A collection of Liberal Socialist thoughts, predictions and musings

Ask any liberal, from former President Barack Obama to present Oval Office usurper Joe Biden, and whatever they say is gospel. Following are just a few of their more poignant thoughts and edicts to consider:

“This is the moment when we must come together to save this planet. Let us resolve that we will not leave our children a world where the oceans rise and famine spreads and terrible storms devastate our lands.” – Barack Obama

“Global warming is no longer a philosophical threat, no longer a future threat, no longer a threat at all. It’s our reality.” – Bill McKibben

“The warnings about global warming have been extremely clear for a long time. We are facing a global climate crisis. It is deepening. We are entering a period of consequences.” – Al Gore

“If you don’t ponder the end of the world on a regular basis, I don’t think you’re really human.” – Edan Lepucki





“Millennials and people, you know, Gen Z and all these folks that will come after us are looking up and we’re like: ‘The world is gonna end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change and your biggest issue is how are we gonna pay for it?’ ” – Alexandria Ocasio Cortez

“We Are Living in a Climate Emergency, and We’re Going to Say So,” – Scientific American

“Don’t wear a mask.” – Dr. Anthony Fauci

“We need to cool the sun by spraying the atmosphere.” – Bill Gates (Has he ever seen Snow Piercer?)

“Unemployment benefits are creating jobs faster than practically any other program.” – Nancy Pelosi

“Every month that we do not have an economic recovery package 500 million Americans lose their jobs.” – Nancy Pelosi

“Many of these families because of Covid don’t have money for a proper funeral and a proper burial. And that is just awful and inhumane.” – Chuck Schumer

“Addressing infrastructure, climate and environmental justice together, and creating millions of good paying jobs, is just the right combination to meet head on the challenges that America now faces, this will not only make clean energy and clean transportation affordable, it will create millions of new jobs with good wages, which always occurs when we invest in infrastructure and manufacturing as we will be doing here.” – Chuck Schumer

“What does it tell you that applications for guns since the shooting are up 41 percent in Colorado, and that our cameras found about 50 people in line at one gun shop yesterday outside Denver?” – Brian Williams

“So (if) some cracker come and tell you ‘Well, my mother and father blood go back to the Mayflower,’ you better hold your pocket. That ain’t nothing to be proud of. That means their forefathers was crooks.” – Al Sharpton

“Others have questioned if hunger exists in our country; I can tell you that hunger does exist in this country. For many adults and children, going to sleep hungry is not a threat; it’s a regular occurrence. And it must end.” – Mike Espy

“Don’t give up – our country needs you now more than ever. This is a pivotal moment in the history of our country: Our ideals are at stake, and we all have to fight for who we are. We are all, and should be treated as, equals, but the disparity in terms of income and inequality, for women and women of color, is significant.” – Kamala Harris





“When you’re appealing to people’s fears and anxieties, you can make some gains.” – Joe Biden

EPILOGUE

“The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, all of them imaginary.” – H. L. Mencken