A dying news business: Journalists joining coal miners in computer code

WASHINGTON. It originated as a meme to mock elitist, out-of-work journalists. “Learn to code,” said their social-media tormentors. As the website Know Your Meme notes, the taunt was “widely posted on Twitter following the announcement of layoffs at BuzzFeed and The Huffington Post in late January 2019.”

A world of coders

But a certain dim whit took the jibe as sound advice. While campaigning in Derry, New Hampshire, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden told a gathering that coal miners would have to find a new line of work. That his administration would get down to the business of phasing out fossil fuels in favor of that free and renewable energy source Christopher Columbus employed to sail the ocean blue – wind.

Read more from Steve Lopez here (you won’t be sorry)

According to the Washington Post, Biden said:





“Anybody who can go down 3,000 feet in a mine can sure as hell learn to program as well. Anybody who can throw coal into a furnace can learn how to program, for God’s sake!”

But Ivan Ruby and Ann-Louise Davidson at The Conversation say all that code learning comes with a downside:

“Once everyone learns to code, the market will become overcrowded and employers will not need to offer a competitive salary.”

Does that mean coding may someday join the list of careers “Americans won’t do,” like restaurant and hotel service jobs? Not to worry, the current flood of illegal immigrants coming across our southern border will in time fill these positions as well.

Bad weather and government takeovers

And Chicken Little climate-change concerns will, in time, give the government more control over the US economy. The resulting big-government economics will create a job crisis that in turn will create demand for more government policies to spur employment (“Build it Better” stimulus and bailouts).

A vicious cycle of assured government failures.

That’s why dynamic capitalism is necessary to help smooth these convulsive economic transitions. It helped move us from iron horseshoes to automobile tires of vulcanized rubber in a few decades. It will help move us from dying journalism careers (coding jobs?) to the next big things.

Where will all the coders go?

In the meantime, BuzzFeed says more layoffs are in the works for staffers at The Huffington Post following its November acquisition of the online publication. So, it’s likely the “learn to code” refrain will shift in focus from coal miners back to dissembling journalists.

However, killer socialism is all the rage among Democrats and voting millennials. All the while Republicans say they oppose it, while voting to preserve its corrosive aspects (Obamacare).

So, what happens when America’s top-down, democratic-socialist planners do to coders what they’re doing to coal and oil industry workers?

Maybe Joe Biden will answer that question if an honest journalist ever asks it. And he or she better hurry before the next round of newsroom layoffs.

********************************************************************************************





Top Image: Computer coding on a laptop screen. Photo: Volker Agueras Gang via Wikipedia,

https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Coding_da_Vinci_-_Der_Kultur-Hackathon_(14120891062).jpg