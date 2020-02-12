A case for leniency and a Presidential pardon for Roger Stone

WASHINGTON. How do you know the Justice Department is acting politically? The agency’s political activist lawyers alert CNN ahead of a very political arrest. And no one knows the truth of this better than conservative gadfly, political fixer, and longtime Trump associate, Roger Stone. (Trump Praises Barr for ‘Taking Charge’ in Roger Stone Case)

That knock in the night

You may recall how CNN just happened to be outside Stone’s South Florida home when a platoon of armed federal agents stormed his residence, helicopters buzzing overhead. (FBI and CNN Turn Roger Stone Arrest Into a Media Event: Reason Roundup)

CNN denied it was tipped off, with producer David Shortell saying his network’s “whole Russia team thought maybe something was happening.” He added, “There was some unusual grand jury activity in Washington, D.C.”

That grand jury was under the direction of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, then investigating the charge President Trump was a spy working for Russia’s Vladimir Putin.





Mueller’s often-used ploy was to charge associates of President Trump with process crimes – “lying to the FBI” – as leverage to tease out testimony against Trump. This ploy failed at every turn.

But it’s clear CNN’s “Russia team” was plugged-in to Mueller’s witch-hunt.

An inquiry that got arrests and convictions for the aforementioned process and other minor crimes. But it failed to bag any Russians for “hacking” US elections or find Trump brandishing a “smoking gun” worthy of all the “bombshell” claims made by fake-news outlets.

A political operative’s operative

Getting back to Roger Stone. Stone was eventually convicted on seven federal charges, which included lying to Adam Schiff’s House Intelligence Committee. Then there is lying about his communications with the Trump campaign concerning the release by WikiLeaks of damaging emails. Those belonging to Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

Emails supposedly stolen by Russian hackers.

Ironically, the emails revealed how the DNC and Clinton campaign rigged the 2016 Democratic primaries against Bernie Sanders, clinching Clinton’s nomination.

More recently, DNC rule changes designed to appease Sanders’ angry partisans explain why the old socialist is surging in the early 2020 Democratic primaries.

If Stones critics are correct, and he was instrumental in advising WikiLeaks regarding its strategic release of the Clinton/DNC emails, Stone may have single-handedly engineered the Democratic Party’s current political chaos; a war between its liberal establishment and a growing, hard-left, Marxist insurgency.

This not only assures Trump’s re-election but simultaneously pushes a socialist-inclined Democratic Party into the political wilderness for years to come. It would also secure Stone’s position as the most daring and successful political operative in American history.

Deep State resignations

When federal prosecutors recommended that the court give Stone a 7 to 9-year prison sentence, President Trump tweeted:

“This is a horrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other side, as nothing happens to them. Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice!”

This is a horrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other side, as nothing happens to them. Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice! https://t.co/rHPfYX6Vbv

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2020

About an hour later, the four federal prosecutors that recommended Stone receive a long prison term resigned in protest when the Justice Department countermanded their sentencing recommendation, calling it extreme. (Four prosecutors quit Roger Stone case after DOJ sentencing reversal)

The Justice Department’s John Crabb told the judge overseeing Stones case that the DOJ’s recommendation was for:

“Far less than 87 to 108 months’ imprisonment,” but added, “the government ultimately defers to the court as to the specific sentence to be imposed.”

This rather modest request sent Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi into an emotional tailspin.

She accused the president of “political interference” for his tweet on Stone’s behalf.

For his part, former Attorney General Eric Holder said,

“What Main DOJ is trying to do – and at whose behest? – is unprecedented, wrong and ultimately dangerous. DOJ independence is critical.”

AUSA’s Kravis and Zelinsky have shown more guts-and an adherence to the rule of law-than too many now serving in Washington. What Main DOJ is trying to do-and at whose behest?-is unprecedented, wrong and ultimately dangerous. DOJ independence is critical https://t.co/NWRMxtohK9 — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) February 11, 2020

Holder’s moral posturing is rich in light of his pivotal role in the Obama administration’s outrageous sale of more than a thousand weapons to Mexico’s deadly Sinaloa drug cartel in Operation Fast and Furious. A gunrunning caper that ended with the deaths of hundreds of innocent Mexicans and US Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry.

Here we are, almost through Trump’s first term as president, and there are still many Obama/Holder-era holdovers at the Justice Department. They hide behind their “independence,” seeking to keep Obama’s weaponized Deep State alive and working against Trump and his allies.

A weaponized Justice Department with elements that are part of the ever-evolving coup to remove the presidential winner of 2016. An agency whose actions mimic the true purpose behind the mad impeachment drive by House Democrats: the criminalization of all political opposition.

When the fake-news media and Democrats like Holder throw out the term “independence,” just substitute the word “politicized.” And Trump is under no obligation to receive the blows offered by his opponents without response.

President Trump should utilize the power of his office. A power preserved following his Senate impeachment acquittal. Then show his outrage at the mishandling of Roger Stone by Obama’s Deep State and over-zealous witch-hunters at Justice.

It’s time President Trump pardoned Roger Stone.

*************************************************************************************

Top Images: Screen capture from Netflix documentary “Get Me Roger Stone.”

Inset, Roger Stones arrest in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. CNN screen capture.