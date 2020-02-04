A caucus kerfuffle in Iowa for Democrats with designs on our lives

WASHINGTON: Was it really “chaos” that erupted in the Democrats’ Iowa Caucus? Could it be that party functionaries were so determined to prevent comrade Bernie Sanders from winning, they rigged the voting process against him yet again? (Iowa caucus chaos: Democratic race in disarray as results delayed – live coverage)

Bernie’s Bros burning hot

No group is more justified in seeing conspiracies coming from every corner than Bernie’s Bros. Four years ago, it was discovered Hillary Clinton and her minions rigged the Democratic primary process in her favor. Sanders, it turned out, was nothing but a straw man candidate.

Just as polls showed Sanders pulling ahead of Vice President Joe Biden, the wheels fell off the Iowa Caucus jalopy, sending the vehicle over a cliff. No one knows who won or lost.

Or do they?





Organizers for Bernie 2020 tweeted,

“They blocked the Iowa poll.

“They blocked the Iowa Caucus.

“We are winning so hard the Democrats are shutting down the damn entire primary process.”

Another Bernie Bromancer mused,

“The revolution will not be televised.”

And comedian Paul F. Tompkins chimed,

“I am sorry but the Iowa Caucus is meaningless to me and the results should routinely be discounted. These are people who were tricked by a conman into buying band uniforms for children who couldn’t even play instruments.”

It’s unlikely Bernie’s millennials will get the funny reference to Professor Harold Hill from the Broadway show “The Music Man” any more than they get those pertaining to Lenin, Mao, or Stalin.

"Guys, please let us run the country. We'll run healthcare, we'll run the banks, we'll run Wall Street…"

Meanwhile, in Iowa… pic.twitter.com/XERtt5gLyw — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 4, 2020

Fake news CNN fears for Dems

Meanwhile, CNN’s White House correspondent Stephen Collison groaned that the Iowa Caucus kerfuffle “played right into the hands of a President spoiling for months to brand his rivals as weak, disorganized and even worse – plotting to rig the results to hand its crown to an establishment favorite.”





And it’s certain the dejected Collison wrote the following without a hint of irony,

“There’s little doubt that Trump, who consistently erodes trust in institutions and governing systems, will weaponize such a narrative if it looks like he will lose in November.”

Just like most Americans, it’s clear Collison isn’t tuning-in to his own cable news network. CNN has been in the vanguard of media outlets who’ve worked tirelessly to undermine the integrity of our electoral system with absurd stories of Russian “hacking.”

They’ve also dedicated more than two years to falsely painting Trump as an asset of Russian President Vladimir Putin, undermining the institution of the US presidency.

And they’ve reported the absurd nonsense that Trump’s suggestion to Ukraine’s president that he investigate Joe and Hunter Biden’s corruption in that European backwater is an impeachable offense. A clear attempt to overturn the outcome of the 2016 presidential election; a move they’ve insisted since Trump’s 2016 victory is the soul domain of evil Russia.

Many Democrats, like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, tell us they have a plan to save the planet from certain climate catastrophe and human extinction. And yet, they can’t run a simple party caucus in one of the smaller, sparsely populated states in our Union.

But there was one clear winner in last night’s Iowa caucus…

The Democrat Caucus is an unmitigated disaster. Nothing works, just like they ran the Country. Remember the 5 Billion Dollar Obamacare Website, that should have cost 2% of that. The only person that can claim a very big victory in Iowa last night is “Trump”. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2020

Top Image: Iowa Caucus results. CBS News screen capture.