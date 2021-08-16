A changing population and the need to transmit our history and values

WASHINGTON DC – The US population is changing. The first race and ethnicity breakdown from the 2020 Census shows a more diverse population than ever in the nation’s history. The report marks the first time the number of people who identify as White alone has shrunk since a census started being taken in 1790. The number of people identifying as non-Hispanic White and of no other race dropped by 5.1 million to 191.7 million, a decrease of 2.6 percent.

The country also passed two more milestones on its way to becoming a majority-minority society in the coming decades.

For the first time, the portion of White people dipped below 60 percent and the under-18 population is now majority people of color at 52.7 percent. Asian people, who were 3 percent of the population in 1990, doubled their share to 6.1 percent. While the Black population held steady at 12.1 percent.

The largest gains were among Hispanics, who doubled their share over the past three decades to 62.1 million people, or 18.7 percent. Hispanics, of course, are not a race. The Census categories are thus confusing. Many Hispanics are White, which would call into question the figures pointing to a White decline.





This, in the end, will be sorted out.

Our population is in the process of changing

Newcomers are attracted to America from around the world, but we are not doing a very good job of transmitting our history, culture, and values to these men and women who have chosen to become Americans. Clearly, the American society had something they wanted for themselves.

It is our responsibility to do our best to provide newcomers with a sense of what America and our history really embody.

Unfortunately, the teaching of our own history is in serious decline.

In the latest 2020 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), it was found that students did not know what the Lincoln-Douglas debates were about, when the Civil War took place, nor the significance of the Bill of Rights.

Neither could they point out basic locations on a map.

Recently, at Texas Tech, students were asked by their peers basic questions such as, “Who won the Civil War?” Many answered, “the South.” Jimmy Kimmel showed randomly selected adults a blank map of the world and asked them to identify just one country.

Not a single person in the video could comply.

This decline in knowledge about our history has been going on for some time.

Thirty years ago, a book called “What Do Our 17-Year Olds Know” bemoaned the fact that on a national test only 32 percent could place the Civil War within the correct forty-year period. Furthermore, 28 percent thought Columbus’s voyage to the New World occurred between 1750 and 1850.

Still, over the past several years, scores have continued to fall.

With an increasing population of newcomers, failing to teach them the history of our country will lead to trouble

In 1974, just prior to the national celebration of the bicentennial of the Declaration of Independence, Russell Kirk, one of our leading men of letters, wrote “The Roots of American Order.”

It was Kirk’s view that our nation must remember and understand the historical roots from which it grew. He wrote:

“Lacking knowledge of how we arrived where we stand today, lacking the deeper love of country which is nurtured by a knowledge of the past, lacking the apprehension that we all take part in a great historic continuity—-why, a people so deprived will not dare much, sacrifice much, or take long views. With them, creature comforts will be everything; yet, historical consciousness wanting, in the long run they must lose their creature comforts too.”

The roots of the American order, Kirk shows, go back to the ancient world. To the Jews and their understanding of a purposeful universe under God’s dominion, to the Greeks, with their high regard for the uses of reason. To the stern virtues of Romans such as Cicero, and Christianity, which taught the duties and limitations of man. The importance of the transcendent in our lives.”

The beliefs which motivated the Founding Fathers were ancient in origin. Kirk points out that,

“From Israel…America inherited an understanding of the sanctity of law. Certain root principles of justice exist, arising from the nature which God has conferred upon man; the law is a means for realizing those principles, so far as we can. That assumption was in the minds of the men who wrote the Declaration…and the Constitution…Thomas Jefferson, rationalist though he was, declared that in matters of political power, one must not trust in the alleged goodness of man, but ‘bind him down with the chains of the Constitution.’”

Among the works carefully studied by America’s founders was Polybius’ historical analysis of Roman character and the Roman Constitution, about the middle of the 2nd Century B.C. That system, Kirk writes, “incorporated checks and balances upon political power, and provided for political functions.”

Rome finally declined and fell. What had happened? Kirk writes:

“So Cicero inquired near the end of the old Constitution. Was it that men were worse than formerly, or that bad laws had corrupted the commonwealth? Both baneful causes of decay could be traced, he argued: there cannot be a good commonwealth unless most citizens are virtuous, and the citizens find it difficult to hold by the old morality in a time of political disorder and corruption.”

A more direct influence upon the founders was the history of England and, in turn, their own history of self-government in the colonies. The English Common Law, which evolved over centuries, was, Kirk declares,

“…the foundation of order…also it was the foundation of freedom. The high claim of the old commentators on the common law was this: no man, not even the king, was above or beyond the law. More than any other juridical system on the continent it protected the subject from oppression from powerful individuals…In America, common-law principles would work upon public affairs more powerfully than any other principle except Protestant Christianity and the colonial social experience itself.”

As if speaking about our changing American society and our failure to transmit our history, culture, and values to those who are arriving here in search of a new and better life, Kirk concludes:

“One of the more pressing perils of our times is that people may be cut off from their roots in culture and community…Moral and social order, or a vast part of it, may be destroyed by a few years of violence or a few decades of contemptuous neglect. Then hope is lost, for many generations; for order is a kind of organic growth, developing slowly over many centuries.”

In an epilogue, Frank Shakespeare, former head of the U.S. Information Agency, writes: “Dr. Kirk reminds us that ‘the history of most societies is a record of painful striving, brief success (if success at all) then decay and ruin.’ We have no guarantee that America has been providentially appointed to carry the tradition through the ages. To preserve our position we need not another revolution, but a renewal of tradition.”

Our changing population provides us with a challenge to transmit to newcomers the tradition, culture and values which they came to America to discover and embrace. We do them and ourselves a disservice if we permit the decline in teaching our history and our values to continue. All of us will be losers unless these trends are reversed.

