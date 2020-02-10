A bad week for Democrats, 2020 is quickly turning into the Year of Trump

WASHINGTON. Here we are, barely into a new year, and Trump is already dominating 2020. He’s already defeated Obama’s weaponized Deep State in its attempt to undo the results of the 2016 presidential election. He was also exonerated after a two-year witch hunt by Special Counsel Robert Mueller that piggybacked on a bogus FBI counterintelligence spy operation against Trump campaign associates.

Then the United States Senate vindicates the president acquitting him of two vaguely-worded impeachment charges that carried all the weight of tiny pebbles thrown against impact glass. (Trump impeachment: president acquitted on both article)

Donkey problems

Meanwhile, Democrats continue to suffer a never-ending litany of bad news. First and foremost, Hillary Clinton remains a private citizen thanks to the protective constitutional mechanism of the Electoral College.

Clinton and the DNC’s manufactured Steele dossier, launching a hoax FBI investigation to prove President Donald Trump an agent of Moscow. Only the unintended consequence is the Justice Department’s criminal probe of the Deep State. One with an impaneled grand jury likely to drop federal indictments on Obama administration flunkies like confetti on spectators at a ticker-tape parade.





And two days before the president’s triumphant Senate acquittal, Democrats staged their first presidential nominee election contest in Iowa. But a nifty new voting app – one designed by functionaries of the failed Clinton campaign – upset the vote collection, delaying the selection of a Democratic winner, calling the legitimacy of the process into question.

Vice President Joe Biden, the man Democrats and the media said posed the greatest threat to Trump’s re-election bid – supposedly fueling the president’s desperate desire for Ukrainian dirt – came in fourth. An embarrassing failure on many levels.

But the impeachment effort that sprang from Trump’s so-called Ukrainian quid pro quo did provide the administration a valuable service.

As Donald Trump Jr. noted in a tweet, without Democratic House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Shiff’s “crack investigation skills… [President Trump] might have had a tougher time unearthing who all needed to be fired.”

And that brings us to Mr. Alexander Vindman (some call him Lieutenant Colonel) who, on Friday last is summarily marched out of his National Security Council office in the White House. Vindman is once again back in the Pentagon.

You may recall he testified during the House impeachment inquiry that Trump asked Ukraine’s government to investigate Vice President Joe Biden’s corrupt dealings in that country, which Vindman said: “undermined US government efforts to expand cooperation with Ukraine.”

He even suggested Trump’s refusal to turn a blind eye to Biden’s efforts on behalf of son Hunter and Burisma Holdings – a corrupt board member of an equally corrupt Ukrainian oil and gas company – harmed our national security.

But the president clearly believes the nation can manage to remain both free and secure without Mr. Alexander Vindman’s bizarre Biden-centric worldview impacting US foreign policy.

The Year of Trump is Democrats state of despair

But the last straw for these Democratic sad sacks came with Trump’s State of the Union Address last Tuesday. In it, the president mentioned his many successes:

“7 million new jobs – 5 million more than government experts projected.”

“The unemployment rate is the lowest in over half a century.”

“7 million Americans have come off food stamps, and 10 million have been lifted off of welfare.”

“US stock markets have soared 70 percent, adding more than $12 trillion to our nation’s wealth.”

Trump also noted the presence of Venezuela’s legitimate President Juan Guaidó sitting in the House gallery.





“Here this evening is a very brave man who carries with him the hopes, dreams, and aspirations of all Venezuelans… Please take this message back that all Americans are united with the Venezuelan people in their righteous struggle for freedom… Socialism destroys nations. But always remember: Freedom unifies the soul.”

Demonic frowns abounded among the gathered Democrats. Their pent-up fury seemed incongruous, making their angelically white-clad female members look a lot like angry drugstore soda jerks.

The angriest of these jerks, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, took her transcript of Trump’s State of the Union address and tore it into many pieces. Among the torn pages was Trump’s mention of the distraught Jody Jones; his brother Rocky gunned down by an illegal alien under the protection of sanctuary laws in Pelosi’s California.

During the State of the Union, Trump lauds the “Justice for Victims of Sanctuary Cities Act” working its way through Congress, which if passed would,

“Allow Americans like Jody to sue sanctuary cities and states when a loved one is hurt or killed as a result of these deadly practices,” said Trump.

As expected, the president’s job approval numbers have risen to their highest since he assumed office. (Presidential Approval Ratings — Donald Trump – Gallup Polls)

2020: The Year of Trump and that’s No B.S.

This only served to exacerbate Trump-Derangement Syndrome among members of the fake-news media. But not the more realistic New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd:

“Democrats: The only thing you have to fear is Trump himself.

“You should be quaking. Our unhinged monarch had a very good week and your party had a very bad week — and that’s no B.S.

“A lot of you told me, with expletives, that while you were watching President Trump’s carnival-barking this past week, you were thinking, ‘We’re going to freaking lose.’”

2020 is still a fresh year. But it’s one that is quickly turning into the Year of Trump. And that’s no B.S.

Top Image: President Trump meets with staff and his attorneys after Senate acquittal. C-SPAN screen capture.