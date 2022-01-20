A faux president’s anniversary and his petite theater of the absurd

WASHINGTON. Well, it’s been a long year since faux President Joe Biden entered the Oval Office. With his and Vice President Kamala Harris’s polls sinking faster than the Titanic, political commentators are spending today’s anniversary counting the many gaffs and missteps marking this wounded administration. But there’s a tangible item that defines this doomed presidency. Across the street from the White House, sitting inside the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, is a Sesame Street-like set of the Oval Office. It is Biden’s petite theater of the absurd.

It entered the public consciousness when Biden used the set as a stage to publicly receive his Covid vaccine poke.

White House functionaries say the set with audience seating allows the president to hold functions too large to accommodate in the actual Oval Office.

But looking at a photo of the petite theater shows the audience in question is made mostly of the fake news media.

That’s understandable since the fake news was President Trump’s biggest foe and Biden’s giddy, quivering, and exuberant fangirl. But that began to change with Biden’s disastrous military withdrawal from Afghanistan.





Americans sat horrified watching video footage of desperate Afghans clinging to the fuselage of departing US military cargo planes, then falling to their grisly deaths.

A suicide bomber kills 13 US service personnel at Kabul airport, wounding more than 200 civilians. A US drone strike in response to the attack kills 10 civilians, seven of which are children. No terrorist dies in the attack. American citizens and Afghan allies are abandoned as the last C-130 plane lifts from the airport runway. 143 days later, many remain in hiding from the Taliban.

A Trafalgar Group survey at the time found Americans disapproved of Biden’s handling of the Afghan withdrawal by 69.3 percent. However, they approved of the president himself by 59.5 percent.

But the economy began to falter with increased federal spending under Biden, bringing old enemy inflation back to life.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average cost of bacon is up 28 percent, eggs jump 29 percent, ground beef is up a whopping 80 percent, and gas is 58.1 percent more costly than when Biden first sat behind the Resolute Desk.

As the nation welcomed the new year, 80 percent of Americans believe the US is “in decline,” according to a Trafalgar Group survey. And the pollsters at Quinnipiac say Biden’s approval rating sits at 33 percent.

And that brings us back to Biden’s make-believe Oval Office auditorium.

It’s no secret that the fake-news media, aided by Big Tech, covered for Biden and his corrupt, drug-addled son, Hunter. They wrote story after story declaring the Hunter Biden laptop revelations were “Russian disinformation.” Twitter even suspended the conservative New York Post’s account after it posted a bombshell story regarding the Biden family’s financial and political corruption in the weeks before the 2020 presidential election.

Facebook algorithms also prevented the story from circulating.

Since Biden came into office, Big Tech censorship has intensified.

And as the science behind the efficacy of facemasks and Covid-19 vaccines collapse (neither prevents the spread of the disease), medical experts are banned from social media sites for contradicting the Biden administration’s draconian and ineffectual coronavirus policies toward the much-hated “unvaccinated.”

A central plank of Biden’s campaign was not “to shut down the economy” but to “shut down the virus.”

A year into his faux presidency, a bad economy and Covid-19 continue to thrive on his watch.

As his polls began to slip, the Biden White House called on members of the fake news to help slap a little lipstick on the pig that is Biden’s economy.

Last December, CNN’s own Oliver Darcy verified that the White House held “briefings with major newsrooms over the past week as they try to reshape economic coverage.”

Soon thereafter, MSNBC tweeted that the “inflation we’re seeing now is a good thing.” The liberal network later deleted the absurd claim. And former New York Times reporter Sara Jeong insisted,

“Everything you see about inflation on the news is driven by the rich because their wealth is not doing so well as they should and they fear unemployment benefits + stimulus checks + minimum wage 15 + lack of money.”

But as anyone paying for groceries can tell you, inflation is the cruelest, most regressive tax on the poor.

You see, the little auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building is a stage from which Biden can perform for his audience.

And you won’t hear them give the old boy the raspberry or throw rotten tomatoes at the stage. That’s because, in Joe Biden’s petite theater, the media are part of the ensemble cast.

And as Biden’s poll numbers continue to fall, so does the tattered trust Americans have for the dissemblers of the press.

A year into his disastrous presidency, the only applause you’ll hear in Joe Biden’s little theater of the absurd is from his fellow cast members – his subservient supporters in the fake news.

About the Author:

Originally from Los Angeles, Steven M. Lopez has been in the news business for more than thirty years. He made his way around the country: Arizona, the Bay Area, and now resides in South Florida. Steven is a senior political staff writer for Communities Digital News and an incredibly talented artist, a cigar and bourbon aficionado.

