A look into the left’s thought and morality on the way to outer space

Why should we care what leftist thought and morality are? Simple, it is a look into what to expect from a Joe Biden Presidency. A good idea of their thought process can be had from what government planners are proposing under a Biden administration.

What it would be like under a Biden presidency?

Recently the article “NASA Denounces Space Exploration” in the Free Republic caught this writer’s attention It explains that the once prestigious thinking of NASA has now embraced the idea that space exploration is racist. The groups whose mission was an exploration of outer space and ,As unbelievable as this thesis is, coming from the very same organization that put men on the moon in 1969, it is the zenith of the Obama/Biden transformation of NASA that was, and is, what the presumptive President-elect intends to continue as his policy.

It gets worse

How, you ask, can space exploration be racist?

This is a really good question. In order to do so, one must bend all intelligence, logic, and reason into a convoluted postulation that defies God-given common sense. As Democrats do not, in general, believe in God, is it any wonder that they do not possess any common sense? Nonetheless, allow this explanation of their talking points.





It begins with NASA’s Equity Diversity and Inclusion Working Group (EDIWG), the publisher of an anti-capitalist, anti-colonialist manifesto. A manifesto which, if followed, would effectively ban the USA from the exploration of Mars, our Moon, and other planetary bodies

EDIWG is an organization within NASA that was started after Obama redirected the space agency’s mission from outer space research to concentrate on environmental studies. Rather than continue promoting its space mission, NASA spent its budget trying to prove man-made environmental global warming is not only real, but an immediate threat. Thus leaving a void in outer space exploration.

The results of America’s absence in outer space being Russia and China weaponizing outer space, turning it into the next battlefield. All of the past progress made by NASA, like GPS, digital communications, and over-the-horizon navigation, being put in jeopardy by abandoning the space mission. This is the reason the United States Space Force, under President Trump, was created.

Thanks to Obama/Biden, space is now in jeopardy of becoming the primary area of attack by our enemies.

Biden can be expected to continue with those policies that place us at risk. Especially because China, who allegedly paid Joe millions, expects a return on their money. The findings of racism by EDIWG spawn from their hatred of colonialism, and western advancement.

In their published manifesto, entitled, “Ethical Exploration and the Role of Planetary Protection in Disrupting Colonial Practices.” EDIWG authors say that human space exploration must be stopped. It represents a continuation of the West’s tradition of resource development through free enterprise.

That’s right, NASA believes that free enterprise is the root and all evil. They write:

“All of humanity is a stakeholder in how we, the planetary science and astrobiology community, engage with other worlds. Violent colonial practices and structures; genocide, land appropriation, resource extraction, environmental devastation, and more, have governed exploration on Earth, and if not actively dismantled, will define the methodologies and mindsets we carry forward into space exploration.”

Without justifying any of their examples, they expect the reader to simply agree with their theory that western expansion was violent, genocidal, and environmentally destructive. They neglect to include that much of colonial expansion brought native peoples out of a very violent stone-age existence. Providing them with the tools allowing them to better cope with their hostile environments. This is known as progress. And it worked both ways, as westerners learned from the societies they encountered.

Fox News Channel et al slips deeper into the swamp, loses viewers

Nonetheless, this level of political correctness is taken as fact by the left, and they are shocked when challenged on their absurdness Their pronouncements continue by completely denouncing entrepreneurial endeavors and capitalism as evil and anti-science. Their entire thesis is that we cannot explore outer space, not even to learn what can be learned from the places that mankind has never gone before. Their reasoning:

“It is critical that ethics and anticolonial practices are a central consideration of planetary protection. We must actively work to prevent capitalist extraction on other worlds, respect and preserve their environmental systems, and acknowledge the sovereignty and interconnectivity of all life.”

Into the progressive mind Provocative thought, the problem with their logic is that there isn’t any life on the moon or Mars, the places that President Trump wants to be explored. Not a problem to left-wing radical ‘scientists.’ They continue by hypothesizing that even if there are only microbes on other planets, humans must be kept from disturbing them. Because according to cutting edge progressive ideology, microbes are people too Their manifesto continues.





“There must be further discussion of what moral consideration microbial life on other worlds should have, beyond their scientific significance. Consideration of ‘intelligence’ or ‘non-intelligence’ should not be used as a framework in this discussion. Not only do biological distinctions of intelligence have a racist history, they do not hold scientific merit. It is clear that microbiology is foundational to Earth as we know it, and microbes are deserving of moral consideration.”

So, we are racist to microbes that may, or may not exist, and these single-cell microbial organisms deserve the same moral consideration as man. This isn’t a joke, it is how the radical left thinks. It is how they can attack people in wheelchairs because they accuse them of supporting racism against anything; even a moon rock

Really, to the left who now control Joe Biden’s agenda, a single cell organism is entitled to as much consideration as you or me. To a radical leftist, those of us who are conservative don’t rate any consideration, but a single cell microbe does. This is left-speak. But there is probably no life on Mars anyway.

Not a problem to NASA scientists, they believe that humans still must be kept away:

“Even if there is no extant microbial life on Mars or beyond, we must consider the impacts of our actions on geological timescales. A human presence on an astrobiologically significant world could disrupt evolutionary processes already in place. “What moral obligation do we have towards potential future life that our presence on Mars could impact, or to hybrid forms of life that our presence could potentially create? These questions must be addressed by planetary protection policy.”

Maybe it is just as well if we are kept from exploring outer space.

If we do find microbes out there, Democrats will want to give them voting rights, and sign them up for welfare.

EDIWG’s findings continue explaining why private enterprise is bad:

“Helping to meet the needs of humanity by entrepreneurial development of resources from space would be a bad thing, because enabling those with the wealth to privately engage in space exploration efforts could exacerbate already extreme wealth inequality in the immediate future.”

And there you have it. This is a preview of what a Biden Presidency will look like.

Every cultural invective against capitalism and the American way of life will be invoked to stymie economic growth, prosperity, and the middle-class Joe Biden is a Democrats Democrat, and as such will bend to what the party desires. His history demonstrates this. And right now the Democrat Party is controlled by the radical far-left extremists whose desire is to transform America into a communist nation

This type of extreme leftist-speak morality is what we can expect to see in a Joe Biden presidency. However bad you feared the left taking the White House might be, isn’t anything compared to what Democrats want to unleash on America

NASA is only one tiny cog in the huge deep state wheel. I can’t wait to see how the rest respond.

**************

About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

Follow Joseph on Parler @writerworks9

Lead Image: This image from NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope, taken in infrared light, shows where the action is taking place in galaxy NGC 1291. – NASA.Gov