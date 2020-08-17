A Presidential pardon or not? Edward Snowden a blast from Obama’s past

The name Edward Snowden hasn’t been heard very much since 2013 when he defected to Russia, after stealing, then releasing, a trove of top-secret information about the Obama administration’s spying on Americans. That just changed. During a briefing Saturday, President Trump told reporters,

“I’m not that aware of the Snowden situation. Many people think he should be somehow treated differently and other people think he did very bad things. I’m going to take a look at that very strongly,” he added.

Among those advising that Snowden be treated differently is Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, a libertarian who thinks that what Snowden did was patriotic, to expose abuse of power by Obama and his heads of intelligence agencies.

“There are a lot of people that think that he is not being treated fairly. I mean, I hear that,” Trump said in an interview.

“When you look at (former FBI Director James) Comey and [former FBI Deputy Director Andrew] McCabe, and (former CIA Director John) Brennan, and, excuse me, the man that sat at this desk, President Obama, (they) got caught spying on my campaign, with Biden. Biden and Obama, and they got caught spying on the campaign,” President Trump continued.

And there it was, the real reason for considering the pardon. What Snowden did was reprehensible. He violated his oath to keep secret all the information he had access to as a contractor working for the National Security Agency. But in hindsight, what was worse; him releasing information on illegal spying or the illegal spying?

The spying was truly outrageous. As is beginning to be revealed In the Durham investigation, the spying was conducted at the highest levels against anyone, including a sitting President, that threatened Obama. No one was safe. Journalist were targeted very early in the first Obama administration. His political opponents, during both terms, were targeted, up to the point of trying to usurp the sitting President of the United States.





The first knowledge of the depth of abuse of the Constitution came when it was revealed that the Associated Press had their telephone lines bugged by Obama. The DOJ and FBI abused their power trying to find an internal leak. (Why did the Obama administration spy on the Associated Press?) The same for Fox News reporter James Rosen, who was getting too close to the truth about Obama.

Again the FBI was used as Barry’s attack dogs. There was the case of Sheryl Atkinson, the CBS reporter who was looking too closely at the Benghazi attack, among other non-flattering stories on Obama. (Former govt. agent admits illegally spying on Sharyl Attkisson, implicates govt. colleagues) But it wasn’t only those who reported unflattering information that were being spied upon.

Snowden’s information revealed that everyone in America was being spied upon.

If the press had looked deeper into the ramifications of the material released there was a troubling pattern of significant abuse during the entire Obama presidency, but no one looked. When Nixon abused reporters they went after him with a vengeance, yet because Obama was our first black president a pandering press corps afraid of being accused of racism failed to look deeply.

The thing was, Snowden had already provided all the evidence necessary against Obama and his entire administration. According to a tweet by Paul,

I’m one of them. ⁦@Snowden⁩ revealed that Trump-haters Clapper and Comey among others were illegally spying on Americans. Clapper lied to Congress about it. ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ should pardon Snowden! https://t.co/bRr9f2ETru — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 15, 2020





If we recall back to that time, Snowden was reviled by most of the press, at the behest of Obama.

Very few dwelled on the material he provided or the implications of what was disclosed. Most of us were clueless as to its importance.

Another Kentucky Republican, Rep. Thomas Massie, voiced similar concerns.

Employees of the US government violated the Constitution and lied to Congress and the American people about it. @Snowden exposed them. This is bigger than him. If he’s punished for his service to the Constitution, there will be more violations of the Constitution, and more lies. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) August 14, 2020

A lying government without boundaries

Employees of the US government violated the Constitution and lied to Congress and the American people about it. Snowden exposed them. This lie is bigger than anyone whistleblower. If Snowden is punished for his service to the Constitution, there will be more lies

And the lies have already begun by Democrats who want Obamagate to go away before the depths of their corruption are revealed. Susan Rice, yes, the same woman who shamelessly lied for days about the Benghazi incident, said of pardoning Snowden,

“The fact they are even considering a pardon for NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden shows how low the Republican party has sunk under Donald Trump.”

Of course they don’t want Obama’s corruption coming back into the spotlight only three months away from the election. Because they don’t have a leg to stand on.

Not one Democrat raised an eyebrow over Obama’s pardoning of Bradley Manning. You remember him, the transsexual who now calls himself Chelsea. The Army traitor who stole damaging information about our military and provided it to Wikileaks. Our enemies used his information against us.

The material Manning leaked included videos of the July 12, 2007, Baghdad airstrike and the 2009 Granai airstrike in Afghanistan. It also provided 251,287 classified U.S. diplomatic cables, and 482,832 classified Army reports that came to be known as the “Iraq War Logs,” and “Afghan War Diary.” The material was published by WikiLeaks and its media partners between April 2010 and April 2011.

Manning was charged with 22 offenses, including aiding the enemy, which was the most serious charge and could have resulted in a death sentence. He was found guilty of most of the charges, which aided our enemies during a time of war, but not of the most serious, that of aiding the enemy.

He was sentenced to 35 years in prison for those egregious acts of treason, but because he declared himself a girl, during a time when Obama was riding the LGBTQ bandwagon, he was pardoned after serving less than 7 years.

Manning wasn’t even eligible for parole when set free by Obama.

Not a peep out of Dems on that. The biggest problem for Democrats arguing against a pardon for Snowden is that in order to do so they need to argue from the right of Trump. That will confuse their voter base come election day. It is a conundrum that Trump has placed both them and their allies in the legacy press into.

So, pardon or not, it was genius to simply bring up the Snowden affair once again. For how ever long this is news, it reminds voters just how corrupt and damaging Democrats are to this nation. And gives them one more reason to vote for President Trump in November, and

**************

About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.

His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.