A red-state of mind defeats Antifa and BLM every time

WASHINGTON. The thugs of Antifa and Black Lives Matter are a welcome addition to the nation’s political conversation. If nothing else, they serve to remind normal, God-fearing, gun-clinging Americans – like a proverbial knock to the head – that there are silly cranks who think they’re as frightening as Benito Mussolini’s Blackshirt street thugs.

When Blackshirts go unopposed

In 1922, three columns of Blackshirts marched on Rome. Having met no armed opposition from the national or local governments, Mussolini literally strolled his way into power.

In Portland, Oregon, Antifa and BLM Blackshirts intimidate and beat its citizens unopposed by the city’s feckless Democratic politicians. A continent away, meanwhile, New York Rep. Jerry Nadler tells reporters that stories of Antifa violence are “a myth that’s being spread only in Washington, DC.”

Trembling Democrats

Sen. Nadler, like so many Democrats, fears any criticism of Antifa will lead to a primary challenge from the far left and eventual ouster. 20-year Democratic veteran of the US House of Representatives, Joseph Crowley formally of New York’s 14th Congressional District, got the boot when know-nothing, socialist-friendly millennials elected 28-year-old nimrod Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as their avatar in Congress.





Like them, AOC just adores socialism. A survey by the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation found that half of the millennials never heard of Chinese communist leader Mao Zedong or the 45 million who died under his reign of terror. And like many of her generation, AOC is a highly educated… idiot.

See no evil, hear no evil

Recently, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas held hearings under the title “The Right of the People Peaceably to Assemble: Protecting Speech by Stopping Anarchist Violence.” Needless to say, the subject of Antifa came up, putting Democrats on the spot.

Sen. Cruz asked them if they would take the opportunity to denounce Antifa violence and anarchy. This only enraged Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii.

“So, how many times have I had to say that we all should be denouncing violent extremists of every stripe?” she asked.

“Does that include Antifa?” inquired Cruz.

Sen. Hirono got up and left the hearing room.

Senate hearings are all good and fine but do little to deal with the crisis of leftist violence and intimidation raging throughout the country. And with the defunding of police departments underway in many US cities, that violence and intimidation is sure to rear its ugly head in time for the 2020 presidential elections; right outside polling stations within red enclaves inside blue states.

Heading for the burbs

Recently, Black Lives Matter and Antifa militants changed tactics by moving their thuggish intimidation from city centers to the suburbs. But this ploy has met with mixed results.

In the posh Georgetown district of the nation’s capital, residents were awakened from a sound sleep by the sounds of banging pots and loud chants reverberating off their Federal-style row houses and quaint cobblestone streets.

“If we don’t get no justice, then you won’t get no sleep.”

The big-government liberals behind the brick facades of their $5 million homes cowered in the dark and did nothing.

BLM protesters are now walking through Georgetown (it’s close to midnight) telling people to “wake up” over megaphones, while also creating a ton of other noise. This is not how you get people to support your cause.

pic.twitter.com/bNwqag1X79

— Courtney Holland🇺🇸 (@hollandcourtney) August 9, 2020

In the towns of Berthoud and Fort Collins, Colorado, meanwhile, local citizens – some armed – escorted BLM and Antifa demonstrators far from their hearth and homes.

In one video, a “peaceful demonstrator” pulls a knife and is dropped and disarmed in relatively short order.

When ANTIFA makes a wrong turn into MAGA country. 😂 pic.twitter.com/DA5QJqdHGR — Hotep Jesus (@HotepJesus) August 9, 2020

A red-state frame of mind

Though a blue state, Colorado has citizens and towns with red-state inclinations. More importantly, they’re inclined to defend themselves and their neighbors rather than waiting for underfunded and demoralized police departments to help.

Contrast this with the wealthy and trembling libs dialing 911 back in Georgetown. They’re simply out of luck. Perhaps they should call Rep. Jerry Nadler for assistance.

On second thought, no. He’d only tell them their concerns are a local “myth.” As is the notion that red-state-minded, God-fearing, gun-clinging Americans have anything to fear from the noisy weekend Blackshirts of Antifa and BLM.

As the Colorado video above clearly shows, those Americans possessing a red-state frame of mind can take vacant-headed millennials any time.

Top Images: Portland rioters set fires. Global News screen capture.