as the winner of the presidential election due to perceived voting irregularities in the state.

Lawmakers of Pennsylvania are being inundated by phone calls and mailings to their offices urging some form of an audit be carried out for Pennsylvania.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said he was hiring three retired police investigators to look into the election results in Wisconsin. Vos confirmed that one of the three hired is Mike Sandvick, a retired Milwaukee police detective.

Sandvick is a 30-year veteran retired from the Milwaukee police department. Sandvick wrote an investigative report on the 2004 election whereby he determined that there were more votes cast than registered voters in the city of Milwaukee.

He recommended Wisconsin enact a voter ID law and the Republican-controlled Legislature did so in 2011. That law remains on the books today.

Sandvick has served on an “election integrity” committee established by the Wisconsin Republican Party. He also served as state director for a chapter of True the Vote, a Texas organization focused on voter fraud. It is rumored to be aligned with the Tea Party movement.

The Wisconsin investigation begins as Republicans have asked the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau to study the election. Republicans in other states have also started conducting audits and reviews after numerous poll watchers filed affidavits attesting to instances of voter fraud and irregularities they witnessed understanding the penalties of perjury for making false claims.

