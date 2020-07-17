A modern day parable: Living during malignant mask madness

WASHINGTON: When I was a child, I was read to by both parents and grandparents. Many of the old fairy tales were delightful and memorable. But none really believable. They were just entertaining. Jack and the Beanstalk, Rumplestilskin, The Three Little Pigs. All fun stories for little people.

Others were also not believable but offered a lesson. Parables like The story of the Little Boy Who Cried Wolf. The Little Dutch Boy. And one of today’s most prevalent classics: Henny Penny.

Henny Penny is more commonly known in the United States as Chicken Little. It is a European folk tale with a moral in the form of a cumulative tale about a chicken who believes that the world is coming to an end.

Chicken Little seems to be the classic that is not remembered or never has been known to the most vacuous members of today’s society. It is the lesson of panic by rumor as opposed to action via knowledge. And in the end, all the inane panicky morons end up as food for the sly old fox.





The fox, of course, was the liar and greedy grifter of the story.

Today he could represent any government official or bureaucrat. And perhaps, now, any or many doctors.

Every night, after tortuous blather during the day we are treated to the “Wear a mask Dilemma”

The government and medical foxes abound. The so-called medical “community” has sold its soul to be political. The politicians remain as they are—foxes, lying, and looking for the little chickens. There is as good an analysis as may be found by Drs. Ramon Oskoui, M.D., CEO, Foxhall Cardiology, and Dr. Scott Jensen, M.D. and Minnesota state senator, who both discussed the issue on Laura Ingraham.

This dilemma is based on nothing more than no evidence of anything other than someone venturing a guess.

This is not, of course, unlike the character Chicken Little (in the story) being hit on top of the head by an acorn.

She assumed it had fallen so it must have come from “up.” Ergo, it must be a piece of the sky. And she began to cackle “The sky is falling! The sky is falling!”

Bipartisan agreement – wear a mask!

The next thing you know, with the present real-life dilemma, Henny Penny, the Democrat, and Ducky Lucky the Republicans are telling everyone to wear a mask. Before you know it, the equivalent of the Chicken Little barnyard veterinarians, Dr, Fauci, Dr. Oz, et al are now alerting the nation to wear a mask or you will kill people!

The explanation of the-sky-is-falling-wear-a-mask is always because “science says so.”





Of course, most of the ducks and chickens don’t know the first thing about science. Politicians rarely know about anything they talk about. They just speak as per party “talking points.” The truth is, that most politicians, as crude as it sounds, are liars and are not well-read in any case.

That now seems also to include the once-respected medical world. Apparently, this group of cowards has resigned from the Hippocratic party to join the political parties.

If they know the science, as a result of its scientific method, they haven’t revealed such.

The scientific method is to test over and over and observe empirical evidence gathered. Then form a hypothesis. Then see if this information can be produced in the lab? The point being, that it takes time. As a buffoonish example of how medical “community” (the new buzz definition) Dr. Fauci, 79-year old with a medical degree and a bureaucrat’s job has opined within four months that masks should be worn, and also not worn. Over four months he has changed his opinion. He supposedly ran tests via the scientific method during this period? Of course not.

Then we get television M.D. stars like Dr. Oz (the wizard of Oz?) telling us we must wear then for everyone’s protection. When did he run his tests? Between T.V. spots? Of course, he has “experts” like Sean Hannity to support him because Sean says he wants to protect “granny.” Dr. Oz Weighs in on Coronavirus Masks Debate, to Wear or Not to Wear

Suddenly this Chicken Little hysteria has spread to more politicians.

Governors, mayors, and even county judges (Harris County, Texas) have joined in issuing “orders” to wear masks. As people ignore these orders (like me) the government has enlisted corporate America to do its bidding. Kroger, CVS, Walmart, and others have deemed that customers must wear masks or they will not be served.

Far be it for anyone to give plaintiffs attorneys any ideas, but there is a big consideration. When these commercial giants with deep pockets begin refusing service for not wearing a mask, they better take a close look at the 1964 Civil rights Act.

Part of my CREED is not to wear a mask. This was planted in my being a long time ago when I first was read Chicken Little. In the old days, we listened to older people. Rarely would we listen to children like AOC and her juvenile ilk?

And certainly not to a political-learned doctor.

So, if they had any conscience, the “medical community” would get back to healing and care, and stay away from politics. Just take on one disease at a time. Besides, there is no cure for politicians.

As far as the politicians? Who cares?

And for the record. I ain’t wearing a mask. And if someone tries to force one on me, I also am a strong proponent of the Second Amendment.

Paul Yarbrough writes novels, short stories, poetry, and essays. His first novel. Mississippi Cotton is a Kindle bestseller.

His author site can be found on Amazon. He writes political commentary for CommDigiNews.