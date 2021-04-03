Speculation was rampant about who rammed their car into the barricade near the Capitol. The left sent out false flags speculating Trump supporters for continuing their attack on the government, “as a continuation of the January 6th insurrection,” until the facts came out. The suspect was identified as Noah R. Green from Virginia.

Green’s Facebook page, now deleted, identified him as a Muslim, follower of racist, black power leader, Louis Farrakhan. His motives for the attack are yet unknown.

What is known is that since Biden was been sworn into office, every radical left-wing mental case has felt empowered enough by his policies to unleash mass shootings across this nation in a shockingly short period of time.

Since Biden took over the Oval, there have been mass shootings in Georgia, Colorado, and California.

Those sprees quickly followed by the murder of one Capitol Police officer and the stabbing of a second, after the man rammed his car into a barrier protecting the Capitol. In that case the suspect, Noah R. Green, was killed by those officers.



We have seen police officers were shot, run over with cars, stabbed, and assaulted in unheard numbers since Biden took office, followed by another mass shooting in Wilmington, North Carolina. All because Biden supports radical left policies that degrade police power and community standing, while supporting criminals.



In Rock Island, a police shooting of a suspect led rioters to confront police at the hospital where an officer was being treated for his wounds from the incident. Which began when police spotted a suspect wanted on an arrest warrant. Those that confronted police at the hospital gathered when a rumor spread over social media that a black man was killed by police. No further information was needed to incite these extreme radicals.





In Biden’s fantasy world the police are automatically wrong

Particularly when a black felon resists arrest and is killed in the process. The more lenient on crime the left becomes the quicker crime rises. This is proven by the unbelievable rise in murders and violent crime across the country this year alone.



In fact, the only crime that Biden and his ilk are enforcing is for those who defend their religious beliefs or those who defend the Constitution. Anyone who believes in the things this nation was founded on is to be punished for those feelings.



The thing is, that every law-abiding American, whether left or right, will be punished by this rise in crime. It is becoming unsafe to walk the streets due to the massive crime numbers coming from large cities. But fear not, that crime wave will shortly affect small towns as well.



Biden’s answer to all this danger and crime is to take away our self-protection, by way of the executive order, through outlawing our Constitutional rights to keep and bear arms. He wants us defenseless in order to have total control over patriots.

The only good news is that this has happened before

During the 1970s crime was out of control due to far left politicians policies. They were beaten back by President Ronald Reagan. Americans had had enough and voted for law and order, even in deep blue cities like New York City. Rudy Giuliani’s election as Mayor of New York City is the shining light on how to curb crime; simply enforce the law.



His broken window approach stemmed crime to the point that London, England, had more murders annually than the Big Apple. That all changed under the new Marxist Mayor whose soft on crime, hard on police policies have resurrected a crime wave approaching 200% above last year.



Meanwhile in D.C., responding to the murder and wounding of two Capitol Police officers, Acting Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department, Robert Contee, said the attack near the Capitol “does not appear to be terrorism-related.”

How he came to that conclusion is beyond this observer’s comprehension, but it fits the mold of obfuscation of everything the left supports.

The DC attack was terrorism on some level.

Whether for the cause of Islam, BLM, anarchy, or any number of other reasons, it was a terroristic act. To deny that is to deny the fact that there are an unheard number of murders being committed in cities across the nation, in the name of BLM and leftist causes.

The rampant crime wave that terrorizes innocent people who live in those crimes and gang-infested neighborhoods is domestic terrorism. This cannot be denied, so the left simply ignores those crimes.



Crime is on the rise, the cause is obvious, yet no one in Biden’s administration seems to care.

This nation cannot last long in this downward spiral.

The only answer to its ever-increasing reach is by forming local political action committees and electing local leaders who will suppress the criminal and support the police.



Our future is in our hands, not in the control of Joe Biden and his followers. Let’s us take back our nation by being involved in politics, at the local, county, state, and national levels. Only then will crime fall and our nation be safe once again.





About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.



His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

