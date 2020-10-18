A bin Ladin who loves America, and President Trump

WASHINGTON. What’s in a name? Well, just hearing the name bin Ladin is enough to stir dark musing deep in the American soul. But Noor bin Ladin, niece of the now-dead international terrorist and architect of the 9/11 attacks, is hated for more than her name.

A rose by any other name

You see, the Swiss resident supports President Donald Trump’s re-election and isn’t at all shy in saying so. She told Fox News host Tucker Carlson:

“I’ve been mocked and yelled at – at dinner tables and insulted… their understanding is limited because 99 percent of the media over here in Europe – believe it or not, it’s even worse than in the US – but they’re based on fake news.”

Writing in Britain’s The Spectator, Ms. bin Ladin notes:

“Look at his [Trump’s] record. He has stood up to China, kept America out of new wars, solidified ties with Israel, overturned the disastrous Iran dead and obliterated Isis. Domestically, he removed handicapping regulations to American economic growth, rebuild a depleted military, brought back manufacturing and revamped dying industries by renegotiating trade deals and cutting taxes… he’s the first President in recent memory that seems to care more about Americans than an abstract ideology…”

"Trump is the first and only President that I’ve actually cared about. That’s because he’s the first President in recent memory that seems to care more about Americans than an abstract ideology or just enriching his donors."

– @HonorAndDaring https://t.co/el3hxRQCNq

— Noor Bin Ladin (@NoorBinLadin) October 11, 2020

No-go Joe

All the above just happens to be the antithesis of Vice President Joe Biden’s record as President Obama’s second banana… down to his objection to the skillful take-down of Noor bin Ladin’s murderous uncle Osama by US Navy Seal Team Six.

Fairweather friends

And bin Ms. Ladin’s pro-America, pro-Trump stance has lost her some close friends.

“From a sociological standpoint, it is quite interesting that in some elitist circles being pro-Trump has caused me more grief than carrying the name bin Ladin.”

That’s because, in the view of these elitists, her uncle’s attack on America was simply “the chickens coming home to roost.” America, you see, had it coming.

An expression of self-loathing

So thought Barack Obama’s pastor of 20 years, the Rev. Jeremiah Wright of Chicago’s Trinity United Church of Christ.

The minister’s hatred of America and radical, left-wing views proved a potential stumbling block to Obama’s election as president in 2008. And so, the future president disavowed the Rev. Wright and resigned from his congregation.

But as president, Obama did penance for his abandonment of Wright by cozying up to the world’s greatest exporter of terrorism, the Islamic Republic of Iran. He unfroze Iranian assets held in the US since the terrorist state took US diplomats hostage in 1979. He lifted economic sanctions and forged a nuclear deal with its ruling clerics that would most certainly have aided in Iran’s building atomic weapons.

The Trump turnaround

These Obama/Biden anti-Western, anti-American policies would have continued if not for the election of Donald Trump as the nation’s 45th president.

As Noor bin Ladin wrote in her letter to America:





“The globalists, Deep State, the swamp, whichever name you call them, have been hard at work to weaken America’s sovereignty and standing as world leader. Intent on erecting a new system of world governance where they would be in total control, they are seeking to undermine the fundamental principle of your country, ‘a government for the people by the people,’ replacing it instead with a world order of international institutions ultimately puppeteered by a caste of technocrats, oligarchs and international bankers.”

We own you

As she says, the cabal mentioned above goes by many names, but the goal is the same: drown American independence under a regulatory tsunami emanating from international bodies unanswerable to the consent of America’s governed. A diminishment of national as well as the individual American’s cherished sovereignty.

A world run by self-proclaimed superiors disdainful of unwashed American “deplorables.” Those individuals who hold fast to our nation’s founding creed of equality.

Just like the late Osama bin Laden.

************************************************************************************************

Top Image: Noor bin Ladin. Oneindia News screen capture.